kptv.com
Portland West Hills brace for possible power shutoff
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - While they feel the inconvenience of a power shutoff, one Portland neighborhood knows it’s part of preventing devastating wildfires. According to Portland General Electric, the West Hills area is one part of the city that could likely lose power Friday if conditions are bad. Sally...
kptv.com
Preparing for a summer power outage
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - People living in the Pacific Northwest are used to power outages from winter storms, while summer outages have been rare. Norman Chusid, owner of Ankeny Hardware in Southeast Portland said he’s noticed people coming in to prepare for outages or even a possible fire. “The...
kptv.com
PGE announces estimated time for Public Safety Power Shutoff
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland General Electric has announced estimated times of Public Safety Power Shutoffs to roughly 30,000 customers. The shutoffs will happen across 10 designated PSPS areas and two additional areas with high fire risk, PGE said Thursday night. The 10 designated PSPS areas are as follows:...
kptv.com
Wildfires: 12,000 Oregon residents warned of possible power shutoffs
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Pacific Power is notifying customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and Polk counties of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff. The shutoffs will affect roughly 12,000 customers. Public Safety Power Shutoff’s are intended to reduce the chance of wildfires during especially hazardous fire weather....
kptv.com
Helicopter crashes into Merrill Lake while picking up water for Kalama Fire
COWLITZ COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – A helicopter being used to fight the Kalama Fire in Washington crashed into Merrill lake on Wednesday, fire officials say. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on the north end of Merrill lake, roughly 2.5 miles from the town of Cougar. According to fire...
kptv.com
Fire damages NE Portland apartment
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue responded to an apartment fire at about 10 a.m. Wednesday at Northeast 8th Avenue and Northeast Couch Street. Firefighters contained the fire before it reached the interior of the apartment. No injuries were reported. An investigator from Portland Fire & Rescue was at the scene investigating the cause of the fire.
kptv.com
Permits no longer required to visit Multnomah Falls until spring
MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - On Wednesday, representatives of the Columbia Gorge tweeted that Multnomah Falls and the Waterfall Corridor will no longer require permits until the spring. Beginning in May of this year, for the first time drivers in the “Waterfall Corridor,” which runs between Bridal Veil and Ainsworth...
kptv.com
Visitor injured in fall from Pittock Mansion viewpoint
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person was taken to the hospital after falling from a viewpoint at Pittock Mansion on Wednesday. First responders were dispatched to the historic home around 3:15 p.m. after a visitor reportedly fell 20 feet. Despite the sizeable fall, the person was up and moving “right away,” according to bystanders.
kptv.com
Impaired driver hits car, deer and tree during crash along I-5 in Cowlitz County
COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Two people were injured in a crash involving an impaired driver on Wednesday evening in Cowlitz County. The crash happened at about 10:12 p.m. on southbound Interstate 5 near milepost 52. Washington State Patrol said an investigation revealed 2019 Kia Forte struck a 2021 Toyota Corolla that was in front of it. The Kia then continued off into the tree line on the right where it hit a deer and a tree.
kptv.com
Clark County expands burn ban to include recreational fires
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Fire Marshal has expanded the counties burn ban to include recreational fires. The burn ban was first issued on July 15. Recreational fires will be prohibited through Clark County starting at 12:01 a.m. on Friday. The expansion is due to the extreme...
kptv.com
Body pulled from Columbia River identified as Vancouver man missing since May 2021
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A body recovered from the Columbia River in July has been identified as a man who has been missing since May 2021, according to the Vancouver Police Department. Police said the body was found on July 7 by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. The body was...
kptv.com
Arson suspected after fire damages NE Portland apartment
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An apartment in northeast Portland was damaged by a fire Wednesday morning, and investigators believe the fire may have been set intentionally. Portland Fire & Rescue responded to an apartment fire at about 10 a.m. at Northeast 8th Avenue and Northeast Couch Street. Firefighters contained the fire before it reached the interior of the apartment. No injuries were reported.
kptv.com
Pedestrian injured in SW Portland hit-and-run
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police officers responded to a call Wednesday night to find a man unconscious on the road after what they believe was a hit-and-run. The man was found just before 11 p.m. on the 6100 block of SW 45th Avenue. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The PPB Major Crash Team also responded to the scene to investigate.
kptv.com
Man arrested after outbound Portland flight diverts to Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KPTV) - A man was arrested Saturday after he became “unruly and disruptive” on an airplane that departed from Portland and made an unscheduled landing in Salt Lake City, according to a police affidavit filed Monday. As Delta Airlines Flight 713 bound for Atlanta was...
kptv.com
Salem police investigating deadly crash near McKay City Park
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Salem Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving two vehicles Tuesday morning. The crash occurred at Hollywood Drive Northeast and San Francisco Drive Northeast. Police said one person has died and another was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries. Hollywood Drive NE...
kptv.com
Retail crimes soar in Portland, businesses unhappy with local governments
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland-area retailers are overwhelmingly dissatisfied with how their local governments are handling theft and property crime, according to a recent survey conducted by the Organized Retail Crime Association of Oregon (ORCAOR.) The survey, which mostly consists of big-box stores in Portland, found that 95% of respondents...
kptv.com
Updated COVID-19 booster shots arriving this week in Oregon
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - Updated COVID-19 booster shots are expected to be available in the Pacific Northwest later this week, and the Oregon Health Authority says some vaccination sites will begin administering them on Wednesday. The new boosters are designed to protect against the original strain and the subvariants of...
kptv.com
Salem man identified as suspected burglar killed by homeowner
KEIZER Ore. (KPTV) – Police have identified a man shot and killed after reportedly breaking into a Keizer home Sunday. Officials say a Keizer homeowner woke up early Sunday to Aaron Scott Gage, 30 of Salem, inside of their house. The Keizer Police Department reported the homeowner said he had been home alone and asleep during the break-in.
kptv.com
4 men wanted in stabbing attack in NE Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are asking for help identifying four people who attacked and stabbed a man on Aug. 30, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At about 3:15 a.m., police responded to the 5400 block of Northeast 57th Avenue. They found a man bleeding from multiple stab wounds in his leg and torso. Officers used a tourniquet on the victim’s leg and applied “chest seals” to his kidney area and upper back before medical responders took the victim to a local hospital.
