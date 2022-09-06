ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hibbing, MN

Stark wins Super Senior title

By Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gXqED_0hjL0Psk00

HIBBING — Richard Stark took a 2-up lead after two holes, then held on for a 3-2 victory over Greg Blackwood for the Super Senior title at the 95th annual Vern Fryklund Northwest Invitational Monday at the Mesaba Country Club.

It was the first time Stark has won a major event at his hometown club.

“I got to the semis in the regular division around 25 years ago,” Stark said. “It’s my hometown. I love coming back, I have a lot of friends, and a lot of history here. It’s special. It’s great.”

Blackwood didn’t have the easies time getting to the finals.

His first match went three extra holes, then he had to take on the defending champion, Marty Trenberth.

“That (first match) was fun,” Blackwood said. “Sunday’s match against Marty Trenberth, that was fun, too. It was a good gallery. Rick, he’s a good player. He and I played in the regular flight about 15 years ago.

“He was steady, up and down. That’s what you do in match play, just get up and down. That’s what he did all day.”

Stark knew exactly what he needed to to keep that lead, but in no way did he think the match was over.

“You never think that in match play,” Stark said. “It’s always hard to close out matches. Guys seem to come back all of the time. He got it back to one. That’s the history of match play up here.

“It’s never over.” I tried to hit it straight and play one shot at a time. I tried to hit down the middle then put the next one on the green, two putt and keep the pressure on him and make him make birdies.”

Blackwood never got the chance to put any pressure on Stark.

“I hoped,” Blackwood said. “I don’t quit. I was 2-down with two to go in that first match, then we went 21 holes. I like to compete. I like to play it down to the end, but Rick played well.

“That’s what happens. Whoever plays better wins. Sometimes you can lessen their confidence by putting a little pressure on them, but Rick was steady and confident today. He deserved it.”

Comments / 0

Related
Bring Me The News

Minnesota actor joins cast of 'Dancing with the Stars'

Courtesy of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. A critically-acclaimed stage, television and film actor from Minnesota will appear on the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars." The hit show will premiere on Disney + on Sept. 19 after 30 seasons on ABC. The Season 31 celebrity cast was announced...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Country Lanes North in Duluth Demolished to Make Room for New Mega-Gym

Opened in 1976, Country Lanes North near the Miller Hill Mall closed its doors for good back in June, now it's just a pile of rubble. Country Lanes North was a busy place on most nights offering a variety of sports like bowling, volleyball, and bag leagues, but that all had to come to an end and after 46 years the announcement was made that the final day would be June 21st and they celebrated all the memories with free bowling and pizza.
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hibbing, MN
Sports
City
Hibbing, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
cbs3duluth.com

WHERE’S THE BENCH?: Beloved landmark disappears from Lakeside neighborhood

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A decades-old bench disappeared from Duluth’s Lakeside neighborhood sometime last weekend and residents are working hard to get it back. Before the couple who owns the bench posted new of the missing bench online Sunday, they didn’t realize how special it was to the surrounding community.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Mckenzies Bar and Grill Puts State Fair-Like Food on Menu

HERMANTOWN, Minn.–Been craving State Fair food but haven’t been able to get to the fairgrounds? A local bar and grill can help satisfy your cravings!. Mckenzie’s Bar and Grill have decided to embrace the love for fried food. Since the end of August they’ve been serving different types of dishes that are typically served as fair food. According to a Facebook post, they have “Fried faves with everything but the stick!”.
HERMANTOWN, MN
FOX 21 Online

All-Ages Pride Themed Drag Show Brings Supporters and Protestors to Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Flame held an all-ages drag show to wrap up pride weekend. The show brought in both supporters and protestors. This is the second kid-friendly drag show the flame has put on and featured performances from kids, drag queens, and kings. Performers lip-synced to popular songs while dressed up in costumes such as Disney Princesses.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Local photographer shares tips on capturing Northern Lights

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The Northern Lights gave us quite the show over the weekend, and if you were on social media in the Northland, you probably saw some pictures. Local photographer Reece Hickman was one of those who was out capturing Aurora’s beauty. She said the...
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Senior
WDIO-TV

Long-term climate study shows how Minnesota’s trees will be impacted

For the past 14 years, Rebecca Montgomery, Ph.D., and Artur Stefanski, Ph.D., have been working alongside other University of Minnesota scientists to conduct a rare experiment exploring the impacts of climate change on the state’s Northwoods and the southern boreal forests. “We are actually in the perfect position because...
CLOQUET, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
WDIO-TV

The Mark Barker Ships Out

Today in Duluth marked the Mark Barker Lakers passage through the Twin Ports. The Barker is the first Great Lakes ship built by an American company since 1983, which marked the end of a lengthy boom time that included the arrival of the immense 1,000-footers. The new boat is something different than a standard bulk-cargo hauler like those built four decades ago.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Pedestrian seriously hurt in Carlton County crash

CARLTON COUNTY, MN -- A central Minnesota man was seriously hurt when he was hit by a vehicle in Carlton County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 near Cromwell. They report Cody Troy, 29, of Big Lake was struck by...
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
mprnews.org

Northern Minnesota researchers close in on sulfate pollution solution

Outside the wastewater treatment plant in the Iron Range town of Aurora, a small trailer could hold clues to solving a big environmental problem facing northern Minnesota — how to protect wild rice from sulfate, a pollutant released by iron ore mines, wastewater treatment plants and other industries. Mei...
AURORA, MN
boreal.org

Isolated severe thunderstorms possible this evening

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • September 8, 2022. Here's the latest look at the potential for showers and storms this evening into tonight. A line of showers and thunderstorms will slowly sweep from west to east across the area later today along a cold front. A storm or two may become strong to severe from this evening into early tomorrow morning. Possible hazards associated with any severe storms that develop will be damaging winds up to 60 MPH and large hail up to 1”. Make sure to have a way to receive warning information, such as listening to NOAA Weather Radio. Shower and thunderstorm chances continue on Friday as the cold front slowly continues southeastward. Northwest Wisconsin will see rain chances linger into this weekend while northeast Minnesota dries out.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

MNDOT Proposal for Construction Project Causes Community Pushback

DULUTH, Minn.– The Minnesota Department of Transportation has recently proposed a new project to construct three new roundabout’s along London Road. However, this proposal has come with backlash from some community members. In an effort to makes improvements to the pavement, calm traffic, and make the road safer...
DULUTH, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy