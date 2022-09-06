ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

Seattle voters to decide on whether to adopt approval voting or ranked-choice voting for city primary elections

In November, Seattle voters will vote on Proposition 1A and 1B to decide whether to adopt an approval voting system or a ranked-choice voting system for municipal primary elections. Currently, Seattle uses a plurality voting system for primary elections for the mayor, city attorney, and city council, in which the candidate receiving the most votes advances to the general election. This system is sometimes referred to as first-past-the-post or winner-take-all and is the most common voting system used in the United States.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds designates September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

Nationwide, September is designated as a time to raise public awareness and focus on bringing communities together around suicide prevention. Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson and the Edmonds City Council Tuesday night issued a proclamation declaring September 2022 as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in Edmonds. In addition to the city’s official...
EDMONDS, WA
City
Edmonds, WA
Local
Washington Government
Edmonds, WA
Government
myedmondsnews.com

Letter to the editor: Affordable housing and ‘smart growth’ schemes

When debating the causes for the lack of affordable housing, the “usual suspects” are trotted out for public condemnation. Those erroneously vilified corporations and individuals are always the developers, landlords and the so-called NIMBY single-family homeowners. The one group that has actually contributed to the crisis of escalating...
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

City of Edmonds to host emergency preparedness expo Saturday, Sept. 17

The City of Edmonds will hold a free emergency preparedness expo on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St. Speak with planners and modelers for earthquakes, tsunami and emergency plans specific to Edmonds. The event is intended for all ages, with hands-on activities for adults and kids alike.
EDMONDS, WA
#City Attorney#Webinar#Stormwater#Politics Local#The Edmonds City Council
KIRO 7 Seattle

Washington State has only striking teachers nationwide; educators share similar concerns

Washington State is currently the only state in the country with teachers on strike right now. (Though teachers in Columbus, OH, did strike last month.) Educators in five school districts across western Washington voted to strike this year, including Seattle, Tumwater, Eatonville, Ridgefield, and Kent. Kent ended its strike after nine days, and students started school on Thursday. Teachers in Port Angeles voted to authorize a strike but reached an agreement with the district before the first day of school.
RIDGEFIELD, WA
Washington Examiner

Seattle clean parks proposal would cost homeowners around $330 yearly

(The Center Square) – Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell wants the city to spend approximately $115 million per year to ensure nearly 500 parks and community centers stay clean and safe, costing the average homeowner hundreds annually. In a Wednesday news conference, Harrell claimed that 93% of Seattle parks are...
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Lane reductions planned on I-5 in Seattle to replace expansion joints Sept. 9-12

People using southbound Interstate 5 south of I-90 should plan for weekend-long lane reductions beginning Friday night, Sept. 9. The work, from 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, includes:. The southbound collector/distributor ramp to I-5 and the West Seattle Bridge off-ramp will be closed. People...
SEATTLE, WA
cascadiadaily.com

2 rural Skagit Valley sites mulled for major airport

Two rural Skagit County sites being considered for the state's next major airport hub are not suitable options, Skagit County planners say. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is considering 10 sites across Washington, including the two sites in Skagit. Both sites are considered rural, with one located just...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds College hosting Enroll Edmonds Day Sept. 10

Edmonds College students are encouraged to get a head start on the 2022-23 academic year by attending Enroll Edmonds Day on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fall quarter starts Monday, Sept. 19. During Enroll Edmonds Day, students can pick up their parking passes, shop for books...
EDMONDS, WA
KING 5

DOH to dye water red near Oak Harbor next week

OAK HARBOR, Wash. — If you spot red water around Whidbey Island early next week, it won't be cause for concern. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is using red dye to evaluate wastewater movement near a newly-reconstructed Oak Harbor Clean Water facility. The study will also measure the water facility's potential impacts on nearby shellfish growing areas.
OAK HARBOR, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds College to offer certification in data analytics starting in October

Edmonds College launched an affordable data analytics certification program that will start in October. No programming experience is necessary, and students can complete the program in as little as nine months. “Edmonds College continues to introduce innovative programs designed to meet employers’ needs for more skilled workers,” said Dr. Carey...
EDMONDS, WA

