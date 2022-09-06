Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
2 Shot, Injured While Standing on Sidewalk in West Loop
Two men were shot early Friday morning while standing on a sidewalk in the West Loop, according to police. At approximately 3:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Lake street, two men, 46 and 48, were with a group of people when a person exited a black sedan and fired gunshots at the group, Chicago police said.
cwbchicago.com
Suburban man charged with murder for intentionally driving over a pedestrian in the West Loop, police say
A Hillside man intentionally drove onto a sidewalk in the 100 block of North Ogden and killed a 22-year-old Edgewater man in the West Loop on Sunday, Chicago police said. Enrique Martinez was walking south on the sidewalk when a dark-colored sedan struck him around 5:15 a.m. Sunday, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Pregnant Woman Previously Reported Missing From South Side Safely Located, Police Say
A 24-year-old pregnant Chicago woman has been safely located after being reported missing from the city's South Side, the Chicago Police Department has confirmed. According to authorities, 24-year-old Marquisha Ousley has been "safely located and reunited with her family." Ousley was reported missing Friday night from the Gresham neighborhood after...
Heavy Police Presence Reported Near Navy Pier, Streeterville After Shooting, Car Chase Ends in 1 Dead
Two areas of downtown Chicago are seeing a heavy police presence and are currently blocked off by crime tape as detectives investigate a car chase and shooting early Friday morning that left a 27-year-old man dead and a 20-year-old woman injured. According to police, the incident began around 3 a.m....
Man Charged With Stabbing Parents to Death in Highland Park Apartment
A 45-year-old man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly stabbed his parents to death inside of their Highland Park apartment Wednesday morning. Barry Goldberg appeared in Lake County court on Thursday for a bond hearing in connection with the case. He was ordered held...
Man Charged With Murdering 2 in Highland Park Apartment to Appear in Bond Court
A 45-year-old man is in Lake County bond court Thursday as he faces charges of first-degree murder after two people were found dead inside his unit at a Highland Park apartment complex Wednesday morning. According to Highland Park police, officers on Wednesday were responding to a wellness check at The...
fox32chicago.com
Grand Jury indicts Chicago police sergeant after video showed him kneeling on teen in Park Ridge
Chicago police investigate after off-duty officer allegedly pins boy to ground outside Park Ridge Starbucks. Chicago police have opened an internal investigation after a man claiming to be an off-duty officer was captured on cellphone video pinning a boy to the ground outside a Starbucks in Park Ridge. That 14-year-old boy's mother believes it was motivated by race and is expressing her outrage on Facebook.
Man Shot to Death by Police After Firing at Officers in Suburban Zion, Authorities Say
A 47-year-old man was shot to death by police after he allegedly pulled out a weapon and fired shots at officers during a confrontation outside a home in suburban Zion on Thursday night. According to authorities, officers were called to a home in the 2800 block of Era Avenue at...
Chicago Sees Violent Night With Fatal Stabbing in Loop, Multiple Shot Across the City
Not long after Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown announced that shooting and homicide numbers in Chicago were declining, several neighborhoods saw a violent night Tuesday, with a fatal stabbing and at least six people shot over the span of six hours, authorities say. According to police, at least five of...
Fire Engulfs Auburn Gresham Commercial Building
Chicago firefighters remain on the scene of a massive fire inside of a vacant commercial building in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood Thursday afternoon. According to officials, the fire broke out inside of the building at the intersection of 79th Place and South Hoyne Avenue on Thursday. Officials say that no...
cwbchicago.com
Days after West Loop carjacking, woman’s car is found, but her beloved Shih Tzu is still missing
Days after a 54-year-old woman was dragged by a carjacker who took her Jeep Cherokee at a West Loop gas station, the stolen car has been found. But Bella, her beloved 5-month-old Shih Tzu, who was in the car’s back seat, is still missing. “That’s the worst part of...
fox32chicago.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Kennedy Expressway
CHICAGO - A man was killed after crashing his motorcycle on the Kennedy Expressway Monday night on Chicago's Northwest Side. The crash happened around 11:19 p.m. as 18-year-old Nick Damato lost control of his motorcycle and was struck by another vehicle in the southbound lanes of Interstate 90 near North Sayre Avenue, according to officials.
Missing pregnant Chicago woman located safely, reunited with family
A missing pregnant woman who had been reported missing has been located safely, Chicago police said Wednesday morning.
fox32chicago.com
Retired nurse dies after her bike is hit by police car in Burbank
BURBANK, Ill. - A retired nurse died when her bike was struck by a Burbank police vehicle. Denise Blidy, 66, was "involved in an accident" with a police car about 10:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Central Avenue and 77th Street, according to Burbank police. She was taken to...
fox32chicago.com
Convicted felon threatened victim in Carol Stream Police Department parking lot: 'I'll kill you right here'
CAROL STREAM, Ill. - Bond was set Thursday for a convicted felon accused of illegally possessing a loaded firearm in Carol Stream last month. Nicolas Mayfield, 31, of Evanston has been charged with one count of armed habitual criminal, three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.
Evanston police locate 5-year-old boy who went missing near Lincoln School
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Evanston police have located a 5-year-old boy who went missing Wednesday morning. Police said the boy was last seen in the area of Lincoln School. He was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt with a basketball icon, beige shorts and black and white Nike shoes. Anyone with information is asked to contact Evanston police immediately.
Family Searching for Pregnant Woman Missing From Chicago's South Side
Family and friends are desperately searching for a pregnant woman reported missing from Chicago's South Side in recent days. According to authorities, 24-year-old Marquisha Ousley was reported missing Friday night from the Gresham neighborhood. She was last seen at her home in the 8800 block of South Bishop Street. Family...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 22, shot while walking through West Side alley
CHICAGO - A woman was shot while walking through an alley Tuesday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The 22-year-old was walking around 3:18 a.m. in the 4500 block of West Adams Street when gunfire broke out and she was struck in the thigh, according to Chicago police. She...
fox32chicago.com
Man beaten by group of 6 people, then shot on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man was beaten and shot Monday afternoon in Chicago's New City neighborhood. Around 3:47 p.m., police say the victim was near the street in the 4400 block of South Wood Street when a group of six unknown men approached him and began to beat him. One...
3 men carjack food delivery driver in Little Village
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A food delivery driver was carjacked early Wednesday morning as he went to drop off an order in Little Village.Police said the man got out of his car on Millard near Ogden just before 3:00 a.m. Three men came up to him, pointed a gun at him and demanded the keys to his car.The carjackers didn't hurt him, but they got in his gray Nissan Altima and drove off.
