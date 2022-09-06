It might look soft and hairy, but it's one of the most venomous caterpillars in the country. Joel Mathis said he spotted the insect in his backyard in Clermont. "When I looked up, there it was, this little hairy caterpillar," he said. "I saw two more on the fence. I had one on the top rail and I had one down on the fence itself."

CLERMONT, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO