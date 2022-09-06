Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Hurricane remnants could bring sprinkles to Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - A hurricane swirling around the Baja California coast could eventually make its way to the Bay Area by Sunday, cooling off the region and sending some light sprinkles our way. KTVU meteorologist Roberta Gonzales said the computer models are showing that Hurricane Kay – with heavy rain...
Hurricane Kay to Bring Wind, Rain and End to Heat Wave in Southern California
The first hurricane to reach the coast of Southern California in a quarter century is expected to bring wind, rain and an end to the heat wave in the San Diego area. Hurricane Kay is moving north along Baja California coast and is expected to reach the Ensenada area on Friday, when it will turn to the west and lose strength.
AccuWeather
LIVE: SoCal braces for an unusual drenching from a tropical system
Tropical downpours are expected to spread from San Diego and L.A. to as far north as Las Vegas. Watch AccuWeather NOW for the latest on Kay as it approaches Southern California. 1 hour ago. Kay could come closer to Los Angeles than any tropical system has in 50 years. By...
NBC San Diego
San Diegans Prep for 9th Day of Flex Alert on Thursday
Californians are facing a ninth straight day of flex alerts on Thursday, officials said. California Independent System Operator (CAISO) said Tuesday the work consumers did to reduce energy use helped avoid rotating power outages, although the agency issued an Energy Emergency Alert 3 that warned forced blackouts were imminent. A...
SDG&E: Conserve energy during the rain
SDG&E says San Diegans still need to conserve energy during the wet weather and cooler temps. A statewide flex alert will be in effect Thursday afternoon
SFGate
California faces weather threats from fires to floods
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Forces were beginning to collide in California on Thursday as wildfires threatened communities, an epic heat wave stressed the electrical grid and as moisture from a tropical storm was expected to bring thunderstorms and floods along with cooling. Firefighters struggled to control major wildfires in...
Scariest part of the California heat wave could be yet to come
A prolonged heat wave in Northern California sucked the last bits of moisture from trees, shrubs and grasses.
North County brush fire halted at 2 acres
A vegetation fire that broke out in North County Thursday prompted officials to temporarily shut down freeway lanes, fire officials said.
NBC San Diego
San Diego County Avoids Rolling Blackouts Amid Excessive Heat Wave
San Diego County -- alongside the rest of California -- successfully avoided rolling blackouts Tuesday night after the state’s energy operator issued an alert that said the outages were imminent. California Independent Systems Operators (CAISO) thanked California for avoiding rolling blackouts, pointing out that consumer conservation played a large...
California avoids rolling blackouts for another night; outages still plague La Jolla
California came within a hair's breadth of experiencing rolling blackouts the night of Sept. 6, but as of 8 p.m., the system operator that manages the grid for about 80 percent of the Golden State continued to keep the lights on.
State Warns of Possible Rolling Blackouts Amid Scorching Heat Wave
The operator of the state's power grid warned residents Tuesday to prepare for possible rolling blackouts.
nbcpalmsprings.com
High Wind, Flood Warnings in Forecast Amid Heat Wave
(CNS) – As the nearly two-week-long heat wave draws to a close, high winds and possible flash flooding are in the forecast going into the weekend as a weakening hurricane approaches the California coast, according to the National Weather Service. The agency posted a flash flood warning for the...
NBC San Diego
Map: Check the Air Quality Where You Live As Fires Burn Around Southern California
With the deadly Fairview Fire burning near Hemet and the Radford Fire scorching the San Bernardino Forest just one week after the Route Fire set Castaic aflame, it's no surprise that there's tons of smoke drifting over Southern California this week. All that smoke makes for unhealthy air outdoors --...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Hurricane might send rain and thunderstorms to SLO County
In the latest example of weather whiplash, San Luis Obispo County could go from days of near record-breaking heat to thunderstorms by the end of the week. That’s thanks to Hurricane Kay, which is expected to travel up the Baja California peninsula at the end of the week, bringing with it “a big slug of monsoon moisture moving up the coastline,” according to meteorologist John Lindsey.
Poway Unified School District forced to send students home early due to AC issues
SAN DIEGO — Wednesday marked the 8th day in a row of the California’s Flex Alert. The state’s grid operator reported the power grid peak demand hit a new all-time record on Tuesday. The alerts have triggered businesses, government buildings and even school districts to close early.
KPBS
Record power demand could bring rolling blackouts
An extreme heat wave that’s gripped California since last week will result in record level demands for power. The officials who operate the state power grid are begging residents to conserve power to avoid blackouts. KPBS Science and Technology reporter Thomas Fudge has the story.<br/><br/>. An extreme heat wave...
Possible rotating outages, how to find where you land on SDG&E's list
SAN DIEGO — SDG&E has a list of which circuits it would turn off first if rotating outages begin. As of Tuesday night, the list started with Casa De Oro, Point Loma, Laguna Hills and so on. SDG&E said it would begin cutting power from the first half dozen circuits listed.
northcountydailystar.com
