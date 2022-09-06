ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

letsbreal54
3d ago

let's see? defunding the police, not enough police, no gang units, soft on crime laws, low bail, no bail, legislation handcuffing police. liberal judges. the cure? vote red!

KOMO News

Second Homicide Suspect Arrested in the Tacoma Murder

TACOMA, Wash. — Today, officers arrested a second suspect in relation to a fatal shooting that took place on July 30, ending in the killing of 39-year old, Ronnal Hines. The 24-year-old female was booked into jail for Murder 2. Officials established probable cause to arrest two suspects related...
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Suits’ Meltdown-O-Meter: Tacoma sees 34 homicides in less than a year

This shooting marks the day that Tacoma has exceeded 2021’s astounding homicide total with a thirty-fourth victim. And there are three months left of 2022:. This story may as well be every large city in the Pacific Northwest, but it’s not being tracked regionally. Here at Meltdown-O-Meter, I’ll rectify that so nothing falls through the cracks and we realists can face the day-to-day tragedy that the combination of deadly fentanyl combined with police flight makes our lives measurably worse.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man killed in shooting at SeaTac apartment building

SEATAC, Wash. — A man died from his injuries after he was shot at a SeaTac apartment complex. On Wednesday at 4:40 a.m., King County deputies were dispatched to the 16700 block of 31st Avenue South. A man there reported that he shot someone who had been trying to break into his apartment.
SEATAC, WA
KOMO News

Eric's Heroes: How a Tacoma park and a man helped save each other

TACOMA, Wash. — Nobody knows for sure where or when they will find their purpose in life. A guy named Danny Patnode found his just in the nick of time. Every morning he walks out to a small garage next to his home in Tacoma's Eastside. He fires up a little tractor that has a little trailer hooked up to it, filled with shovels and tools.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Kitsap Co. deputies looking to ID woman seen with Olalla double homicide suspect

OLALLA, Wash. - Kitsap County Sheriff's Detectives are looking to identify a woman who was seen with the man accused in a gruesome double homicide in Olalla last month. Deputies say the woman was seen with the murder suspect, 40-year-old Shaun Rose, at a Burger King in Puyallup on the day he allegedly killed Steven and Mina Schulz inside their home on Aug. 18.
OLALLA, WA
KOMO News

Police: Man asks for cigarette at bus stop, then stabs victim when he says no

SEATTLE — A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in the arm on Tuesday evening in south Seattle. According to the Seattle Police Department, a man was smoking a cigarette at a bus stop near 23rd Avenue South and South Holgate Street around 8:30 p.m. when another man approached him and asked for a cigarettes' The victim said no and the suspect then stabbed him in the arm.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Detectives investigating homicide in Tacoma after man found dead

TACOMA, Wash. — A man was shot and killed in Pierce County on Monday morning, police said. According to the Tacoma Police Department, the city's fire department noticed a man laying in the road at the intersection of East 72nd and East I Street in Tacoma. The man appeared to be shot.
TACOMA, WA

