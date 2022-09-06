ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

CBS Boston

Jake Thibeault adjusts to life at college one year after paralyzing hockey accident

WELLESLEY -- This week is a major milestone for a Fitchburg teen who was paralyzed in a hockey accident one year ago. Jake Thibeault has been determined through his recovery and even walked across the stage at his Milton Academy graduation in the spring. Now, he's at Babson College. "You look back now, Sunday marks a year I laid in a hospital bed not thinking I would be a freshman in college right now and still being able to fight the fight, it feels good," said Thibeault.It's a new chapter for Jake. The 19-year-old has come a long way and...
WELLESLEY, MA
Eater

4 Exciting Fall Openings That Should Be Worth the Drive From Boston

Before the arrival of New England fall foliage and the apple-picking season that precedes it, there are still many reasons to jump in the car and venture out of town for food and drink adventures with family and friends. From a tour of an artisanal chocolate maker to a new expansion of an acclaimed local brewery, here are some exciting spots opening up this fall that are worth the trek.
BOSTON, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford Voters Propel Gordon to Comfortable Primary Victory

State Rep. Kenneth I. Gordon, propelled by support from his hometown of Bedford, cruised to victory in Tuesday’s primary election for the Democratic nomination for state representative in the 21st Middlesex District. Gordon received 3,747 votes, 65 percent of the ballots cast. His opponent, political neophyte Timmy Sullivan of...
BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Car submerges in river in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A car was found fully submerged in a river in Taunton on Tuesday night. Taunton firefighters responded just after 9 p.m. to the West Water Street boat ramp. Everyone was confirmed to be out of the car, according to fire officials.
TAUNTON, MA
Watertown News

“Bar Rescue” Star Opens New Restaurant in Watertown’s Arsenal Yards

Crowds gathered at Arsenal Yards, onlookers held up cell phones, and people lined up to shake the hand of a celebrity on Thursday when Watertown got a taste of Hollywood. Jon Taffer, the start of Bar Rescue, stopped by Thursday morning for the grand opening of his new restaurant at Arsenal Yards — Taffer’s Tavern.
WATERTOWN, MA
thefamilyvacationguide.com

10 of the Best Family Resorts near Boston

Boston, Massachusetts, is rich in history, culture, and class. Located on the east side of the state, Boston provides a central location for other great vacation spots along the coast. Booking a hotel with a family brings some struggles, such as city crime, high-cost hotels, and business, not family-focused resorts.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bolts#Trophies#The Summer Slam#Nipmuc#Southington#Ct
theyankeexpress.com

Once-popular restaurants, now closed and forgotten

Every so often, as has again been the case in recent days, the subject of all the restaurants in the Blackstone Valley that have been lost to time comes up. Several of these, including the Klondike Inn on Providence Road in South Grafton, have been shuttered and for all intents and purposes abandoned for years.
GRAFTON, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford’s Aidan Crotty Blazing His Own Musical Trail

If you’ve never been to the venerable Middle East nightclub in Central Square, Cambridge, Wikipedia is a good resource to help you appreciate the sanctity of the venue. Under “Reputation,” the online reference reports, “According to the Weekly Dig, The Middle East ‘reigns supreme as Boston’s ‘best rock and roll joint’.[5] The Boston Globe has called it the city’s ‘hippest night spot.’[9] Rolling Stone described the club as ‘the exalted Middle East.’[10]”
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

BARC Chair Advocates Much Higher Fees for Tree Removal

The chair of the Arbor Resources Committee wants to fast-track revisions to the town tree policy that would exponentially increase mitigation requirements for town trees that are removed. Dan Churella said at a virtual meeting last Thursday that the problem is especially apparent with a large public tree, which under...
BEDFORD, MA
Boston

Black bear population booms in Massachusetts

Black bears are roaming further east than ever before, as researchers work to track their startling numbers. In Massachusetts, black bears are seemingly everywhere. This year, bears have been spotted cooling off in a Pepperell koi pond, near a summer day camp in Wilmington, and on a major avenue in Lowell. One animal was even injured while trying to cross Route 495 in Middleborough before officials had to euthanize it.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Protect the Reformatory Branch Trail

Though we have lived in Bedford for over 20 years my husband and I learned about the plan to pave the Reformatory Branch bike trail when it was voted down at the last town meeting. Paving the pathway would destroy one of Bedford’s crown jewels, and we worry that most people in this town are unaware of the devastating implications of this project. The unpaved bikeway helps to preserve the last remnants of Bedford’s rural beauty. Especially since the pandemic started, the ability to ride the unpaved trail with its beautiful trees and shady cover in the hot weather is so soothing. On the unpaved trail, you meet many other walkers and bicyclists who seem to be in the same mindset. They are there to take in the unique and beautiful nature that the trail offers.
BEDFORD, MA
theweektoday.com

Firefighters respond to Parkway Lane house fire

MARION — Fire Departments from Marion, Mattapoisett and Wareham responded to a fire at 11 Parkway Lane in Marion on Sept. 7, closing off a portion of Wareham Road. According to Marion Fire Chief Brian Jackvony the fire was first called in at 5:00 p.m. and was under control in approximately 15 minutes.
MARION, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Who says mothers-in-law are so bad? Gift turns into a big win in $10,000,000 Bonus Wins” Massachusetts scratch ticket

Who says mothers-in-law are so bad? A soon-to-be daughter-in-law owes hers big time as she is responsible for a million-dollar scratch ticket win. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Shannon Mee is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

