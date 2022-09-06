Read full article on original website
Genealogy Branch of the GPL: Crochet & Knitting Club
Genealogy Branch of the GPL: Crochet & Knitting Club. Where: Genealogy Branch of the Gadsden Public Library. Come fellowship and share knowledge with other knitters and crocheters!. Basic assistance will be available. Participants are asked to bring their own supplies. For additional information, please contact Kay at 256.549.4688.
Yoga with Aimee Quizon
Relieve stress while improving balance and flexibility! Taught by certified Yoga instructor Aimee Quizon, these free classes focus on the basics of yoga. For additional information, please contact the Rachel at 256.549.4699, ext. 2126, or rcole@gadsdenlibrary.org.
