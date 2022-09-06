Oklahoma NBC Affiliate News Anchor Julie Chin Suffers ‘Beginnings Of A Stroke’ On Live TV

Julie Chin , a news anchor on the Tulsa, Oklahoma NBC affiliate KJRH, has revealed she suffered the “beginnings of a stroke” during a live television broadcast. The journalist was delivering the news on Saturday morning when she started stumbling and was unable to read the words right in front of her.

“The episode seemed to have come out of nowhere. I felt great before our show. However, over the course of several minutes during our newscast things started to happen,” Chin explained on a lengthy Facebook post.

Chin explained she first “lost partial vision in one eye,” and added, “A little bit later my hand and arm went numb. Then, I knew I was in big trouble when my mouth would not speak the words that were right in front of me on the teleprompter.”

The broadcaster said she “desperately tried to steer the show forward but the words just wouldn’t come.”

After her co-workers identified that something was wrong, they called 911 and has since then “spent the last few days in the hospital undergoing all sorts [of] tests.”

“I’m glad to share that my tests have all come back great. At this point, Doctors think I had the beginnings of a stroke, but not a full stroke. There are still lots of questions, and lots to follow up on, but the bottom line is I should be just fine,” she revealed.

Chin said that she would be back at the news anchor chair to share more stories after they continue to test and look into what may have happened to her.