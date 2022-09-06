ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Raq and Kenya Could Have Tension

By Aramide Tinubu
 2 days ago

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is the origin story of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis). However, it is also the coming-of-age story of his cousin, Jukebox (Hailey Kilgrove) .  Having been raised by his drug queenpin mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas’ (Patina Miller), Kanan has always had a close bond with his family. On the other hand, Jukebox has had a lot of turmoil with her father, Marvin (London Brown). Her mother, Kenya (LeToya Luckett), abandoned her as a bay.

Now, Jukebox has reconnected with Kenya, but it could cause some issues with her aunt Raq.

LeToya Luckett as Kenya in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

Jukebox has reconnected with her mother, Kenya, on ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

After a lifetime away, Jukebox has finally reconnected with her mother. LeToya Luckett stars as Jukebox’s mother, Kenya, on Raising Kanan .

The Starz press release reads, “Luckett will play Kenya, Jukebox’s mother, and Marvin’s ex. She left their family when Jukebox was very young, tried to make it in LA as a singer, but three years ago, she moved back to New York. Upon her return, she settles in Harlem where church is a big part of her life.”

We’re not sure how long this will a happy reunion.

RELATED: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: These Hip-Hop Artists Are Making Music for the Show’s Soundtrack

Kenya and Raq could have tension from the past

As happy as Jukebox is to have her mother back in her life, there could be some tension between Kenya and Raq. After all, Raq has been the sole mother figure in Jukebox’s life . Moreover, she also told Jukebox that she could never respect a woman for abandoning her child.

Also, when Jukebox shared with her aunt that she’d reconnected with her mother, Raq warned Juke that family was a title earned. And that if Kenya really care for her, she would’ve returned a long time ago, especially since she’s been back in New York for years.

Even if Raq accepts Kenya back into the fold, things aren’t going to go so smoothly between Kenya and Marvin. We could see Kenya punching Marvin in the Raising Kanan Season 2 trailer.

Kenya’s return to Jukebox’s life could have negative consequences on ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

Now that Kenya is back in Jukebox’s life at such a fragile time, something could go very wrong if Kenya leaves unexpectedly or if Raq and Marvin interfere in some way. As we know, by the time we saw Jukebox (Anika Noni Rose) as an adult in Power , she was a heartless murderer. That was likely a result of this critical time in her life.

“Now people can better appreciate why Jukebox became so tough as an adult because of the things she had to deal with growing up,” London Brown told TVLine . “Her girlfriend died, and she had a strained relationship with her father. All of these layers help us understand why these characters turned out the way they did.”

RELATED: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: 50 Cent Teases Ghost, Tommy and Breeze Appearances in Season 2

Variety

‘Saint Omer’ Review: A Quietly Momentous French Courtroom Drama That Subtly But Radically Rewrites the Rules of the Game

In 2016, in the courtroom of Saint-Omer, a small, untouristed town off a D-road between Calais and Lille, the trial took place of a young Senegalese Frenchwoman accused of murdering her baby: an act so utterly antithetical to accepted ideas of motherhood and womanhood that it is inescapably considered the “worst of all possible crimes.” The woman, a PhD student with a reported genius IQ and a flair for flamboyantly intellectual French, confessed but claimed sorcery as the real culprit. It’s the kind of true story that presents an obvious opportunity for a sensitive social drama given to sober, sorrowfully...
MOVIES
