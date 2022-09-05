Read full article on original website
Related
nypressnews.com
Cancer symptoms: The warning sign at night that can feel ‘very heavy’
As we get older, it‘s more common to experience aches and pains. But unexplained pain could be a sign of something more serious. Unexplained weight loss – Small weight changes over time are quite normal, but if you lose a noticeable amount of weight without trying to, tell your doctor.
Tenesmus is the bowel cancer symptom you’ve probably never heard of
GOING to the toilet for a number two is completely normal and everyone has different bowel habits. But it can feel embarrassing to talk about any issues and changes you might be going through. While most of the time a change in your poo isn't anything to worry about -...
survivornet.com
Woman With ‘Really Swollen Legs’ Thought She Had A Urinary Tract Infection From Walking 80 Miles A Week: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A 58-year-old woman from Edinburg, Scotland is suffering a relapse from her incurable blood cancer. The mom-of-three was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2014 after presenting with symptoms such as swollen legs and a urinary tract infection. The Scot’s treatment journey finally brought her into remission for several years, but...
msn.com
The Symptoms Of Liver Cancer
Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common being hepatocellular carcinoma. Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. But here is what you should keep an eye out for. Liver Cancer Symptoms • Losing Weight Without Trying • Loss Of Appetite • Upper Abdominal Pain • Nausea And Vomiting • General Weakness And Fatigue • Abdominal Swelling • Jaundice • White, Chalky Stools Make an appointment with your doctor if you experience any signs or symptoms that worry you.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A woman's pregnancy test came back negative — but she was suffering a ruptured ectopic pregnancy
A mom in her 30s experienced a rare "chronic ectopic pregnancy," which is when an ectopic pregnancy isn't detected via urine pregnancy tests.
12 steps to losing weight fast, according to the NHS
IF you've over indulged recently, then you might be feeling a little uncomfortable. While some people are happy in the skin they're in and are embracing their bodies, others might want to change their appearance. If you fall into the second category, then this might be in the form of...
Warning to diabetics as more are being admitted to hospital with ‘non-traditional’ side effects
PEOPLE with diabetes are being admitted to hospital with non-traditional side effects, experts have warned. Some of the most common complications of the disease include heart attack, stroke and nerve damage leading to amputation. But a new major study found that among the top 10 reasons for hospital admission, only...
3 easy-to-miss signs of cervical cancer, including pelvic pain and abnormal discharge
Cervical cancer doesn't cause symptoms until it grows into nearby tissues. If you have either bleeding or discharge from the vagina that is unusual, see a doctor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
verywellhealth.com
Symptoms of Low Potassium
Potassium is a mineral needed in small amounts for cell, nerve, and muscle function. Under normal circumstances, your body will automatically control potassium levels in your blood. Low potassium, also known as hypokalemia, can have many causes that result in mild to severe symptoms. Low potassium levels are most frequently...
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency: Symptoms include fainting, warns expert
One of the prominent symptoms seen across the patients was syncope followed by the likes of dizziness, fatigue, blurred vision and more. The good news is that all patients with neurological symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency were able to recover within one month after vitamin B12 supplementation. However, to identify...
Medical News Today
What are the early symptoms of kidney cancer?
Kidney or renal cancer may not cause symptoms in the early stages. As the disease progresses, the most common symptoms include blood in the urine and a lump or mass in the kidney area. Kidney cancer does not cause specific symptoms. This means that the symptoms may be due to...
nypressnews.com
New test to detect Parkinson’s in just three minutes
The NHS say that no tests “can conclusively show that you have Parkinson’s disease” and that a diagnosis will be based “on your symptoms, medical history, and a detailed physical examination”. However, if the results of a new study are replicated, this could be about to change. Published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, the researchers from the University of Manchester believe they have developed a test for the neurodegenerative condition which affects 145,000 people in the UK.
verywellhealth.com
Gout: Causes, Symptoms, Treatment, and Prevention
Gout is a painful type of inflammatory arthritis characterized by sudden, severe attacks of pain, swelling, tenderness, and redness in one or more joints. Gout can affect any joint but most often affects the big toe. Gout attacks occur suddenly. They can wake you up in the middle of the...
Warning as those suffering with sleep conditions at higher risk of deadly cancer and blood clots
LOUD snorers have a higher risk of cancer, a study found. The body is deprived of vital oxygen at night for people with obstructive sleep apnoea – around 1.5million Brits. Noisy sleepers are also more likely to develop blood clots and lose brain power faster as they get older.
natureworldnews.com
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
MedicalXpress
Pregnant women with obesity and diabetes may be more likely to have a child with ADHD
Children of women with gestational diabetes and obesity may be twice as likely to develop attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) compared to those whose mothers did not have obesity, according to new research published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. The estimated number of children aged 3–17 years ever diagnosed...
ohmymag.co.uk
Bone cancer: Fatigue and other less-known symptoms that are often ignored
Bone cancer is a very rare form of cancer, making up less than 1% of all cancers. In the UK, around 550 cases of bone cancer are recorded each year, NHS statistics show. This type of cancer most commonly affects the pelvis or the long bones in the arms and legs, although it can begin in any bone in the body. Bone pain, swelling and tenderness near the affected area are some of the common symptoms. Other less known signs can lead to a delay in diagnosis and treatment.
Medical News Today
How and why to lower your liver enzymes
Elevated liver enzymes can indicate a problem in the liver. Reducing the level of these enzymes can help improve liver function. The liver contains different enzymes, such as alanine transaminase (ALT), that help the body function properly. When these enzymes exceed their normal levels, the liver begins to malfunction, affecting a person’s overall well-being.
verywellhealth.com
How to Identify Lung Sounds Caused by Asthma
Asthma is a chronic inflammatory disease involving the airways. During an asthma attack, narrowed breathing passages make it harder to breathe, which can cause a variety of sounds as you inhale and exhale. Some sounds are loud enough that you can hear them on your own. A healthcare provider can...
Healthline
Hypertension and Kidney Disease: Top 10 Symptoms You Might Have
Nearly of U.S. adults have high blood pressure, or hypertension. More than have chronic kidney disease. With such high percentages, it’s likely you or someone you know has one or both of these conditions. In fact, hypertension and kidney disease are more closely related than you may realize. Having...
Comments / 0