Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox9.com
Exemptions for St. Paul rent control approved by city council
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Less than a year after voters approved rent control measures, the St. Paul City Council approved exemptions Wednesday that will allow landlords to "bank" increases, and offer 20-year exemptions to new construction. By a vote of 4-3, the council approved a rent stabilization amendment...
Minnesota House Republican’s name appears on Oath Keepers membership roster
The names of 514 Minnesotans appear in a leaked membership roster of the Oath Keepers, a violent extremist group thought to play a key role in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to a new report released by the Anti-Defamation League. Among those names: Six law enforcement officers, three members of the […] The post Minnesota House Republican’s name appears on Oath Keepers membership roster appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Walz Orders Flags At Half-Staff
ST. PAUL -- Governor Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags at half staff in honor of Queen Elizabeth. After a 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth died Thursday at age 96. The Governor has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags at half staff at all state and federal...
These Minnesota Senate candidates raised the most money and lost their primary
General elections for all 67 seats in the Minnesota State Senate will take place on Nov. 8, 2022. State senatorial primary elections were held on Aug. 9, 2022. This article details the five candidates in each party who raised the most money and lost their primary election. In the 2022 election cycle, 17 of 61 Republican primaries and 12 of 64 Democratic primaries were contested. The losing candidates are shown along with the percentage of the vote they received compared to the primary winner. In cases where the race was pushed to a runoff, vote percentages for both advancing candidates are included.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
voiceofalexandria.com
Ramsey County judge rejects appeal from Traverse County attorney
(St. Paul, MN) --A judge who struck down Minnesota's 24-hour abortion waiting period and parental notification laws is rejecting a move by a county prosecutor from Greater Minnesota who wants to appeal that ruling. The Star Tribune reports Ramsey County Judge Thomas Gilligan said that Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese in west-central Minnesota waited too long to intervene in the case, which was brought by abortion rights supporters in 2019. Franzese's legal team argued he needs clarity on whether he should follow Gilligan's ruling because Franzese is responsible for enforcing abortion laws in Traverse County.
'The truth will prevail’ in Arizona elections, says Democratic Sec. State candidate
Adrian Fontes, Democratic candidate for Arizona Secretary of State, joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss his proposals to combat election denialism in the state. Fontes suggests inviting election deniers into the Secretary of State’s office and “see the people” running elections and “learn” the election systems. Sept. 7, 2022.
Six Minnesota Cops On Oath Keepers Membership List?
For those that are unaware of the far right extremist group known as the Oath Keepers, they are best known for their participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol January 6th, 2021 and are known to be associated with the militia movement. According to fox9.com, a data leak exposed...
fox9.com
Fact Check: Walz ad on education funding leaves out details
(FOX 9) - Education policy has become a battlefront in the Minnesota governor's race as student head back to school amid drops in test scores during the COVID-19 pandemic. This week, DFL Gov. Tim Walz's campaign has launched its first television attack ad of the fall, criticizing Republican challenger Scott Jensen over education funding while lauding Walz's own record. In both cases, the ad leaves out important information.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ex-Miss America Cara Mund's entry pushes Dem candidate out of N.D. House race
BISMARCK, N.D. — Former Miss America Cara Mund's entry into North Dakota's U.S. House race has led the Democratic candidate to drop out, citing pressure from his own party to step aside.Mund entered the race in August as an independent, citing her support for abortion rights as a major reason. Tuesday was the deadline for her to submit 1,000 petitions to qualify for the ballot.North Dakota's only House seat is currently held by GOP Rep. Kelly Armstrong, who won his second term in the deeply conservative state in 2020 with 69% of the vote. Armstrong opposes abortion rights.Democrat Mark Haugen said Sunday that his opposition to abortion rights cost him support in the party, the Bismarck Tribune reported. He said he didn't see a path to winning.Democratic-NPL Party Chairman Patrick Hart said in a statement that he doesn't "tell anyone what to do," but that he supports Haugen's decision to drop out.Haugen, a University of Mary graduate adviser in Bismarck who has long worked as a paramedic, faced no opposition in the Democratic primary in June.Mund is a Bismarck native and Harvard Law School graduate who was the 2018 Miss America.
KARE
Duluth City Council recently approved city-sanctioned homeless encampments, could it work in the Twin Cities?
The City of Duluth is a city on the lake. A popular tourist spot for many across the Midwest. It's also home to hundreds who are homeless.
Arizona Democrat who just won Senate primary resigns
PHOENIX — A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member, Richard Andrade, in the August primary...
bulletin-news.com
Lowertown business owners sue St. Paul over homeless shelter expansion
The city of St. Paul and Listening House, a Dayton’s Bluff day shelter, are being sued by fifteen companies in and around St. Paul’s Lowertown district in an effort to thwart their intentions to expand into the old Red’s Savoy Pizza facility on East Seventh Street. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox9.com
Leaked Oath Keepers list includes 6 Minnesota cops
(FOX 9) - A data leak is revealing information about thousands of people – including police, military and elected officials – believed to be part of an anti-government extremist group called the Oath Keepers. The far-right organization, which is associated with the militia movement, is accused of playing...
kagstv.com
Second Republican leader announces endorsement of Democratic candidate for Lt. Governor
TEXAS, USA — A second Republican leader is backing the Democratic candidate for Texas lieutenant governor, as the race continues to heat up across party lines ahead of the November election. Republican State Senator Kel Seliger announced Tuesday he was joining Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley in endorsing Democrat...
communityreporter.org
Mayor Carter calls for 15% property tax hike for 2023
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter is calling for a 15.34% property tax levy increase as part of his 2023 $782 million 2023 proposed budget. The proposed property tax levy totals $202.3 million. This increase would amount to roughly $19.25 per month, or $231 per year, increase for a median value...
marijuanamoment.net
Minnesota Arrests Black People For Marijuana At Much Higher Rates Than White People, State Data Shows
“It’s a disparity that has persisted for years, despite data showing that Black and white residents use cannabis at similar rates.”. Black Minnesotans are nearly five times as likely to be arrested on marijuana charges as white ones, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtmj.com
Data leak links Wisconsinites to Oath Keepers militia group
WISCONSIN- More than a dozen people with ties to law enforcement, military service, or public office, have been linked to the Oath Keepers group. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism identified more than 600 people living in Wisconsin with ties to the group. A list of more than 38-thousand names was leaked by the non-profit journalist collective, Distributed Denial of Secrets, in September of 2021.
gowatertown.net
Woman seeks name change for state park in west central Minnesota
NEW LONDON, MINN. – A New London woman says a state park in west-central Minnesota should no longer be named after Minnesota’s first governor, Henry Sibley, because he led the U-S military’s effort to crush the Dakota uprising of 1862, and then oversaw rushed trials resulting in the execution of 38 Dakota at Mankato.
Minnesota’s Black marijuana users far more likely to face arrest than white ones
Black Minnesotans are nearly five times as likely to be arrested on marijuana charges as white ones, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. It’s a disparity that has persisted for years, despite data showing that Black and white residents use cannabis at similar rates. The recent statewide legalization of certain […] The post Minnesota’s Black marijuana users far more likely to face arrest than white ones appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
fox9.com
Minnesota State Fair ends, called 'success' by many in attendance
(FOX 9) - The 2022 Minnesota State Fair came to an end on Monday, and already many vendors and fairgoers are calling this year’s fair a success. "It definitely met [my] expectations," fairgoer Dana Bain told FOX 9. "I love the new food and now that the fair is back after COVID-19, I’m just excited that we can come again and be with everybody."
Comments / 0