It's the time of year stink bugs start making their way into homesJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Northwestern WildcatsThe LanternEvanston, IL
Is Chicago really a Sanctuary City?Sarah Walker GorrellChicago, IL
After WWII, American Parents Sold Their Children for As Low as $2Andrei TapalagaChicago, IL
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and RacistTom HandyTexas State
globalphile.com
Lakefront Restaurants in Chicago, IL
During the warmer months, there are a number of lakefront restaurants either right on the beaches of Lake Michigan or close by. Starting from north to south, my favorites include:. In Edgewater, a short walk east of the Granville Red Line stop, is a wonderful new find, The Waterfront Cafe....
secretchicago.com
The “Wings Of Mexico” Art Installation On The Magnificent Mile Will Leave Town In October
A beloved art installation has been a staple in Chicago since it arrived in May 2022– and it’s been all around the world, too. The “Wings of Mexico” sculpture stands out as a gorgeous design by renowned Mexican artist Jorge Marín, proudly symbolizing the immigrant journey. In partnership with the Consulate General of Mexico in Chicago and Visit Mexico, the large bronze sculpture shines bright at the center of downtown.
beltmag.com
Fire and Brimstone in Southeast Chicago
Low-quality air is not low quality because it is somehow a rougher yet viable option; rather low-quality air has things in it that will get inside you and kill you slowly. A few years ago, I went on an international field trip to the industrial corridor of Chicago. I say “international” because much of this area, called Calumet, is only kind of part of the U.S. It’s a Foreign Trade Zone, a bureaucratic designation that lets commodities flow in and out of the country free of export licenses and tariffs. The members of my graduate seminar huddled on the edge of the Calumet River, a human-straightened industrial thruway. We learned that in 1848 the U.S. military permanently reversed the Calumet River in an attempt to drain Lake Michigan of the industrial waste polluting it. Our guide, the activist and artist Brian Holmes, pointed out a glowing yellow triangle across the water. From far away, it looked like a tiny Ansel Adams mountain in vivid neon color—a solitary, fluorescent dune.
blockclubchicago.org
Muddy Waters Museum Plans To Add Outdoor Garden For Live Blues Performances
NORTH KENWOOD — The Muddy Waters MOJO Museum could get a new garden to host outdoor performances — if the city allows the owner to buy an adjacent lot. Museum founder Chandra Cooper and her team unveiled plans for the empty lot during an Aug. 30 community meeting. They hope to transform the lot next door to the 131-year-old house museum, 4339 S. Lake Park Ave., into an urban oasis with greenery, seating and a stage. A mural of the iconic blues legend would grace the exterior wall.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Chicago apartments are about to become even more expensive
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. NYC-Style Apartment Bidding Wars Hit Chicago Renters: ‘If You’re Not Willing To Go $500 Over List Price, Don’t Even Bother’: Apartments in hot neighborhoods are renting for hundreds of dollars a month over their list prices thanks to a market squeezed by the pandemic and rising inflation, experts said.
fox32chicago.com
Things to do in Chicago this weekend
CHICAGO - From booklovers to Bears diehards, there is a little something for everyone this weekend in Chicago. Here's a list of events we're most excited about this weekend in the Windy City:. Mexican Independence Day Parade. After being sidelined for two years in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the...
A Monarch Butterfly Migration Will Flutter Through Chicago Soon. When Will it Peak?
Don't be surprised if you start to see many more of Illinois' colorful state insect fluttering across Chicago in September. That's because during the next few weeks, waves of the orange and black butterflies are expected to move through the Midwest as the critters are on a mission to migrate south for the winter.
Bikes and coffee work in tandem at unique Chicago shop
CHICAGO — Coffee and bicycles are parked as a pair at Heritage General Store, a unique shop that fills the first floor of a turn-of-the-century building on Lincoln Ave. in Chicago’s Lake View neighborhood. “The cultures of coffee and bikes overlap so much,” said Michael Salvatore, the owner of Heritage. “The cyclists love coffee. […]
Eater
The Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings in Chicago, Fall 2022
Chicago’s about to enter decorative gourd season, and there are some new restaurants to look forward to trying. Supply chain and staffing have caused chaos for opening timelines, so restaurant owners are preaching patience. Still, there’s a good mix of independent projects and new restaurants from larger groups this fall. A wide array of sources in the industry — from restaurant operators, to workers, to public relations reps — say they sense that 2023 will bring more opening announcements. This is the response as the American economy shrinks and teeters on the brink of a recession — depending on which analysts you ask.
wlsam.com
Remembering Chicago’s Bygone Taverns: Essential Places for Creating Community
John Howell is joined by Rick Kogan, Chicago Tribune columnist and Chicago Journalism Hall of Famer. Together, they remember some of Chicago’s great, bygone taverns and the impact those places had on the communities they touched.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago business says it can't coexist with 'Salt Shed' due to noise
CHICAGO - The Salt Shed, the new music venue at the old Morton Salt facility along the Elston Industrial Corridor, kicked off its inaugural summer concert series this past month to the delight of outdoor music lovers. But — there is a nearby production house with a very rich Chicago...
fox32chicago.com
'War zone full of criminals': Orland Park mayor rips Chicago's public safety
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - A resolution was unanimously approved by the Orland Park Village Board Tuesday over the new Safety Accountability and Fairness Equity Today (SAFE-T) Act. The resolution demands that state legislators work with public safety representatives and community stakeholders to fix problems with the SAFE-T Act, including:. Unreasonably...
Chicago buses migrants to Burr Ridge, mayor 'unhappy' village wasn't notified
While Mayor Gary Grasso said he will continue to welcome migrants in Burr Ridge with open arms, he said he would have appreciated a heads up that they'd be coming.
WGNtv.com
When are the 17-year cicadas due to return to Chicago?
When are the 17-year cicadas due to return to Chicago?. The 17-year periodical cicadas last emerged here in the spring of 2007 and will next return in 2024. Their long life cycle is genetically determined and weather is not a factor. Nymphs emerge from the ground in the spring of the 17th year when soil temperatures about eight inches below the surface warm to 64 degrees. In the Chicago area, this usually happens in late May or early June.
Neighbors call for speed camera at 'notoriously' dangerous Norwood Park intersection
CHICAGO (CBS) – Love them or hate them, speed cameras are meant to make drivers slow down.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza looked into where two new cameras could be installed soon, and broke down why neighbors are asking for them."I just feel like you're banging your head against a brick wall," said Lilian Kavanagh, of Norwood Park.She is begging the city to be proactive."We have kids on the school on the corner. We have to walk to school every day with them. It's a terrifying experience," she said.On March 18, a car drove into her neighbor's home. Months later, it's still...
WGNtv.com
Sicilian crafted bakery with Palermo roots opens in Chicago
CHICAGO — New Paradise opened in the former location of the iconic Gladstone Park Bakery. Everything is prepared on-site daily, including the hand-churned gelato. The gelato bar offers a full variety of favorite flavors, including pistachio, nocciola (hazelnut), cioccolato, Limone and other seasonal selections. Carlo Ottaviani and Vito Rubino...
ABC7 celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with 26th Street Mexican Independence Parade
ABC7 Chicago celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with the 26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade, a series of news stories, a half-hour special "Our Chicago: Voces Unidas" and vignettes.
Is Chicago really a Sanctuary City?
A Sanctuary city or "safe city" is supposed to be a place where a person can go without fear of retribution. Many towns and cities in the United States have volunteered as Sanctuary Cities.
Here's a List of Upcoming Fall Free Days at Chicago Museums
With kids back in school and the seasons beginning to change, Chicagoans have the chance to shift the activities indoors by heading to one of the city's museums -- for free. Here's a roundup of some of the "free days" taking place at museums across the city. Adler Planetarium. Admission...
