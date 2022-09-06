Read full article on original website
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football Defensive Grades: Nick Herbig continues dominance
The Wisconsin Badgers defeated the Illinois State Redbirds 38-0 to begin their 2022 campaign, cruising to victory after a sluggish start in which the defense committed penalties to extend drives, but responded well with turnovers. Defensive Line: B+. The Badgers' defensive line had a strong finish in the run game,...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football: Recruiting updates from week one
While much of the attention was on the game itself this past weekend as the Badgers knocked off Illinois State in their home opener, plenty of attention was also paid to the recruiting circuit as the Badgers hosted multiple players in Camp Randall this past weekend. If you follow recruiting...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football: Badgers drop in latest AP Poll
After beating Illinois State 38-0 in the season opener Wisconsin dropped a spot from the preseason poll to #19. The Badgers checked in at #18 in the coaches poll which is up two spots from their preseason ranking. Other Big Ten teams in the rankings include Ohio State #3 (coaches...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football: Injury report and depth chart vs Washington State Cougars
The Wisconsin Badgers released their weekly depth chart on Monday ahead of their Week two matchup against the Washington State Cougars. While a majority of the two-deeps remained the same, injuries and opportunities have caused a shift at certain positions. After relieving Graham Mertz of his duties in garbage time...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football: Recap of Paul Chryst’s week two press conference
Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst spoke with the media on Monday following Saturday’s 38-0 rout of the Illinois State Redbirds, addressing the safety position, Myles Burkett, and other intriguing topics during his weekly presser. When asked about the safety depth and their performances, Chryst was appreciative of several...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 366: Illinois State Takeaways + Week Two Lookahead
Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!. On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got a week one recap to get to as well as a quick look ahead into week two. To start, we recap the Badger's season-opening win and dive into what we thought looked good, and what we thought needed some work heading into the second week. After that, we touch on some injury news before handing out some game balls and putting a bow on all things week one.
nbc15.com
Hilldale to welcome new store this fall
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hilldale announced Thursday that they are welcoming a new store later this fall. J.McLaughlin is a clothing store for men and women that was founded in 1977 in New York and has expanded to over 160 nationwide since. The brand has one other Wisconsin location in...
‘I was misled’: Madison alder Gary Halverson listed on Oath Keepers membership rolls
MADISON, Wis. — A current Madison alder’s name appears on a leaked list of those who paid to be members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right group now being investigated for its involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Alder Gary Halverson, who represents the City of Madison’s 17th district on the north side near the...
Chamberlain-Oacoma Sun
Judy Faulkner Net Worth, Family, Salary, Sibling, Tattoos!
Judy Faulkner is a lady who has built a successful career for herself and is accountable for his fortune. She came into this world in 1943 in the city of Madison, which is located in the state of Wisconsin, United States. They estimated that she was 73 years old. She...
fortatkinsononline.com
Michels is running to ‘turn Madison upside down’
Now that the Wisconsin GOP has decided on the Trump-endorsed millionaire construction executive Tim Michels, our choice for Governor is clear. Do not elect someone who wants to turn the clock back on workers’ rights and is running to “turn Madison upside down.” Governor Tony Evers is a man of decency who is leading the fight for everything that we hold dear. This is no time for chaos. The Wisconsin legislature is still controlled by the do-nothing Republicans who have shown their disdain for working people and women’s rights – refusing to expand affordable health care, advocating for an 1849 law that criminalized abortion, saying no to sensible gun safety measures backed by strong majorities of people, and decimating voting rights and environmental protections that assure clean air and water for Wisconsinites. Gov. Tony Evers is the people’s champion, standing up to the GOP’s divisive agenda. Vote for Tony in November.
Wisconsin sheriffs working with ICE push immigrants from jail to deportation
This story has been updated to reflect a change in Dane County Sheriff’s Office policy in August of 2021. The department no longer informs ICE when it has an undocumented immigrant in custody. Relationships, both formal and informal, between Wisconsin sheriff’s offices and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) cause immigrants to be deported for […] The post Wisconsin sheriffs working with ICE push immigrants from jail to deportation appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Daily Cardinal
Senior who still wears L&S t-shirt getting laid constantly
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Bright-eyed freshmen wearing Letters and Science t-shirts are a classic September sight on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. It almost seems as though wearing the free piece of clothing is a sign that someone is leaving independently for the first time, proud of their new college and excited about the opportunity that lies ahead.
WSAW
Man drowns in Wisconsin River, near Wisconsin Dells
Dell Prairie, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adam’s County Sheriff’s Office said a man has drowned while swimming in the Wisconsin River near the Wisconsin Dells. According to a press release, on September 4, at 4:08 PM, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call indicating a swimmer had gone under water and the call ended.
spectrumnews1.com
What is Delta 8 THC and how is it legal?
MADISON, Wis. — Alan Robinson is the cofounder of Herbal Aspect, which is a Black-owned cannabis company based in Madison. In April of 2014, Wisconsin Act 267 was enacted and this legalized the use of medical marijuana throughout the state. The interest in Delta 8 THC has grown drastically...
nbc15.com
Experts explain why expired at-home COVID tests are still usable
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Experts say the demand for at-home COVID tests remains high, but some of the tests arriving at homes in the Madison area are showing up very near or already passed their expiration dates. Experts say the tests are still fine to use, despite the date on the box.
nbc15.com
Madison to reveal their first Rainbow Street Crossing
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Trying to find the end of a rainbow is normally almost impossible, but that shouldn’t be an issue on Thursday when Madison unveils its first Rainbow Street Crossing. The City of Madison and Friends of Madison Arts Commission will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for...
nbc15.com
129 wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation revoked the licenses from more than 100 wholesale car dealers – all of which are based out of a single location in Arlington. The 129 companies (listed below) made up only about an eighth of the nearly 1,000 wholesale dealers...
All westbound lanes of I-90 back open after being closed for 8+ hours at Wisconsin Dells
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — All westbound lanes of Interstate 90/94 have reopened following a crash between two semi-trucks at U.S. Highway 12 Wednesday night. According to a press release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash occurred at 7:32 p.m. Wisconsin State Patrol officials said there were minor injuries from the crash. The interstate opened up again at 4 a.m....
Janesville’s launch of Bird scooters has some residents concerned
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The electric scooter company Bird has now flown to Janesville, but some residents say there have been some issues with its launch. Erin Davis is the assistant to the city manager in Janesville. She says since bringing Bird to the city, people have enjoyed riding the electric scooters.
Madison close to finalizing deal to bring new full-service grocery store to south side
MADISON, Wis. — City of Madison leaders announced Thursday they’re close to finalizing negotiations that would bring a full-service grocery store to the city’s south side. The new 24,000-square-feet grocery store — if and when finalized — would be run by Kristie Maurer of Maurer’s Urban Market within the Truman Olson development project located at 815 Cedar St. Plans for...
