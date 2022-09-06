Read full article on original website
myedmondsnews.com
On 41st ballot, former Councilmember Dave Teitzel appointed to vacant Position 1 seat
After six rounds of nominations and 41 ballots that spanned two meetings — and mostly focused on two candidates — the Edmonds City Council Tuesday night voted to appoint former City Councilmember Dave Teitzel from among 17 applicants to fill its Position 1 vacancy. A retired QWest executive,...
KC prosecutor candidate: County ‘looks the other way’ with ‘unaccountable’ restorative justice
Jim Ferrell, mayor of Federal Way and candidate for King County Prosecutor, is crying foul over “a real crisis in our region,” as crime rates continue to climb. In a news conference Wednesday, he said the increase in crime was handled with “no discernable plan” equivalent to “a failure of justice.”
Seattle voters to decide on whether to adopt approval voting or ranked-choice voting for city primary elections
In November, Seattle voters will vote on Proposition 1A and 1B to decide whether to adopt an approval voting system or a ranked-choice voting system for municipal primary elections. Currently, Seattle uses a plurality voting system for primary elections for the mayor, city attorney, and city council, in which the candidate receiving the most votes advances to the general election. This system is sometimes referred to as first-past-the-post or winner-take-all and is the most common voting system used in the United States.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds designates September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
Nationwide, September is designated as a time to raise public awareness and focus on bringing communities together around suicide prevention. Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson and the Edmonds City Council Tuesday night issued a proclamation declaring September 2022 as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in Edmonds. In addition to the city’s official...
myedmondsnews.com
Letter to the editor: Affordable housing and ‘smart growth’ schemes
When debating the causes for the lack of affordable housing, the “usual suspects” are trotted out for public condemnation. Those erroneously vilified corporations and individuals are always the developers, landlords and the so-called NIMBY single-family homeowners. The one group that has actually contributed to the crisis of escalating...
Western Washington Teachers Union Declines Six-Figure Average Salary Proposal
UPDATE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday morning, the Kent Education Association says they reached a tentative agreement in the wee hours of the morning. No other details were available. The Kent Education Association (KEA) has declined the latest contract proposal from the Kent School District (KSD) that would have...
myedmondsnews.com
City of Edmonds to host emergency preparedness expo Saturday, Sept. 17
The City of Edmonds will hold a free emergency preparedness expo on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St. Speak with planners and modelers for earthquakes, tsunami and emergency plans specific to Edmonds. The event is intended for all ages, with hands-on activities for adults and kids alike.
Washington state adds strict requirements for school resource officers
PUYALLUP, Wash. — When Carly Cappetto took the oath with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, she knew she wanted to do something positive. So when Cappetto had the opportunity to work in the schools as a School Resource Officer (SRO), she jumped at the chance. "I don't look at...
arizonasuntimes.com
Washington’s Largest School District Goes on Strike, Delaying Start of School for Thousands
Teachers of the largest school district in Washington are on strike on what should have been the first day of classes after rejecting a deal that would have kept them working in classrooms. The Seattle Education Association (SEA) could not come to an agreement with Seattle Public Schools (SPS), which...
Washington State has only striking teachers nationwide; educators share similar concerns
Washington State is currently the only state in the country with teachers on strike right now. (Though teachers in Columbus, OH, did strike last month.) Educators in five school districts across western Washington voted to strike this year, including Seattle, Tumwater, Eatonville, Ridgefield, and Kent. Kent ended its strike after nine days, and students started school on Thursday. Teachers in Port Angeles voted to authorize a strike but reached an agreement with the district before the first day of school.
KIMA TV
Gov. Inslee, local leaders break ground on I-90/SR18 interchange improvements project
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee along with tribal and local leaders broke ground Thursday on a project to improve the Interstate 90/State Route 18 interchange. The Washington Department of Transportation says it will be building a diverging diamond interchange and widening SR 18 to four lanes between the interchange and Deep Creek.
Washington Examiner
Seattle clean parks proposal would cost homeowners around $330 yearly
(The Center Square) – Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell wants the city to spend approximately $115 million per year to ensure nearly 500 parks and community centers stay clean and safe, costing the average homeowner hundreds annually. In a Wednesday news conference, Harrell claimed that 93% of Seattle parks are...
myedmondsnews.com
Lane reductions planned on I-5 in Seattle to replace expansion joints Sept. 9-12
People using southbound Interstate 5 south of I-90 should plan for weekend-long lane reductions beginning Friday night, Sept. 9. The work, from 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, includes:. The southbound collector/distributor ramp to I-5 and the West Seattle Bridge off-ramp will be closed. People...
cascadiadaily.com
2 rural Skagit Valley sites mulled for major airport
Two rural Skagit County sites being considered for the state's next major airport hub are not suitable options, Skagit County planners say. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is considering 10 sites across Washington, including the two sites in Skagit. Both sites are considered rural, with one located just...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds College hosting Enroll Edmonds Day Sept. 10
Edmonds College students are encouraged to get a head start on the 2022-23 academic year by attending Enroll Edmonds Day on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fall quarter starts Monday, Sept. 19. During Enroll Edmonds Day, students can pick up their parking passes, shop for books...
DOH to dye water red near Oak Harbor next week
OAK HARBOR, Wash. — If you spot red water around Whidbey Island early next week, it won't be cause for concern. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is using red dye to evaluate wastewater movement near a newly-reconstructed Oak Harbor Clean Water facility. The study will also measure the water facility's potential impacts on nearby shellfish growing areas.
KUOW
What WA families need to know now that federal universal free lunch is gone
Congress has opted not to continue a pandemic-era program to provide free school lunches to all students, regardless of their families' economic status. The program ensured children were fed during the last two school years, whether kids showed up in person to eat or had parents pick up meals while classes were remote.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds College to offer certification in data analytics starting in October
Edmonds College launched an affordable data analytics certification program that will start in October. No programming experience is necessary, and students can complete the program in as little as nine months. “Edmonds College continues to introduce innovative programs designed to meet employers’ needs for more skilled workers,” said Dr. Carey...
Downtown’s Pacific Place redevelopment plan to create office space falls through
In an effort to revitalize the in-person shopping experience and provide a new use to the now empty storefronts, plans were created to renovate the Pacific Place shopping center to include office space, as reported by The Seattle Times. Now though, those plans have hit a hitch as Pacific Place shopping center said the proposal is off the table.
myedmondsnews.com
Snohomish Health District announces updated data dashboard showing details of county opioid overdoses
An updated dashboard on the Snohomish Overdose Prevention website combines medical examiner, department of health and emergency department information to illustrate the rising toll of opioid overdoses in the county. The dashboard was produced and is maintained by the Snohomish Health District. It is part of ongoing efforts by the...
