Norwich, CT

NBC Connecticut

Bristol Bus Stop Incident an Apparent Misunderstanding: Police

An incident involving a man approaching students at a school bus stop in Bristol appears to have been a misunderstanding, according to police. Officers began investigating Tuesday morning after several middle school students said a man driving a white Jeep took photos of them and offered to drive them to school.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Juvenile assaulted at bus stop in Wethersfield: Police

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A juvenile was assaulted and robbed while waiting outside for their school bus on Thursday morning, according to the police. Police received the report of assault just before 7 a.m. in the area of Maple Street. Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned a juvenile was physically assaulted by an occupant […]
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Norwich elementary student threatened school shooting on TikTok, superintendent says

NORWICH — An elementary school student has been suspended after posting a TikTok video threatening a school shooting, the district’s superintendent said. In a letter to the school community, Superintendent of Schools Kristen Stringfellow said she was contacted by Norwich police on Sunday about a “concerning message” the student posted to the video app.
NORWICH, CT
Journal Inquirer

Student hit by car at dismissal

MANCHESTER — Police say a car struck a Bennet Academy student who was walking home from school after dismissal Wednesday afternoon. Police Lt. Ryan Shea said the 10-year-old student was hit on Main Street around 3 p.m. The student was taken to Manchester Memorial Hospital with minor injuries as a precaution, he said.
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Scam alert: Hartford police warn public of fraudulent phone calls

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is warning the public of fraudulent phone calls from people impersonating officers. According to the HPD, callers are identifying themselves as Hartford police personnel and informing people by phone that they have an active arrest warrant and requesting money be sent to rectify the outstanding warrant. The […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Mansfield Schools to Reopen After Canceling Wednesday Due to Bus Issues

All Mansfield schools will be back in session Thursday after the district canceled classes on Wednesday for grades pre-K through 8, citing “unacceptable issues” with the district’s bus company. In separate letters, the principals of Mansfield’s middle and elementary schools reassured parents that, after reviewing dismissal procedures,...
MANSFIELD, MA
Eyewitness News

Student struck by driver in Manchester

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – A student was struck by a driver in Manchester Wednesday afternoon. Police said it happened in the area of Spruce Street and Oak Street. School officials said the student attends Bennet Academy and was struck while walking home. The student suffered minor injuries and was...
MANCHESTER, CT
Register Citizen

Police investigating suspended Farmington High teacher and coach, officials say

FARMINGTON — A high school math teacher who has been placed on leave is the subject of a local police investigation, officials confirmed Tuesday. Farmington High School math teacher and cross country coach Patrick Skerker was placed on paid leave “without prejudice” as state and local officials conduct an investigation into a “personnel matter,” according to Superintendent of Schools Kathleen Greider.
FARMINGTON, CT
WTNH

Manchester student struck by car when leaving school

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A student at Bennet Academy in Manchester was struck by a car while walking home from school on Wednesday. According to Matt Geary, the Superintendent of Manchester Public Schools, the student sustained minor injuries and was taken for medical attention. The incident is under investigation, according to school officials.
MANCHESTER, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigating Report of Burglary in Progress in New Haven

Police are investigating a report of a burglary in New Haven and they said medical assistance was requested. Officers were called to the 600 block of Ferry Street to investigate what was reported as a burglary in progress. No additional information was immediately available.
NEW HAVEN, CT

