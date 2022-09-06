Read full article on original website
Gun violence up this summer in North Carolina, but not in all communities
The number of shootings this summer increased by 4% in North Carolina compared to last year, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.
After marijuana found in FedEx box, NC man claims illegal search. Judges disagree.
North Carolina’s legalization of industrial hemp doesn’t affect search and seizure of package, NC Court of Appeals rules.
Child Protective Services investigated North Carolina mom weeks before daughters’ death: report
A report shows a Cary mother was investigated by CPS weeks before being charged in the death of her two daughters.
Former NC representative accused of embezzling money from homeless pleads not guilty to charges
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A former state lawmaker, accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from an agency that helps homeless people, appeared in court Wednesday. Derwin Montgomery is accused of embezzling $24,000 from the Bethesda Center for personal expenses including travel and lodging that related to his work as a then Winston-Salem City Council member.
North Carolina ranks 8th in nation for Oath Keeper membership, leaked database reveals
Leaked information has revealed just how large the footprint of right-wing extremist groups could be in North Carolina.
North Carolina man dies in crash involving 2 tractor-trailers on I-95
Two tractor-trailers collided early Wednesday morning on I-95 in the Laurel area, killing one of the drivers. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. The crash was reported around 4:40 a.m., blocking the right lane and shoulder between Maryland Routes 216 and 32....
Charlotte Stories
North Carolinians have among the best access to ‘Grade A’ hospitals
It’s a concerning statistic* that over 22,000 deaths in the U.S. each year are a result of preventable deaths during patient hospitalization. Medical error often involves factors such as poor management or monitoring of medical conditions, errors linked to surgery and other procedures, and diagnostic errors; and while healthcare workers are dedicated to their medical duties, these errors may also be related to factors such as short-staffing, system defects or error in judgement.
What to know about the 'extremely toxic' fuzzy caterpillar
It might look soft and hairy, but it's one of the most venomous caterpillars in the country. Joel Mathis said he spotted the insect in his backyard in Clermont. "When I looked up, there it was, this little hairy caterpillar," he said. "I saw two more on the fence. I had one on the top rail and I had one down on the fence itself."
Crab Pot Christmas Trees, Shibumi Shade in the running for ‘coolest thing made in North Carolina’
SMYRNA — Two products with Carteret County ties are among 16 semifinalists in the small business category of the N.C. Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest. The Crab Pot Christmas Tree, by Fisherman Creations, based Down East in Smyrna, and the Shibumi...
Young North Carolina woman now missing 5 years; FBI renews plea for info in case
The FBI said they have been able to use electronic devices to track Abby Patterson's activities the day she vanished.
Hospital officials in South Carolina confirm newborn baby surrendered under Daniel's Law
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Officials in South Carolina say an infant was surrendered over the Labor Day weekend under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The Caucasian baby boy was born on September 3 and surrendered the next day at Prisma Health...
Luxury cars destroyed by fire after crash on I-95 in North Carolina
FOUR OAKS, N.C. — A portion of Interstate 95 in North Carolina was shut down for several hours after a blown tire caused a truck hauling luxury vehicles to crash. WRAL-TV reports that the highway was closed between Four Oaks and Benson Sunday night after the crash. The driver told WRAL that he was hauling privately-owned, expensive motor vehicles from New York City to Miami. His fully-enclosed truck contained a Porsche, Ferrari, a BMW M8, Lincoln Navigator, Audi S4 and Jeep Rubicon.
Students, family react to North Carolina teacher accused of statutory rape
Students tell CBS 17 Amanda Doll's classes have now been divided up and mixed in with other classes, since their originally assigned teacher remains in jail.
Multi-county tractor-trailer DWI hot pursuit with NC state troopers ends in crash after hitting spike strip
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The driver of a tractor-trailer is facing several charges after a multiple-county chase that ended in a crash, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, state troopers attempted to pull over a tractor-trailer in Mecklenburg County. Troopers say that the tractor-trailer was the suspect […]
Hunters Reminded of New CWD Regulations as Deer Season Nears
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina wildlife experts are raising awareness about a disease that spreads when deer hunting. Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. The first two positive cases of Chronic Wasting Disease in North Carolina’s deer herd were detected in Yadkin County earlier this year.
Stunned lottery buff wins NC jackpot while experimenting with new game. ‘Hard to beat’
“I always like buying the new tickets when they come out,” he told lottery officials.
Invasive pest spotted in North Carolina
North Carolina — The Elm Zigzag Sawfly is the latest invasive pest in our state. According to the North Carolina Forest Service, the Sawfly was found by NCFS assistant county ranger Elizabeth Edwards, who found the pest in Surry and Stokes counties. The sawflies were located just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community.
11-year-old dies in crash after truck tire blows out
SUSSEX, Va. (AP) — A two-vehicle crash caused by a truck tire blowout has claimed the life of an 11-year-old girl, Virginia State Police said. The Progress-Index reports that the wreck happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Route 301, also known as Blue Star Highway, that runs adjacent to Interstate 95, state police […]
S.C. Teacher and Her Kids, 8 and 11, Found Shot to Death in Apparent Murder-Suicide
Laura Moberley, 42, Eric Moberley, 11, and Emily Moberley, 8, were all found dead at the family's Horry County, S.C., home, after police responded to a welfare check Wednesday afternoon A South Carolina elementary school teacher and her two children were found shot to death at their home in what authorities believe to be an apparent murder-suicide. Citing Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, WBTW-TV reports 42-year-old Laura Moberley, 11-year-old Eric Moberley and 8-year-old Emily Moberley were all found dead at the family's Horry County, S.C.,...
Hoke County man wins $508,513 through NC lottery
Hoke County, N.C. — Jeremy Sowells of Raeford took a $20 Fast Play ticket and turned it into a huge victory. Sowells won a $308,513 jackpot plus $200,000 cash for a prize of $508,513. Sowells bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket at Muncheez Express on Fayetteville Road in Raeford on Saturday.
