KTVU FOX 2

Hurricane remnants could bring sprinkles to Bay Area

OAKLAND, Calif. - A hurricane swirling around the Baja California coast could eventually make its way to the Bay Area by Sunday, cooling off the region and sending some light sprinkles our way. KTVU meteorologist Roberta Gonzales said the computer models are showing that Hurricane Kay – with heavy rain...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diegans Prep for 9th Day of Flex Alert on Thursday

Californians are facing a ninth straight day of flex alerts on Thursday, officials said. California Independent System Operator (CAISO) said Tuesday the work consumers did to reduce energy use helped avoid rotating power outages, although the agency issued an Energy Emergency Alert 3 that warned forced blackouts were imminent. A...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California faces weather threats from fires to floods

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Forces were beginning to collide in California on Thursday as wildfires threatened communities, an epic heat wave stressed the electrical grid and as moisture from a tropical storm was expected to bring thunderstorms and floods along with cooling. Firefighters struggled to control major wildfires in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NBC San Diego

San Diego County Avoids Rolling Blackouts Amid Excessive Heat Wave

San Diego County -- alongside the rest of California -- successfully avoided rolling blackouts Tuesday night after the state’s energy operator issued an alert that said the outages were imminent. California Independent Systems Operators (CAISO) thanked California for avoiding rolling blackouts, pointing out that consumer conservation played a large...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

High Wind, Flood Warnings in Forecast Amid Heat Wave

(CNS) – As the nearly two-week-long heat wave draws to a close, high winds and possible flash flooding are in the forecast going into the weekend as a weakening hurricane approaches the California coast, according to the National Weather Service. The agency posted a flash flood warning for the...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Hurricane might send rain and thunderstorms to SLO County

In the latest example of weather whiplash, San Luis Obispo County could go from days of near record-breaking heat to thunderstorms by the end of the week. That’s thanks to Hurricane Kay, which is expected to travel up the Baja California peninsula at the end of the week, bringing with it “a big slug of monsoon moisture moving up the coastline,” according to meteorologist John Lindsey.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Record power demand could bring rolling blackouts

An extreme heat wave that’s gripped California since last week will result in record level demands for power. The officials who operate the state power grid are begging residents to conserve power to avoid blackouts. KPBS Science and Technology reporter Thomas Fudge has the story.<br/><br/>. An extreme heat wave...
CALIFORNIA STATE
northcountydailystar.com

Coaster Train Vs. Vehicle

On 9/6/22, around 12:30 AM, deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station’s Transit Enforcement Unit responded to a report of a vehicle that was struck by a Northbound Coaster train in the City of San Diego. The vehicle made a wrong way turn onto the tracks in the 3800 Block of Sorrento Valley Blvd. The driver of the vehicle was not injured and was able to exit the vehicle prior to the collision. There were no reported injuries from the passengers on the Coaster Train.
SAN DIEGO, CA

