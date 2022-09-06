Stark wins Super Senior title

HIBBING — Richard Stark took a 2-up lead after two holes, then held on for a 3-2 victory over Greg Blackwood for the Super Senior title at the 95th annual Vern Fryklund Northwest Invitational Monday at the Mesaba Country Club.

It was the first time Stark has won a major event at his hometown club.

“I got to the semis in the regular division around 25 years ago,” Stark said. “It’s my hometown. I love coming back, I have a lot of friends, and a lot of history here. It’s special. It’s great.”

Blackwood didn’t have the easies time getting to the finals.

His first match went three extra holes, then he had to take on the defending champion, Marty Trenberth.

“That (first match) was fun,” Blackwood said. “Sunday’s match against Marty Trenberth, that was fun, too. It was a good gallery. Rick, he’s a good player. He and I played in the regular flight about 15 years ago.

“He was steady, up and down. That’s what you do in match play, just get up and down. That’s what he did all day.”

Stark knew exactly what he needed to to keep that lead, but in no way did he think the match was over.

“You never think that in match play,” Stark said. “It’s always hard to close out matches. Guys seem to come back all of the time. He got it back to one. That’s the history of match play up here.

“It’s never over.” I tried to hit it straight and play one shot at a time. I tried to hit down the middle then put the next one on the green, two putt and keep the pressure on him and make him make birdies.”

Blackwood never got the chance to put any pressure on Stark.

“I hoped,” Blackwood said. “I don’t quit. I was 2-down with two to go in that first match, then we went 21 holes. I like to compete. I like to play it down to the end, but Rick played well.

“That’s what happens. Whoever plays better wins. Sometimes you can lessen their confidence by putting a little pressure on them, but Rick was steady and confident today. He deserved it.”