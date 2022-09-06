Police issue alert for missing Henrietta man

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Police issued an alert for a missing Henrietta man Monday night.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Roman Fetsyak, 19, was last seen around 1:00 a.m. Monday in Henrietta. Police say he is likely driving a gray 2013 Toyota Venza with the license plate number HRY1081.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

