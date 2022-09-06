ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Crews put out garage fire in Springfield

By Brett Willand
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oJNV3_0hjKt4XJ00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Fire crews responded to a garage fire in Springfield Monday afternoon.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, crews were called to 20 Longview Street in Forest Park. All companies responded to the scene and the fire has since been put out.

There are no reported injuries.

The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad is investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to 2-car accident on Sumner Ave.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Springfield Wednesday afternoon. Police said the crash, which involved two cars, happened at the intersection of Sumner Avenue and Abbott Street just before 12:30 p.m. No serious injuries were reported, however police are seeking...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to garage fire on Longview Street in Springfield

A house fire on 39 Wakefield St. sent one to the hospital and displaced 3 residents. Lesser's State Senate seat will be vacant since he is running for lieutenant governor. Mass. Pike drug trafficking suspect to remain in custody. Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT. Mass. Pike drug...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WNYT

Man hurt after car goes over embankment in Berkshire County

CLARKSBURG – A Pittsfield man is recovering after his car fell nearly 100 feet over an embankment in Clarksburg. The call came in around 6:30 Thursday morning. Clarksburg police say a car was traveling west on Route 2, when driver Richard Wright got to the hairpin turn, his car went into the parking lot of the Golden Eagle Restaurant. His car became stuck between the guardrail and another truck.
CLARKSBURG, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Springfield, MA
Accidents
Springfield, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Ne Springfield#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC Connecticut

Crews Repair Sinkhole on Route 6 in Manchester

Officials have repaired a sinkhole on Route 6 in Manchester, according to the state Dept. of Transportation. Authorities said the route was closed at Proctor Road because of emergency road work being done. It has since reopened. The incident was reported at about 5:55 p.m. No additional information was immediately...
MANCHESTER, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
Eyewitness News

Student struck by driver in Manchester

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – A student was struck by a driver in Manchester Wednesday afternoon. Police said it happened in the area of Spruce Street and Oak Street. School officials said the student attends Bennet Academy and was struck while walking home. The student suffered minor injuries and was...
MANCHESTER, CT
WWLP

WWLP

30K+
Followers
24K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy