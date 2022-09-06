ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belfast, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wabi.tv

Litchfield Fair starts Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An annual tradition since 1858 kicks off on Friday. The Litchfield Fair is known as a good old-fashioned country fair. With a heavy focus on agriculture, the fair also features rides, truck pulls, music, and more. Sunday, there will be an antique car parade at 12:30...
LITCHFIELD, ME
97.5 WOKQ

What’s the Biggest House in Maine and How Big is It?

Let's get real. Maine is mostly trees and coastline, and we like it that way. The state slogan is "Maine. The Way Life Should Be." However, for one family, it's more than that. The person who purchased "Oak Hall' at 459 Bluff Road in Northport, Maine, can say that they own the largest home in the entire state of Maine.
MAINE STATE
The Maine Writer

41st Annual United Bikers of Maine Toy Run

This year is the 41st annual United Bikers of Maine toy run, and the toy run shows how generous the people of Maine are and how neighbors helping neighbors can make a huge difference. Every year, Maine motorcycle owners travel from all over the state with new unwrapped toys strapped to their bikes to donate to the toy run. As the years have gone by, this event has grown and more motorcyclists have participated. The toy run is held every year on the second Sunday in September, and the toys are divided up between all of Maine's 16 counties and distributed to those in need. This is also a good reminder to motorists all over Maine to please make sure to put their cell phones down and concentrate on driving with all the motorcyclists enjoying the road during the charity run on Saturday, September 10th.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belfast, ME
State
Maine State
Belfast, ME
Lifestyle
Local
Maine Lifestyle
wabi.tv

Ellsworth theater planning this year’s Halloween ‘Terror Trail’

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Grand theater in Ellsworth is making plans for this year’s Halloween “Terror Trail.”. The theme this year is “Lost Pines Wilderness Survival Camp,” a 1980s themed survival camp where things have gone terribly wrong. The event will require dozens of volunteers,...
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

Maine Cheese Festival returns to Pittsfield Sunday

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - It will be a cheese lovers paradise in Pittsfield this weekend!. The Maine Cheese Festival returns to Manson Park Sunday, September 11. The event, sponsored by the Maine Cheese Guild, will feature 23 cheesemakers from around Maine and more than 20 non-food vendors. There will be...
PITTSFIELD, ME
wabi.tv

Kenduskeag Stream Lower Pedestrian Bridge closing for several months

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Kenduskeag Stream Lower Pedestrian Bridge is expected to be closed for several months starting on Friday. According to Bangor’s engineering office, construction will start Monday. They will be removing and replacing the bridge deck and will repair the railing. The City is hoping to...
BANGOR, ME
Q97.9

The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You

Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
STONINGTON, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lobster#Early Winter
Kool AM

Live The Country Lifestyle in This Gorgeous Ranch For Sale in The Heart of Windsor, Maine

Talk about curb appeal! This modern style single-level ranch home is the perfect place to live out those 'down-home' country dreams. With a sprawling 2 acres of well-manicured yard space and an attic large enough to throw a party in (we don't recommend partying in the attic) you'll be the envy of all your friends when you invite them over for a backyard barbecue on a beautiful fall day in Maine.
WINDSOR, ME
WGME

The world's 1st hybrid cruise ship is making an unusual stop in Maine

(BDN) -- The world’s first hybrid cruise ship will be making its maiden trip to Maine later this month and is scheduled to dock in three local ports. The MS Roald Amundsen, a battery-supported cruise ship from Norway, is expected to arrive in Eastport on Sept. 20, its first Maine stop on a 9-day cruise from Halifax to Boston.
CASTINE, ME
mainernews.com

Central Maine’s Powers

For one September weekend a year, the sparsely populated northwest corner of Waldo County becomes an agricultural mecca for folks attending the Common Ground Country Fair, in Unity. Over 60,000 people descend upon the area, passing farms, fields, and humble, nondescript towns on their way. For many, the villages of Unity and Thorndike are just passing scenery.
UNITY, ME
wabi.tv

How about them apples? Recent rain helps Maine apple crop

MONROE, Maine (WABI) - Many apple orchards are opening for the season, a sure sign summer is ending. But, how is the crop doing following a dry summer season?. TV5 visited Hooper’s Orchard Thursday to find out. They’ve grown immensely in their 25 years. In 1998, they started with...
MONROE, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
wabi.tv

Charity rodeo to benefit Anah Shrine

LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - A rodeo in Levant this weekend will benefit the Anah Temple Shrine and Shriner’s Children’s Hospital. Apple Hill Stables is hosting its fourth annual charity rodeo. Each year, they choose a different organization to benefit from the event. The rodeo starts Friday and goes...
LEVANT, ME
wabi.tv

Ribbon cutting for Record Connection in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held today at the new location for a long time business in Waterville. The Record Connection has been in the city for over 40 years, originally owned and operated by Bob Richard. Richard sold the the business to Rusty Damon who...
WATERVILLE, ME
wabi.tv

Maine Grains announces upcoming 10-year anniversary

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Maine Grains is celebrating their 10 year anniversary of manufacturing locally grown stone milled grains and serving the community. “I never dreamed how impactful it would be to rebuild a mill in this downtown, repurposing this building,” said Amber Lambke. The building was once the...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Unity woman dies in Albion crash

ALBION, Maine — Kennebec County deputies responded to a report of a car crash involving a 2012 Toyota Corolla in the area of 505 Unity Road in Albion around 10:42 a.m. Monday. According to a news release issued by Lt. J. Chris Read of the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office...
ALBION, ME
wabi.tv

Plan for Bangor Starbucks, Orange Theory, clinic approved

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A vacant plot of land near the Broadway Shopping Center in Bangor has been approved for a multi-tenant building construction project. A Michigan developer applied in June to build a 9,000-square foot building featuring a Starbucks, Orange Theory fitness center, and medical clinic at 685 and 699 Broadway.
BANGOR, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy