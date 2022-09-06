‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 Fantasy Suites Location, Revealed

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 Fantasy Suites are finally here. Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey each have three men they can potentially take on overnight dates over the two-episode event, and fans are excited to see what happens next. The Bachelorettes have traveled across Europe and the U.S. this season. So, where are the Fantasy Suites located? Here’s what to know.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette Season 19 Fantasy Suites spoilers ahead.]

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 Fantasy Suites begin on Sept. 5, 2022

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia | ABC/Gizelle Hernandez

The Bachelorette Season 19 Fantasy Suites begin on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, and continue for another night on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Gabby Windey will continue to explore her relationships with Jason Alabaster, Erich Schwer, and Johnny DePhillipo. Rachel Recchia will explore her connections with Aven Jones, Zach Shallcross, and Tino Franco.

Both Fantasy Suites episodes are two hours long, giving fans plenty to see after the brief hometown visits. Many fans weren’t happy with how hometowns went, as the screentime for each guy felt minimal. Hopefully, the two-day Fantasy Suites event will allow viewers to see deeper into each connection.

According to the ABC description, Monday’s episode has Gabby on her dates with Erich and Johnny. Tuesday’s episode likely revolves around Zach Shallcross’s alleged shocking confession, and more of Erich and Gabby’s relationship will come into play.

Where are ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 Fantasy Suites located?

So, where are The Bachelorette Season 19 Fantasy Suites located?

According to The Bachelorette sleuth account bachelorsherlock , both Tino and Zach’s Fantasy Suites dates occur at the Grand Luxxe – Vidanta in Mexico. According to the resort website, there are two locations for the Grand Luxxe hotel. One Grand Luxxe is in Neuvo Vallarta, and the other is in Riviera Maya. Bachelorsherlock notes they’re at the Riviera Maya location.

The spoiler guru noted the teasers for the Fantasy Suites dates show Tino and Rachel inside one of the resort’s most expensive loft residences. “This four-poster canopy bed is only available in these lofts,” they wrote. In another post , they note Tino’s staying in the One Bedroom Deluxe in the same hotel, which is different than the Fantasy Suites room he spends time in with Rachel.

Zach’s date with Rachel , which airs on night two, features the both of them in a two-bedroom loft apartment at the Grand Luxxe. When Zach speaks to Jesse, they’re in Jesse’s suite.

Finally, Gabby’s dinner date with Jason is at the Havana Moon restaurant on-site at the resort.

Where does the finale take place?

With The Bachelorette Season 19 Fantasy Suites taking place at a resort in Mexico, do the ladies and final men head elsewhere for the finale? It seems they don’t. Reddit spoiler gurus note the finale takes place in Mexico.

While the finale might take place in a predictable location, it will be anything but ordinary. Early spoilers suggest a few of Gabby and Rachel’s men might self-eliminate during Fantasy Suites week, potentially throwing a wrench in their plans. According to the teasers, Rachel might be at the final rose ceremony alone . We’ll wait and see what happens.

The Bachelorette Season 19 Fantasy Suites begin on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

