Crews put out garage fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Fire crews responded to a garage fire in Springfield Monday afternoon.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, crews were called to 20 Longview Street in Forest Park. All companies responded to the scene and the fire has since been put out.

There are no reported injuries.

The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad is investigating the cause of the fire.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.