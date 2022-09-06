ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

2 Shot, Injured While Standing on Sidewalk in West Loop

Two men were shot early Friday morning while standing on a sidewalk in the West Loop, according to police. At approximately 3:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Lake street, two men, 46 and 48, were with a group of people when a person exited a black sedan and fired gunshots at the group, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Evanston, IL
Chicago, IL
fox32chicago.com

Grand Jury indicts Chicago police sergeant after video showed him kneeling on teen in Park Ridge

Chicago police investigate after off-duty officer allegedly pins boy to ground outside Park Ridge Starbucks. Chicago police have opened an internal investigation after a man claiming to be an off-duty officer was captured on cellphone video pinning a boy to the ground outside a Starbucks in Park Ridge. That 14-year-old boy's mother believes it was motivated by race and is expressing her outrage on Facebook.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Fire Engulfs Auburn Gresham Commercial Building

Chicago firefighters remain on the scene of a massive fire inside of a vacant commercial building in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood Thursday afternoon. According to officials, the fire broke out inside of the building at the intersection of 79th Place and South Hoyne Avenue on Thursday. Officials say that no...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Kennedy Expressway

CHICAGO - A man was killed after crashing his motorcycle on the Kennedy Expressway Monday night on Chicago's Northwest Side. The crash happened around 11:19 p.m. as 18-year-old Nick Damato lost control of his motorcycle and was struck by another vehicle in the southbound lanes of Interstate 90 near North Sayre Avenue, according to officials.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
fox32chicago.com

Retired nurse dies after her bike is hit by police car in Burbank

BURBANK, Ill. - A retired nurse died when her bike was struck by a Burbank police vehicle. Denise Blidy, 66, was "involved in an accident" with a police car about 10:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Central Avenue and 77th Street, according to Burbank police. She was taken to...
BURBANK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Convicted felon threatened victim in Carol Stream Police Department parking lot: 'I'll kill you right here'

CAROL STREAM, Ill. - Bond was set Thursday for a convicted felon accused of illegally possessing a loaded firearm in Carol Stream last month. Nicolas Mayfield, 31, of Evanston has been charged with one count of armed habitual criminal, three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.
CAROL STREAM, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 22, shot while walking through West Side alley

CHICAGO - A woman was shot while walking through an alley Tuesday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The 22-year-old was walking around 3:18 a.m. in the 4500 block of West Adams Street when gunfire broke out and she was struck in the thigh, according to Chicago police. She...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

3 men carjack food delivery driver in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A food delivery driver was carjacked early Wednesday morning as he went to drop off an order in Little Village.Police said the man got out of his car on Millard near Ogden just before 3:00 a.m. Three men came up to him, pointed a gun at him and demanded the keys to his car.The carjackers didn't hurt him, but they got in his gray Nissan Altima and drove off.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

