The Only Unsolved Hijacking In U.S. HistoryJeffery MacPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: NWS issues Red Flag Warning amid critical fire conditions and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City continues to see deaths, injuries from illegal street racing and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Controversial Oregon Tax Measure "Moves Goalpost" to May 2023TaxBuzzMultnomah County, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Some homeless tents remain near schools despite emergency declaration and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
pdxmonthly.com
Portland's Best Pizza
By the slice or by the pie, Portland proves that you don’t need to adhere to the rules to make the best pizzas out there. What would happen if, instead of trying to make pizza just the way it’s made in New York or Naples, we just tried to make pizza that tastes good? As our very own Karen Brooks points out in Chef’s Table: Pizza, perhaps the defining style of a Portland pizza is that there is no single defining style—and our willingness to break the rules is exactly what makes it so good. Lovely’s Fifty Fifty is the poster child of this mantra right now, with toppings ranging from fermented tomato to marigold petals atop a sourdough crust. But plenty of other pizzaiolos are playing with local grains, seasonal produce, and year-round staples like Wisconsin brick cheese and Ezzo pepperoni. Whether you like your pizza round or square, thick-crusted or thin, these are our favorite spots at which to grab a pie.
boomerpdx.com
PORTLAND DIRT IS JUST LIKE YOUR DIRTY TOWN
To know Portland Oregon you better like dirt. I’m not talking about pioneering farmers, either. It started with the first native canoe stopping on the Willamette. Paddling against the current takes as much energy now as it did then, so if you’re into historical reenactment you’d better be in shape.
Dennis Uniform to lay off 71 in Portland, move some jobs to Texas
A Portland-based school uniform manufacturer will lay off 71 employees as it moves some operations to Texas. Dennis Uniform, one of the country’s largest providers of school uniforms, notified state regulators last week about its plans to relocate decoration and warehousing operations to a “more centralized” location in Texas.
WWEEK
Portland Is on a Record Pace for Liquor Shoplifting
Oregon’s booze thieves are getting bolder. Shoplifting at state liquor stores has skyrocketed and is only getting worse, data from the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission shows. “I’m trying to scream and shout from the rooftops,” says Dan Miner, owner of two Portland liquor stores. “This stuff is on...
Building at 'one of the best retail corners' in downtown Portland sold
PORTLAND, Ore. — Melvin Mark Investors last week bought the historic Alderway Building in what's shaping up to become a high-profile part of downtown Portland, though recent vacancy trends offer a note of caution. The building at the corner of Southwest Alder Street and Southwest Broadway houses Kassab Jewelers...
WWEEK
It’s Another Record Year for Portland Graffiti
Portlanders are fed up with graffiti that has blanketed the city in the wake of 2020′s civil unrest—and they’re letting the city know. As of last week, nearly 10,000 reports of graffiti had poured in to City Hall, from tags (“Casio,” “Slide,” “Angel Dust”) scrawled near the burned-out Roseway Theater in Northeast to one-way signs downtown rendered illegible with spray paint.
Major Oregon winery sold in blockbuster deal
NEWBERG, Ore. — In a 2021 interview, A to Z Wineworks’ Sam Tannahill noted the growing investor interest in the Oregon wine industry and commented that “it’s a little surprising there hasn’t been a large acquisition on the winery side in Oregon” in recent years.
Asking prices top $3 million for historic Tudor style Portland mansions
Portland was fortunate to attract architects early on, setting the stage for handsome buildings and astute residents who appreciate great design. Two historic mansions in Portland for sale showcase how a century-old home with original quality features can be updated for modern living. Both have classic Tudor Revival exteriors with storybook dormers popping from steeply pitched roofs, and decorative dark timber dressing up stucco walls.
hereisoregon.com
The Cheese and Meat Festival opens in Portland
Gouda, salumi, gruyere, oh my! (Was that too cheesy?) The deliciously indulgent Cheese and Meat Festival has expanded to Portland this year, bringing with it an array of Oregon’s finest flavors. Get ready to mingle with artisanal food and beverage vendors showcasing multiple samples of their finest creations on November 12, 2022 at the Leftbank Annex in north Portland.
WWEEK
Three Hotels Approaching Foreclosure in the Heart of Portland Offer a Warning to City Leaders
In an era when people can work from anywhere, few choose downtown Portland. That’s clear from a July study by ECONorthwest, not yet finalized, which shows that on any given day, there are 55% fewer workers downtown than there were before the pandemic. In the same report, consultants estimated it would take until 2034 for office vacancy in downtown Portland to drop below 10%—the ideal range.
Portland flight diverted after erratic passenger yells, climbs over seats
A passenger who admitted he’d recently used methamphetamine caused a Delta flight traveling from Portland to Atlanta to make an emergency stop in Salt Lake City, Utah Saturday, according to court documents.
Readers respond: Paying for parking shouldn’t be hard
I like downtown, but I do not go as often as I want because the parking payment is so aggravating. I am happy to pay to park downtown. I am not happy to have to hunt down a working pay station. If I am responsible to pay, surely the city is responsible to make payment reasonably convenient, and to maintain the pay stations. Over the past year I have noticed pay stations work about half the time. I have spent as much time trying to pay as I would have spent picking up my food. Sometimes I give up. And a 20-cent transaction fee? That is just rude. If city government wants people to visit downtown, remove unnecessary obstructions to doing so.
Neighbors frustrated over NE Portland homeless camp that moved in two years ago and never left
PORTLAND, Ore. — For the past two years, families living near the corner of Northeast 125th Place and Shaver Street have had to share their lawns with a homeless encampment. Residents told KGW that homeless individuals in their quiet neighborhood, nestled between three schools and rows of cornfields, have refused services from the city.
hereisoregon.com
Celebrate fall with these Oregon family-friendly events and pumpkin patches
Summer gets a lot of love in Oregon, but that’s just because mostly everyone is working on a Vitamin D deficiency. The real deal best season? It has to be fall, when temperatures go down just enough so you can put on a cute sweater in the mornings, and the leaves start changing colors.
FOXBusiness
Portland’s homeless crisis has residents ‘picking somewhere else’ to live, realty broker says
As Portland residents have started speaking out against far-left politicians over the homeless crisis and crime surge fueling an exodus from the city, a local real estate broker is describing the difficulty of offloading these for-sale properties. "A lot of these spaces now are occupied by camps, and a lot...
kptv.com
Group suing Portland says city is violating ADA by allowing tents on sidewalks
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The City of Portland is facing a class action lawsuit over its lack of response to homeless camping issues. A group of 10 Portlanders with disabilities listed as plaintiffs in the case argue that the city is violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by not making sure its sidewalks are accessible for those with mobility issues.
WWEEK
As Alberta Street Gentrifies, One Man Holds On to His Properties
Address: 2812 NE Alberta St. Why it’s empty: It’s part of a collection. Twenty-five years ago, it was hard to imagine Alberta Street being home to a French bakery (Petite Provence), an Australian coffee shop (Proud Mary), or a home décor store peddling succulents (EcoVibe). These days,...
tripsavvy.com
One of Amtrak's Most Popular Leaf-Peeping Routes Is Set to Return This Month
On Sept. 26, 2022, Amtrak will restore its Cascades train service between Seattle, Washington, and Vancouver, British Columbia—two months earlier than expected. This marks the second of three Canadian services to be restored since the pandemic shutdowns. Amtrak’s Cascades service typically runs from Eugene, Oregon, to Vancouver but was...
WWEEK
Bob Stacey, Who Battled the Rajneeshee Cult Over Oregon’s Land Use, Dies at 72
Bob Stacey, one of Oregon’s leading warriors against suburban sprawl who battled strip-mall developers and the Rajneeshees in court, died Sept. 8. He was 72. U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) mourned Stacey’s passing Thursday evening: “Oregon just lost the most important person that most people have never heard of.”
WWEEK
Fall Arts Guide 2022
You say you want a revolution, but where? When it comes to battling forces of political oppression, one imagines the struggle being ignited on the streets or in the halls of government. Yet there are more modest—and still consequential—arenas where battles are being waged. At Shaking the Three Theatre’s warehouse...
