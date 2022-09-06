ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland's Best Pizza

By the slice or by the pie, Portland proves that you don’t need to adhere to the rules to make the best pizzas out there. What would happen if, instead of trying to make pizza just the way it’s made in New York or Naples, we just tried to make pizza that tastes good? As our very own Karen Brooks points out in Chef’s Table: Pizza, perhaps the defining style of a Portland pizza is that there is no single defining style—and our willingness to break the rules is exactly what makes it so good. Lovely’s Fifty Fifty is the poster child of this mantra right now, with toppings ranging from fermented tomato to marigold petals atop a sourdough crust. But plenty of other pizzaiolos are playing with local grains, seasonal produce, and year-round staples like Wisconsin brick cheese and Ezzo pepperoni. Whether you like your pizza round or square, thick-crusted or thin, these are our favorite spots at which to grab a pie.
PORTLAND DIRT IS JUST LIKE YOUR DIRTY TOWN

To know Portland Oregon you better like dirt. I’m not talking about pioneering farmers, either. It started with the first native canoe stopping on the Willamette. Paddling against the current takes as much energy now as it did then, so if you’re into historical reenactment you’d better be in shape.
Portland Is on a Record Pace for Liquor Shoplifting

Oregon’s booze thieves are getting bolder. Shoplifting at state liquor stores has skyrocketed and is only getting worse, data from the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission shows. “I’m trying to scream and shout from the rooftops,” says Dan Miner, owner of two Portland liquor stores. “This stuff is on...
It’s Another Record Year for Portland Graffiti

Portlanders are fed up with graffiti that has blanketed the city in the wake of 2020′s civil unrest—and they’re letting the city know. As of last week, nearly 10,000 reports of graffiti had poured in to City Hall, from tags (“Casio,” “Slide,” “Angel Dust”) scrawled near the burned-out Roseway Theater in Northeast to one-way signs downtown rendered illegible with spray paint.
Major Oregon winery sold in blockbuster deal

NEWBERG, Ore. — In a 2021 interview, A to Z Wineworks’ Sam Tannahill noted the growing investor interest in the Oregon wine industry and commented that “it’s a little surprising there hasn’t been a large acquisition on the winery side in Oregon” in recent years.
Asking prices top $3 million for historic Tudor style Portland mansions

Portland was fortunate to attract architects early on, setting the stage for handsome buildings and astute residents who appreciate great design. Two historic mansions in Portland for sale showcase how a century-old home with original quality features can be updated for modern living. Both have classic Tudor Revival exteriors with storybook dormers popping from steeply pitched roofs, and decorative dark timber dressing up stucco walls.
The Cheese and Meat Festival opens in Portland

Gouda, salumi, gruyere, oh my! (Was that too cheesy?) The deliciously indulgent Cheese and Meat Festival has expanded to Portland this year, bringing with it an array of Oregon’s finest flavors. Get ready to mingle with artisanal food and beverage vendors showcasing multiple samples of their finest creations on November 12, 2022 at the Leftbank Annex in north Portland.
Three Hotels Approaching Foreclosure in the Heart of Portland Offer a Warning to City Leaders

In an era when people can work from anywhere, few choose downtown Portland. That’s clear from a July study by ECONorthwest, not yet finalized, which shows that on any given day, there are 55% fewer workers downtown than there were before the pandemic. In the same report, consultants estimated it would take until 2034 for office vacancy in downtown Portland to drop below 10%—the ideal range.
Readers respond: Paying for parking shouldn’t be hard

I like downtown, but I do not go as often as I want because the parking payment is so aggravating. I am happy to pay to park downtown. I am not happy to have to hunt down a working pay station. If I am responsible to pay, surely the city is responsible to make payment reasonably convenient, and to maintain the pay stations. Over the past year I have noticed pay stations work about half the time. I have spent as much time trying to pay as I would have spent picking up my food. Sometimes I give up. And a 20-cent transaction fee? That is just rude. If city government wants people to visit downtown, remove unnecessary obstructions to doing so.
Group suing Portland says city is violating ADA by allowing tents on sidewalks

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The City of Portland is facing a class action lawsuit over its lack of response to homeless camping issues. A group of 10 Portlanders with disabilities listed as plaintiffs in the case argue that the city is violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by not making sure its sidewalks are accessible for those with mobility issues.
As Alberta Street Gentrifies, One Man Holds On to His Properties

Address: 2812 NE Alberta St. Why it’s empty: It’s part of a collection. Twenty-five years ago, it was hard to imagine Alberta Street being home to a French bakery (Petite Provence), an Australian coffee shop (Proud Mary), or a home décor store peddling succulents (EcoVibe). These days,...
One of Amtrak's Most Popular Leaf-Peeping Routes Is Set to Return This Month

On Sept. 26, 2022, Amtrak will restore its Cascades train service between Seattle, Washington, and Vancouver, British Columbia—two months earlier than expected. This marks the second of three Canadian services to be restored since the pandemic shutdowns. Amtrak’s Cascades service typically runs from Eugene, Oregon, to Vancouver but was...
Fall Arts Guide 2022

You say you want a revolution, but where? When it comes to battling forces of political oppression, one imagines the struggle being ignited on the streets or in the halls of government. Yet there are more modest—and still consequential—arenas where battles are being waged. At Shaking the Three Theatre’s warehouse...
