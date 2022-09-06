Read full article on original website
Juvenile assaulted at bus stop in Wethersfield: Police
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A juvenile was assaulted and robbed while waiting outside for their school bus on Thursday morning, according to the police. Police received the report of assault just before 7 a.m. in the area of Maple Street. Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned a juvenile was physically assaulted by an occupant […]
NBC Connecticut
Person Photographs Kids at Bus Stop, Offers to Take Them to School in Bristol: Officials
Update: Bristol police say this incident appears to have been a misunderstanding. Police are investigating after a person appears to have approached children at a bus stop in Bristol, taking photos and offering to drive them to school. In a statement, school officials said a group of middle school students...
PC student falls from 5th floor dorm window
The student was taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown.
Student hit by car at dismissal
MANCHESTER — Police say a car struck a Bennet Academy student who was walking home from school after dismissal Wednesday afternoon. Police Lt. Ryan Shea said the 10-year-old student was hit on Main Street around 3 p.m. The student was taken to Manchester Memorial Hospital with minor injuries as a precaution, he said.
Scam alert: Hartford police warn public of fraudulent phone calls
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is warning the public of fraudulent phone calls from people impersonating officers. According to the HPD, callers are identifying themselves as Hartford police personnel and informing people by phone that they have an active arrest warrant and requesting money be sent to rectify the outstanding warrant. The […]
New allegation of racial slurs at DOT garage under investigation
Another allegation of racial slurs being used by a DOT employee toward a Black coworker have sparked an investigation. The post New allegation of racial slurs at DOT garage under investigation appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
NBC Connecticut
Mansfield Schools to Reopen After Canceling Wednesday Due to Bus Issues
All Mansfield schools will be back in session Thursday after the district canceled classes on Wednesday for grades pre-K through 8, citing “unacceptable issues” with the district’s bus company. In separate letters, the principals of Mansfield’s middle and elementary schools reassured parents that, after reviewing dismissal procedures,...
ABC6.com
Family calls for justice after man arrested after assaulting 11-year-old boy
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A family in Johnston is demanding justice after they said their 11-year-old son was attacked by a man this past weekend. The 11-year-old’s mother told ABC 6 News that her son was playing basketball with a 12-year-old boy when the game became physical. The...
Register Citizen
Police investigating suspended Farmington High teacher and coach, officials say
FARMINGTON — A high school math teacher who has been placed on leave is the subject of a local police investigation, officials confirmed Tuesday. Farmington High School math teacher and cross country coach Patrick Skerker was placed on paid leave “without prejudice” as state and local officials conduct an investigation into a “personnel matter,” according to Superintendent of Schools Kathleen Greider.
Manchester student struck by car when leaving school
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A student at Bennet Academy in Manchester was struck by a car while walking home from school on Wednesday. According to Matt Geary, the Superintendent of Manchester Public Schools, the student sustained minor injuries and was taken for medical attention. The incident is under investigation, according to school officials.
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigating Report of Burglary in Progress in New Haven
Police are investigating a report of a burglary in New Haven and they said medical assistance was requested. Officers were called to the 600 block of Ferry Street to investigate what was reported as a burglary in progress. No additional information was immediately available.
NBC Connecticut
Dept. of Children and Families Recruiting Nurses to Work at Solnit Children's Center
The Department of Children and Families is “Calling All Nurses.”. The state is looking to hire nurses at the Albert J. Solnit Children’s Center. The psychiatric facilities run by DCF provide in-patient long-term care for children with severe mental illness or behavioral problems. Hospital leadership said more nursing...
Missing Hamden daughter, father found safe
Hamden police are asking for the public’s help in trying to locate a two-year-old girl and her father. Detectives say they received word Tuesday that Melody Bookert and her 20-year-old father Jaheem Bookert were missing.
Second Suspect Charged For Shooting Death Of Man In Bridgeport, Police Say
Police have arrested a Fairfield County man in connection with the alleged killing of a Connecticut man who was gunned down during a robbery of $130 and cellphones. James Howard, 28, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 7, in connection with the Saturday, Aug. 13 murder of New Haven County resident Troy Walker, age 21, of Ansonia, on Knowlton Street.
