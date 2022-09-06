Read full article on original website
Burton Police respond to bomb threat at Atherton High School
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - The Burton Police Department was sent to Atherton High School after students reported receiving messages indicating a bomb in the school. Atherton Community Schools Superintendent John Ploof said the school district learned about the messages on Thursday morning, Sept. 8 at 10:30 a.m. Authorities were contacted...
Burton Police trying to identify suspect after bomb threat at elementary school
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Authorities are trying to identify the suspect who called a bomb threat into an elementary school. Dillon Elementary School’s front office received a bomb threat phone call about 8:47 a.m. Wednesday morning, Sept. 7, according to Burton Police Chief Brian Ross. The school district’s administration...
Cause of Flint home explosion undetermined, police say
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police investigators have finished the investigation into the deadly house explosion in Flint that happened nearly a year ago, but have not determined a cause. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, a laboratory examination of the evidence recovered from the explosion was held by all interested...
Seeking Justice, a mother of a victim that was shot is suing Saginaw 911 Authority
In this Thursday edition of Friday Night Lights, we have sweet plays of the week sponsored by Isabella Bank. Local historians and former staff share sentiments on loss of Queen Elizabeth II. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Local historians and former staff share sentiments on loss of Queen Elizabeth II.
Sheriff’s office identifies man killed in Isabella Co. crash
ISABELLA Co., Mich. (WNEM) -The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is identifying a man who died from a cardiac episode shortly after a crash. Deputies responded to the scene at the intersection of Broadway and Summerton roads on Friday, Sept. 2 about 12:37 p.m. Investigators said a white 2010 Ford...
Flint mayor responses to report of allegedly lying about degree
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The mayor of Flint was accused of lying about his higher education after a national report from FOX News. Sheldon Neeley was accused of lying throughout his career about graduating from Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) with a degree in communication. In a statement issued on...
Officials meet to discuss cause of Flint home explosion
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Fire investigators from Flint and Michigan State Police met on the west side of the state to discuss the cause of the home explosion in Flint that happened close to a year ago. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, officials met in Grandville to talk about what happened...
Flint City Clerk announces retirement
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint City Clerk Inez Brown announced her retirement during a city council meeting Wednesday night. Brown, who has held the position for 25 years, will officially retire on Sept. 30. While announcing her retirement, Brown thanked the community for allowing her to serve for so many...
Group indicted for $28M cellphone fraud, identity theft scheme
DETROIT (WNEM) - Seven people were indicted related to a $28 million cellphone fraud scheme that spanned multiple states, U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison announced. The following defendants were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft:. Emmanuel Luter, 31, from Atlanta and formerly from Southfield. Joseph...
TV5 news update: Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6
First responders arrived at an abandoned building that partially collapsed on Labor Day in Flint, making sure no one was inside at the time. First responders responded to the scene of a building that partially collapsed in the city of Flint on Monday, Sept. 5. TV5 News Update: Tuesday morning,...
Flint Mayor addresses how Secretary of State will assist with upcoming general election
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Less than 24 hours after the long-time Flint city clerk announced her retirement, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is addressing how the city will handle the upcoming general election. At last night’s Flint City Council meeting, Inez Brown announced she will be retiring after serving the...
Mayor, leaders welcome students back to STEM school
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – As students across mid-Michigan are heading back to school following the holiday weekend, one trailblazing charter school is celebrating its first year as a STEM-focused school. Tuesday morning, Sept. 9, Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore along with other guests welcomed back students at the Saginaw Academy...
Owners selling White Horse Tavern after almost 50 years in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A long-time family-owned mid-Michigan restaurant is now looking for a potential buyer. The White Horse Tavern has served the Flint community for almost 50 years. “We never dreamed that it would be the success that it is but a lot of that was attributed to my...
Organization helping test Flint water for homes, businesses
With the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shots rolling out nationwide, some are wondering whether COVID shots will become a yearly vaccine like the flu shot. Here are the top stories we are following this evening, Sept. 2nd. Bronner's job far. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Health experts predict the scourge...
Flint spending $45M to demolish dilapidated sites
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A burnt-out, vacant building partially collapsed on Labor Day in Flint. After hours of searching and bringing out both trained dogs and heavy equipment, first responders did not find any victims in the rubble. The collapse highlights a wider problem of vacant and abandoned buildings in...
Project Community Connect providing resources, services to those in need
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) -An event in Midland Wednesday helped provide resources and services for those in need. Project Community Connect returned after two years on hiatus during the pandemic. The event at Trinity Lutheran on Jefferson Avenue provided on-site representatives from area agencies to help those in need with low-income...
No injuries reported after partial building collapse in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – First responders arrived at an abandoned building that partially collapsed on Labor Day in Flint, making sure no one was inside at the time. “We understood that this building has been on the demolition list before 2019,” said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley. “It’s a land bank owned property.”
CMU prepares for Home Opener
Here are the top stories we are following this evening, Sept. 7th. Owners selling White Horse Tavern after almost 50 years in Flint. A long-time family-owned mid-Michigan restaurant is now looking for a potential buyer. Project Community Connect. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Project Community Connect is back after a...
Business owners disappointed city denied outdoor dining extension
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – Local bar and restaurant owners are disappointed after city commissioners denied a road closure extension that allows outdoor dining on Midland Street in Bay City. “It was very surprising that they decided not to extend us,” Lucky’s Pub Owner Jay Samborn said. “You know,...
Hemlock Semiconductor’s $375M investment to bring 170 jobs to area
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - An infrastructure project will bring a $375 million investment from Hemlock Semiconductor Operations (HSC) to Thomas Township, creating 170 jobs. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced their support for the project on Wednesday, Sept. 7. It will allow HSC to...
