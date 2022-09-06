ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Oklahoma NBC Affiliate News Anchor Julie Chin Suffers ‘Beginnings Of A Stroke’ On Live TV

By Armando Tinoco
 3 days ago
Julie Chin , a news anchor on the Tulsa, Oklahoma NBC affiliate KJRH, has revealed she suffered the “beginnings of a stroke” during a live television broadcast. The journalist was delivering the news on Saturday morning when she started stumbling and was unable to read the words right in front of her.

“The episode seemed to have come out of nowhere. I felt great before our show. However, over the course of several minutes during our newscast things started to happen,” Chin explained on a lengthy Facebook post.

Chin explained she first “lost partial vision in one eye,” and added, “A little bit later my hand and arm went numb. Then, I knew I was in big trouble when my mouth would not speak the words that were right in front of me on the teleprompter.”

The broadcaster said she “desperately tried to steer the show forward but the words just wouldn’t come.”

After her co-workers identified that something was wrong, they called 911 and has since then “spent the last few days in the hospital undergoing all sorts [of] tests.”

“I’m glad to share that my tests have all come back great. At this point, Doctors think I had the beginnings of a stroke, but not a full stroke. There are still lots of questions, and lots to follow up on, but the bottom line is I should be just fine,” she revealed.

Chin said that she would be back at the news anchor chair to share more stories after they continue to test and look into what may have happened to her.

pickyAF
3d ago

she's lucky it was brief. I had one at 21 that was a complete CVA and had to relearn how to communicate all over again. speaking, spelling, writing, typing, memory recall. not fun. that was 30yrs ago. aphasia is a permanent residual effect

Cindrow
2d ago

Honey, you had a stroke. Albeit a mild one, but you had a stroke.I hope you get all the facts why you suffered it so that you can prevent future strokes 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

Jeffrey B
2d ago

Not a full stroke? That's one of the most ridiculous statements from a medical professional I've ever heard of.You either have one or you don't.That's like saying someone almost won the lottery.😄

