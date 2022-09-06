ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

State
North Carolina State
WXII 12

North Carolina man dies in crash involving 2 tractor-trailers on I-95

Two tractor-trailers collided early Wednesday morning on I-95 in the Laurel area, killing one of the drivers. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. The crash was reported around 4:40 a.m., blocking the right lane and shoulder between Maryland Routes 216 and 32....
LAUREL, MD
Charlotte Stories

North Carolinians have among the best access to ‘Grade A’ hospitals

It’s a concerning statistic* that over 22,000 deaths in the U.S. each year are a result of preventable deaths during patient hospitalization. Medical error often involves factors such as poor management or monitoring of medical conditions, errors linked to surgery and other procedures, and diagnostic errors; and while healthcare workers are dedicated to their medical duties, these errors may also be related to factors such as short-staffing, system defects or error in judgement.
HEALTH SERVICES
WXII 12

What to know about the 'extremely toxic' fuzzy caterpillar

It might look soft and hairy, but it's one of the most venomous caterpillars in the country. Joel Mathis said he spotted the insect in his backyard in Clermont. "When I looked up, there it was, this little hairy caterpillar," he said. "I saw two more on the fence. I had one on the top rail and I had one down on the fence itself."
CLERMONT, FL
#Labor Day#Drunk Drivers#One A Day
WSOC Charlotte

Luxury cars destroyed by fire after crash on I-95 in North Carolina

FOUR OAKS, N.C. — A portion of Interstate 95 in North Carolina was shut down for several hours after a blown tire caused a truck hauling luxury vehicles to crash. WRAL-TV reports that the highway was closed between Four Oaks and Benson Sunday night after the crash. The driver told WRAL that he was hauling privately-owned, expensive motor vehicles from New York City to Miami. His fully-enclosed truck contained a Porsche, Ferrari, a BMW M8, Lincoln Navigator, Audi S4 and Jeep Rubicon.
FOUR OAKS, NC
Public Safety
FOX8 News

Multi-county tractor-trailer DWI hot pursuit with NC state troopers ends in crash after hitting spike strip

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The driver of a tractor-trailer is facing several charges after a multiple-county chase that ended in a crash, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, state troopers attempted to pull over a tractor-trailer in Mecklenburg County. Troopers say that the tractor-trailer was the suspect […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Hunters Reminded of New CWD Regulations as Deer Season Nears

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina wildlife experts are raising awareness about a disease that spreads when deer hunting. Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. The first two positive cases of Chronic Wasting Disease in North Carolina’s deer herd were detected in Yadkin County earlier this year.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Invasive pest spotted in North Carolina

North Carolina — The Elm Zigzag Sawfly is the latest invasive pest in our state. According to the North Carolina Forest Service, the Sawfly was found by NCFS assistant county ranger Elizabeth Edwards, who found the pest in Surry and Stokes counties. The sawflies were located just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community.
STOKES COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

11-year-old dies in crash after truck tire blows out

SUSSEX, Va. (AP) — A two-vehicle crash caused by a truck tire blowout has claimed the life of an 11-year-old girl, Virginia State Police said. The Progress-Index reports that the wreck happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Route 301, also known as Blue Star Highway, that runs adjacent to Interstate 95, state police […]
ACCIDENTS
People

S.C. Teacher and Her Kids, 8 and 11, Found Shot to Death in Apparent Murder-Suicide

Laura Moberley, 42, Eric Moberley, 11, and Emily Moberley, 8, were all found dead at the family's Horry County, S.C., home, after police responded to a welfare check Wednesday afternoon A South Carolina elementary school teacher and her two children were found shot to death at their home in what authorities believe to be an apparent murder-suicide. Citing Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, WBTW-TV reports 42-year-old Laura Moberley, 11-year-old Eric Moberley and 8-year-old Emily Moberley were all found dead at the family's Horry County, S.C.,...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WRAL News

Hoke County man wins $508,513 through NC lottery

Hoke County, N.C. — Jeremy Sowells of Raeford took a $20 Fast Play ticket and turned it into a huge victory. Sowells won a $308,513 jackpot plus $200,000 cash for a prize of $508,513. Sowells bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket at Muncheez Express on Fayetteville Road in Raeford on Saturday.
HOKE COUNTY, NC

