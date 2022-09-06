COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Two people were injured in a crash involving an impaired driver on Wednesday evening in Cowlitz County. The crash happened at about 10:12 p.m. on southbound Interstate 5 near milepost 52. Washington State Patrol said an investigation revealed 2019 Kia Forte struck a 2021 Toyota Corolla that was in front of it. The Kia then continued off into the tree line on the right where it hit a deer and a tree.

COWLITZ COUNTY, WA ・ 23 HOURS AGO