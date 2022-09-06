ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body found in search for missing Tennessee teacher Eliza Fletcher

By Ben Kesslen, Allie Griffin
New York Post
 3 days ago

A body was found in Tennessee Monday amid a search for missing Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher , cops said.

The Memphis Police Department said that a “deceased party” was discovered at about 5 p.m. in the area where the woman went missing. The identification of the body was not immediately confirmed, nor was the cause of death.

Fletcher, 34, who comes from a pedigreed Tennessee family that founded a $3.2 billion private hardware company, vanished Friday after being violently abducted during her early-morning jog.

Cleotha Abston was charged Sunday with especially aggravated kidnapping in her snatching. His motive for kidnapping the mom of two remains unclear.

Tennessee authorities obtained surveillance footage of the kidnapping, which appeared to show Abston running “aggressively toward the victim, and then [forcing] the victim Eliza Fletcher into the passenger’s side of the vehicle,” according to a police affidavit which also said, “there appeared to be a struggle.”

Fletcher was abducted during her morning jog last week in Memphis.
Christine Tannous / The Commercial Appeal
Cleotha Abston has been arrested in connection to the abduction.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office via AP
The motive for the kidnapping of the mother-of-two remains unclear
Courtesy of Memphis Police Department via AP

Police described Fletcher’s abduction as “violent” and said it is believed that she “suffered serious injury.”

“Further, it is probable and apparent from witness statements that these injuries left evidence of blood in the car the defendant cleaned,” it continued.

The body on Monday was found less than a mile from where witnesses told police they saw Abston cleaning the GMC Terrain police confirmed he used to allegedly abduct Fletcher.

Police said the abduction was violent and it appears she “suffered serious injury.”
Instagram/Liza Fletcher

Abston had driven to his brother’s home in Memphis about three-and-a-half hours after the alleged attack. His brother and another witness reported seeing the 38-year-old cleaning the interior of the SUV and said he was “acting very strange.”

Investigators on Monday roped off about a mile radius surrounding the location where the body was found, near an abandoned elementary school, according to Fox News .

Abston was arrested Saturday morning, but authorities said he refused to tell them Fletcher’s location. He was busted after a good Samaritan found sandals at the scene of the crime with DNA linking him to the alleged kidnapping.

He is being held on $500,000 bond and has prior run-ins with the law, including a previous conviction for kidnapping an attorney when he was just 16 years old.

Abston served 20 years in prison for the earlier case and was released in 2020.

Neighbors described Abston as a “creep” and “pervert” who constantly tried to pay women for sex, according to a report .

Fletcher is a married mom of two young boys and an elementary school teacher.

