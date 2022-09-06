Read full article on original website
All Pokemon Violet Version Exclusive Pokemon [Updated]
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are coming soon and many people will be wondering what the roster is for the new games. Some things have been released and some have been leaked. Right now there have been three separate trailers that have revealed the games, new Pokemon and older Pokemon making their way into Scarlet and Violet. Not every Pokemon will be in each game though. As in the past, there are exclusive Pokemon. Here are the Pokemon Violet Version Exclusive Pokemon.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Grafaiai Revealed
Today is a great day, Pokemon trainers. Tons of new information on Scarlet and Violent have been released consistently within the last weeks. And this is a beautiful surprise after the competitive trailer. To those who saw the Grafaiai trailer the other day, the Pokemon version of Banksy has now been revealed. This piece will put the spotlight on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Grafaiai.
What is the Apex Legends Season 14 End Date?
Apex Legends has been doing new seasons since their launch. The game was one of the first to be free and offer these types of events. Now they are heading into their fourteenth season, which normally lasts about three months. This will be the second to last one of the year. Here is when the Apex Legends Season 14 End Date is and when Season 15 will begin.
League of Legends K’Sante Release Date
The next League of Legends champion coming is K’Sante. He will be the first champion from a brand new region of Shurima, Nazumah. He will have his own culture separate from what fans of the lore already know. Not much else is known or has been leaked about him just yet. That being said, K’Sante should be coming soon. Here is the likely League of Legends K’Sante Release Date.
Overwatch 2 Kiriko Release Date
The next Overwatch 2 Hero will be coming soon. Until recently all that was known about the next hero was that they were likely female and had something to do with the Kanezaka Fox. Now after a potential leak of the name Kiriko, an unfinished trailer for the hero may have just leaked. Here is the latest on the potential leak of the new Overwatch 2 Support, Kiriko including her release date.
MultiVersus Stripe Release Date
MultiVersus recently released a short teaser showcasing not only a release date for already confirmed fighter Stripe but quite possibly the inclusion of Gizmo from The Goonies. In a recent video via the MultiVersus Twitter account, Gizmo has been officially confirmed as a character for MultiVersus and will be released...
League of Legends Fright Night Skins Bring the Nightmares
At the beginning of the year, the Riot Games skins team for League of Legends allowed for the fans to vote again. This time though, it was to bring back an older skin line. One that had essentially been forgotten about and one that they felt could have some big changes. The one that won was the Gothic skin line. Now though, the League of Legends Skin team decided to change things and have them be the Fright Night skins. Here is what was shown so far.
Where Is The MultiVersus Guild?
MultiVersus has been in Season 1 for about a month now. As the game continues to grow, multiple updates and character announcements have been pushed out. However certain promised features still have not been implemented in the title. One of those features is the guild function. Now that the Season 1 launch hype is dwindling players are beginning to question, where is the MultiVersus Guild?
Dead Island 2 Different Editions
After an 8-year hiatus Dead Island, 2 comes back into the spotlight not only with a new trailer but also with different versions of the title each coming with its own perks. Here’s everything to know about the Dead Island 2 different editions. Different Editions. Dead Island 2 (Standard...
Madden 23 Login Error Potential Fixes
Within the first few weeks of Madden 23’s launch players have been experiencing log-in issues after attempting to connect to the EA online servers. After the attempt, players are presented with the prompt stating EA servers are not available at the time and to connect to the internet. Don’t be alarmed as it most likely isn’t your internet. Here are a few potential fixes to combat the Madden 23 login error.
Ashen Knight Sylas Revealed
Just like that, it is 2022 and League of Legends is still bringing out skins for a lot of champions that have not had many in the past few years. They are starting the year by bringing out new skin lines as well. The champion getting the new Ashen Knight Skin is Slyas. Here is a look at the new League of Legends Ashen Knight Sylas Skin.
Hearthstone 3 Best Decks to Climb With: September 2022
The new expansion has brought with it some big and some small changes. As with each update, new decks rise and others fall. This can cause the overflowing ranks of players to ebb and flow. For players looking to move up the ranks faster, look no further. Here are the three Best Hearthstone Decks to climb with.
Dota 2: The 2022 Battle Pass Has Arrived
After a long wait, Dota 2’s 2022 Battle Pass has finally come out. Though it had been teased for a long time, no set release date was announced. Then, on the last night of August, Valve announced the 2022 Battle Pass with a countdown timer. Now that the wait is finally over, it’s time to dig into what the Pass actually contains.
Worlds 2022 Azir Skin Leaked
Worlds 2022 is coming up sooner than many may think. As playoffs continue to wrap up, teams will be preparing to make their way to North America for the first time since 2016. While they do this, players will be eagerly waiting. Riot Games as per usual will be bringing out a skin for one of the most popular pro champions of the year. This year the Worlds 2022 Skin will be Azir according to leaks.
TSM Part Ways with Spica
After nearly four years, TSM and Mingyi “Spica” Lu are going their separate ways. This was announced by Spica on his own Twitter account. This means that Spica will be a free agent for the first time in his career at the highest level. Here is the latest one TSM and Spica going their separate ways.
Kaori to Start at ADC for Evil Geniuses in Chicago
On Tuesday, 9/6/2022, Evil Geniuses announced that superstar bot laner Kyle “Danny” Sakamaki would be stepping away from the team. It was cited that it was due to mental health reasons and that the team would be without him for their run in Chicago. This comes just days after Danny helped Evil Geniuses make their way to Worlds 2022 with a series win over Team Liquid 3-2. The next question of who would start for the team in Chicago was a likely answer. According to a post made by Empyre on Discord, Head of LCS Scouting for Evil Geniuses, Hasan “Kaori” Şentürk will fill in for Chicago.
Flowers for Inero – The Biggest Coaching “If Only”
Nicholas “Inero” Smith has bid the LCS stage farewell — as a coach. There was no “beautiful segment” on his legacy, no real acknowledgement of his achievements on the broadcast. His announcement on social media likely won’t even make the front page of Reddit. In a weird way, it is the perfect send-off.
