fox9.com

Exemptions for St. Paul rent control approved by city council

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Less than a year after voters approved rent control measures, the St. Paul City Council approved exemptions Wednesday that will allow landlords to "bank" increases, and offer 20-year exemptions to new construction. By a vote of 4-3, the council approved a rent stabilization amendment...
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota House Republican’s name appears on Oath Keepers membership roster

The names of 514 Minnesotans appear in a leaked membership roster of the Oath Keepers, a violent extremist group thought to play a key role in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to a new report released by the Anti-Defamation League. Among those names: Six law enforcement officers, three members of the […] The post Minnesota House Republican’s name appears on Oath Keepers membership roster appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
WJON

Walz Orders Flags At Half-Staff

ST. PAUL -- Governor Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags at half staff in honor of Queen Elizabeth. After a 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth died Thursday at age 96. The Governor has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags at half staff at all state and federal...
The Center Square

These Minnesota Senate candidates raised the most money and lost their primary

General elections for all 67 seats in the Minnesota State Senate will take place on Nov. 8, 2022. State senatorial primary elections were held on Aug. 9, 2022. This article details the five candidates in each party who raised the most money and lost their primary election. In the 2022 election cycle, 17 of 61 Republican primaries and 12 of 64 Democratic primaries were contested. The losing candidates are shown along with the percentage of the vote they received compared to the primary winner. In cases where the race was pushed to a runoff, vote percentages for both advancing candidates are included.
voiceofalexandria.com

Ramsey County judge rejects appeal from Traverse County attorney

(St. Paul, MN) --A judge who struck down Minnesota's 24-hour abortion waiting period and parental notification laws is rejecting a move by a county prosecutor from Greater Minnesota who wants to appeal that ruling. The Star Tribune reports Ramsey County Judge Thomas Gilligan said that Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese in west-central Minnesota waited too long to intervene in the case, which was brought by abortion rights supporters in 2019. Franzese's legal team argued he needs clarity on whether he should follow Gilligan's ruling because Franzese is responsible for enforcing abortion laws in Traverse County.
fox9.com

Fact Check: Walz ad on education funding leaves out details

(FOX 9) - Education policy has become a battlefront in the Minnesota governor's race as student head back to school amid drops in test scores during the COVID-19 pandemic. This week, DFL Gov. Tim Walz's campaign has launched its first television attack ad of the fall, criticizing Republican challenger Scott Jensen over education funding while lauding Walz's own record. In both cases, the ad leaves out important information.
CBS Minnesota

Ex-Miss America Cara Mund's entry pushes Dem candidate out of N.D. House race

BISMARCK, N.D. — Former Miss America Cara Mund's entry into North Dakota's U.S. House race has led the Democratic candidate to drop out, citing pressure from his own party to step aside.Mund entered the race in August as an independent, citing her support for abortion rights as a major reason. Tuesday was the deadline for her to submit 1,000 petitions to qualify for the ballot.North Dakota's only House seat is currently held by GOP Rep. Kelly Armstrong, who won his second term in the deeply conservative state in 2020 with 69% of the vote. Armstrong opposes abortion rights.Democrat Mark Haugen said Sunday that his opposition to abortion rights cost him support in the party, the Bismarck Tribune reported. He said he didn't see a path to winning.Democratic-NPL Party Chairman Patrick Hart said in a statement that he doesn't "tell anyone what to do," but that he supports Haugen's decision to drop out.Haugen, a University of Mary graduate adviser in Bismarck who has long worked as a paramedic, faced no opposition in the Democratic primary in June.Mund is a Bismarck native and Harvard Law School graduate who was the 2018 Miss America.
12 News

Arizona Democrat who just won Senate primary resigns

PHOENIX — A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member, Richard Andrade, in the August primary...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Attorney General#Zellar#Democratic#Republicans#State#Congress
fox9.com

Leaked Oath Keepers list includes 6 Minnesota cops

(FOX 9) - A data leak is revealing information about thousands of people – including police, military and elected officials – believed to be part of an anti-government extremist group called the Oath Keepers. The far-right organization, which is associated with the militia movement, is accused of playing...
communityreporter.org

Mayor Carter calls for 15% property tax hike for 2023

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter is calling for a 15.34% property tax levy increase as part of his 2023 $782 million 2023 proposed budget. The proposed property tax levy totals $202.3 million. This increase would amount to roughly $19.25 per month, or $231 per year, increase for a median value...
wtmj.com

Data leak links Wisconsinites to Oath Keepers militia group

WISCONSIN- More than a dozen people with ties to law enforcement, military service, or public office, have been linked to the Oath Keepers group. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism identified more than 600 people living in Wisconsin with ties to the group. A list of more than 38-thousand names was leaked by the non-profit journalist collective, Distributed Denial of Secrets, in September of 2021.
gowatertown.net

Woman seeks name change for state park in west central Minnesota

NEW LONDON, MINN. – A New London woman says a state park in west-central Minnesota should no longer be named after Minnesota’s first governor, Henry Sibley, because he led the U-S military’s effort to crush the Dakota uprising of 1862, and then oversaw rushed trials resulting in the execution of 38 Dakota at Mankato.
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota’s Black marijuana users far more likely to face arrest than white ones

Black Minnesotans are nearly five times as likely to be arrested on marijuana charges as white ones, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. It’s a disparity that has persisted for years, despite data showing that Black and white residents use cannabis at similar rates. The recent statewide legalization of certain […] The post Minnesota’s Black marijuana users far more likely to face arrest than white ones appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
fox9.com

Minnesota State Fair ends, called 'success' by many in attendance

(FOX 9) - The 2022 Minnesota State Fair came to an end on Monday, and already many vendors and fairgoers are calling this year’s fair a success. "It definitely met [my] expectations," fairgoer Dana Bain told FOX 9. "I love the new food and now that the fair is back after COVID-19, I’m just excited that we can come again and be with everybody."
