Salinas Police looking for missing at-risk man

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested six people, three being Vagos Motorcycle Club members, during a multi-agency raid called Operation "It's not easy being green." Four total homes were searched in Salinas, 13 guns were seized, as well as cash and a large amount of narcotics, said deputies. All
SALINAS, Calif (KION-TV)- UPDATE September 7, 2022, at 10:21 p.m.- Salinas Police said that Lorenzo Silva was found safe in Marina. --- Salinas Police said they are looking for a missing 79-year-old man last seen in Salinas. Lorenzo Silva is described as 5'5, 150 pounds, with brown hair and bald down the middle, with brown eyes.
MARINA, Calif. (KRON) — A dog fight in Monterey County ended with one of the dogs fatally stabbed and its owner was issued a citation from police for allegedly failing to control her dog. The incident happened while a woman was walking her pit bull on a leash along Reindollar Avenue near Zanetta Drive in […]
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a gang member wanted for attempted murder in north Salinas Wednesday. Henry Lechuga, 32, of Salinas, was allegedly involved in a shooting on England Avenue on August 18 in Salinas. Lechuga is a gang member with an extensive criminal history, according to deputies.
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- An arrest was made Monday morning for a wanted man out of the City of Sanger, according to Salinas Police. Ladislado Jimenez, 47, was wanted for alleged assault with a deadly weapon (firearm), criminal threats, and elder abuse charges. Jimenez fled the residence and was thought to be headed to Salinas, said
WATSONVILLE—The Watsonville man who was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in downtown was working to turn his life around, his mother said. On Wednesday, at a large makeshift altar at the site of where her son died, Roxanne Ortiz said Adrian Ayala, 19, was one of her two sons.
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) In the city of Seaside there's a string of homicides that are interwoven together, cold cases that stem from a violent chapter in the city's history. Victims like Antwan Tinsley had some affiliation with the gangs at the time, something which was hard to escape in the 1990s in Seaside for some
The Kristin Smart murder trial continued in a Salinas courtroom on Wednesday with a forensics specialist from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office taking the stand.
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man was found guilty of assaulting a Salinas hotel manager and resisting arrest in August of 2021, according to Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni. Jerome Williams, 42, of Salinas, was found guilty of assault likely to cause significant bodily injury, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, and resisting an
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose murder suspect was identified by police on Tuesday after he was nabbed at the U.S.-Mexico border last week. Jose Rosas, 36, of San Jose, is accused of shooting a man and woman on East William Street just before 10:30 p.m. on September 1. The woman died at […]
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) - Hollister Police said a woman was fatally struck by a vehicle on Fourth Street near the intersection of Graf Road Monday night. The woman was only described as being 70, according to police. Hollister Police said the driver was completely cooperative with investigators. The crash happened around 7:55 p.m. Drugs and
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. — Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for two people who were caught on camera stealing from Boulder Creek Elementary school. Watch the video of the alleged thieves in the video player above. According to investigators, on Aug. 20, around 12:30 a.m., two people took...
A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday in a collision with a vehicle in San Jose, police said. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Lean Avenue, according to police. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the...
SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) – A man riding a dirt bike died after crashing into vehicle in San Jose on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.Officers responded shortly before 2 p.m. to the collision reported at the intersection of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Lean Avenue and determined the dirt bike rider was speeding west on Santa Teresa and ran a red light at the intersection, where he collided with a 2018 Tesla sedan going south, police said.The dirt bike rider died at the scene and his name was not yet being released by the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office. The Tesla driver cooperated with the investigation and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to police.The fatal collision was the 46th so far in 2022 on the streets of San Jose. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Aldinger at 4183@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4654.
Greenfield, Calif. (KION-TV) - The California Highway Patrol says at least two people are dead after a crash in Greenfield Tuesday night. A man and woman were driving westbound on 14th Avenue and Cypress Avenue when they hit a wood post for an unknown reason, said CHP. The 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee flipped into an
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV) - The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said that two people are wanted for stealing clothes left at Boulder Creek Elementary. On Aug. 20, around 12:30 a.m., the two were caught on security cameras walking around campus. The Sheriff's Office said clothing left outside and a dolly from inside a shed
Authorities are investigating a Sept. 5 emergency incident in San Martin where hazardous materials were found at a residence, prompting the sheriff’s bomb squad to conduct a controlled explosion near Rucker Elementary School. Firefighters and emergency medical personnel responded to a report of a medical incident at 5:51pm on...
