SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A missing at-risk man went missing Sunday, and Salina Police are searching for him.

Savas Reyes, 36, suffers from learning disabilities, according to police. He currently has long curly hair and a full beard.

Anyone who spots Reyes is asked to call Salinas Police at 831-758-7321.

The post Salinas Police looking for missing at-risk man appeared first on KION546 .