Watch YUNGBLUD Cover Black Sabbath, The 1975 & Kanye West In Epic Medley

By Katrina Nattress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31oBhn_0hjKtpUr00
Photo: Getty Images North America

YUNGBLUD visited the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge for the third time, and performed possibly his most epic (definitely most surprising) covers medley yet. The UK rocker was able to seamlessly mash up Black Sabbath's "War Pigs," Kanye West's "POWER" and The 1975's "Part Of The Band."

While the choice of songs may seem out of left field, YUNGBLUD showed his love for Ozzy Osbourne by having him make a cameo in his video for "The Funeral."

“People think [Ozzy] is kind of… gone, but he’s not,” he said at the time. “He’s so intelligent and so f**king beautiful. People are scared of him until they hear him speak. He said that he saw a lot of himself in me. He said, ‘Never apologise for anything. They will understand you later. Time always tells.’”

He also treated fans to a stripped down rendition of his anthem "Don't Feel Like Feeling Sad Today" off his just-released self-titled album. Watch both performances below.

YUNGBLUD is celebrating the release of his third album with an ambitious night of music. On Thursday (September 8) he plans to "occupy" the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles and play three shows at three different venues — all in one night.

