ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles lose second game of doubleheader against Blue Jays, 8-4

By CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gf77l_0hjKzuYO00

BALTIMORE (AP) - Bo Bichette hit a career-high three home runs in the second game of a doubleheader, and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Baltimore Orioles 8-4 Monday night to complete a sweep and widen their lead in the AL wild-card race.

Bichette hit a three-run homer off Nick Vespi in the third inning, then added solo drives in the sixth and seventh off Bruce Zimmermann. The shortstop had six hits and seven RBIs during the doubleheader, is hitting .400 (24 for 60) over his last 15 games and has 21 home runs this season.

"I think today was probably the most competitive we've been all year," Bichette said. "It's a good thing at this time of year, especially in this series."

According to STATS, Bichette is the first American League shortstop to record six hits and three home runs on a single day.

"It's just a really good hitter getting hot," Toronto interim manager John Schneider said. "We've said this all along that Bo's a huge part of our team and offense, and right now he's locked in."

Bichette lined to center in the ninth when he came up with a chance to tie the major league record of four home runs in a game. He matched a career high with five RBIs in the nightcap.

Toronto won the opener 7-3 behind Kevin Gausman, who allowed two runs in 6 2/3 innings in his first outing at Camden Yards since Baltimore traded him in July 2018.

Cavan Biggio also homered in the second game for the Blue Jays, who won their fifth in a row and extended their lead over Baltimore to 4½ games for the AL's third and final wild-card spot. The teams will meet 10 times in the final 31 days of the regular season, a stretch that began Monday.

Rougned Odor and Adley Rutschman homered in the second game for Baltimore. The Orioles have lost three in a row, their longest skid since a four-game slide from June 28-July 2.

Toronto starter José Berríos (10-5) allowed three runs and eight hits in six-plus innings. He struck out two.

Baltimore scratched scheduled starter Jordan Lyles between games of the doubleheader. Lyles went to warm up but was not feeling well and was replaced by Keegan Akin (3-2). Akin allowed two runs in 2 1/3 innings, and both came around on Bichette's blast that put Toronto ahead 3-1.

"It was right before the lineup (card) exchange," Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde said. "I had Akin sprint down and get ready as fast as possible. ... That's kind of the way it goes. We're short and it didn't turn out well."

The Blue Jays broke it open in the sixth against Zimmermann. Bichette led off with a homer to secure his eighth career multi-homer game, and Biggio followed with a solo drive two batters later. After back-to-back singles, Jackie Bradley Jr. laced a two-run double.

Bichette homered again with one out in the seventh, becoming the first Blue Jays player with a three-homer game since Vladimir Guerrero Jr. did it April 13 against the New York Yankees. According to STATS, they are the second pair of American League teammates under age 25 to have three-homer games in the same season, joining Lou Gehrig and Tony Lazzeri of the 1927 Yankees.

Teoscar Hernández hit his 20th home run in the first game to support Gausman (11-9), selected by Baltimore as fourth overall in the 2012 draft. He zipped through the club's minor league system and pitched for the Orioles from 2013-18.

His biggest obstacle in his return to Baltimore was arguably a fourth-inning balk call. Gausman stormed off the mound and started arguing with second base umpire Jeff Nelson before Bichette rushed in to hold him back.

"If you actually look at the replay, I did stop," Gausman said. "I just felt like Jeff, for whatever reason, wanted to make that call and went into the game knowing that he was going to make that call. It's unfortunate. Obviously, I was pretty heated and Bo kind of saved of me and did a good job of just reminding me that 'Hey, we have two games today. It's not just one game.'"

Baltimore's Anthony Santander homered from both sides of the plate for his seventh career multi-homer game in the opener. Mike Baumann (1-3), added as the Orioles' 29th man, allowed three runs in five innings in his first career start.

The holiday doubleheader included a makeup of an Aug. 10 rainout during Toronto's first visit to Baltimore this season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: In addition to adding Baumann, Baltimore recalled RHP Beau Sulser from Triple-A Norfolk for and optioned RHP Rico Garcia to Norfolk. Sulser was optioned back to Norfolk after pitching an inning in the opener. Baltimore recalled Zimmermann from Norfolk for the second game. ... Baltimore claimed RHP Jake Reed off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers and placed INF Jonathan Araúz on the restricted list. RHP Phoenix Sanders cleared outright waivers and was assigned to Norfolk.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: RHP Mitch White (1-5, 4.67 ERA) is 0-2 with a 12.10 ERA in his last two outings. He faces Baltimore for the first time Tuesday.

Orioles: RHP Kyle Bradish (3-5, 5.17) has allowed four hits over 15 scoreless innings over his last two appearances to win consecutive starts after earning just one victory in his first 15 turns in the rotation. He is 0-1 with a 6.91 ERA in three outings against Toronto.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Blue Jays and Orioles involved in bench-clearing incident during Tuesday's game

The Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles had a bench-clearing incident during Tuesday night’s game. Orioles reliever Bryan Baker struck out Matt Chapman for the final out of the top of the seventh inning. Baker held his hand towards the Jays’ dugout and used it to make a talking gesture. He also was nodding several times as he looked in their direction.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Braves visit the Mariners to begin 3-game series

Atlanta Braves (86-51, second in the NL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (77-60, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (7-5, 4.01 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 175 strikeouts); Mariners: Robbie Ray (12-8, 3.45 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 183 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -118, Mariners -102; over/under is 7 runs.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
CBS News

Orioles announce 'Thanks, Brooks Day' for Sept. 24, marking 45th anniversary of Robinson's retirement

-- The Baltimore Orioles will mark the 45th anniversary of Brooks Robinson's retirement from baseball with "Thanks, Brooks Day" on Sept. 24. In his 23-year career with the Orioles, Robinson won 16 Gold Gloves at third base, earning the nickname "The Human Vacuum Cleaner," and was a member of World Series championship teams in 1966 and 1970. He had a career batting average of .267 and socked 268 homer runs and 1,357 RBI.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

William Contreras absent for Braves Wednesday afternoon

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics. Contreras went 0-for-2 with a run, an RBI, two walks, and a strikeout in Tuesday's contest. Travis d'Arnaud will catch for Spencer Strider and hit fifth while Ronald Acuna works as the Braves' designated hitter again.
MLB
NBC Sports

Brinson joins elite company with rare feat at Dodger Stadium

Nobody in the Giants' lineup is hotter at the plate than Lewis Brinson right now. After blasting two home runs in San Francisco's 7-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night at Dodger Stadium, the 28-year-old wasted no time circling the bases again. Brinson led off Tuesday's game...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Edmundo Sosa sitting for Phillies on Thursday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins. Sosa went 3-for-3 with a two-run home run, a double, and three RBI In Wednesday's win, but he's absent from the lineup for the series finale. Stott will replace Sosa at shortstop and hit sixth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Gausman
Person
Lou Gehrig
Person
Adley Rutschman
Person
Anthony Santander
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Cavan Biggio
Person
Jordan Lyles
Person
Homer
Person
Tony Lazzeri
Yardbarker

Red Sox’ Xander Bogaerts named American League Player of the Week

In seven games against the Twins and Rangers, Bogaerts went 15-for-28 (.536) with five doubles, one home run, nine RBIs, eight runs scored, one stolen base, three walks, and just two strikeouts. On the 2022 season as a whole, the right-handed hitter is batting a stout .317/.384/.469 to go along...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
68K+
Followers
28K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy