Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Raising Youth with New Goals for the Family Sets Greeneville's Holston Home ApartJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
Related
Johnson City Press
Volunteer High School holds contests to promote National Attendance Awareness Month
CHURCH HILL — In honor of National Attendance Awareness Month, Volunteer High School is holding a poster and a video contest that students can enter and win cash prizes. According to the school, in the 2021-2022 school year, 23% of the school population or around 250 students, missed 17 days or more. While some absences were excused, the school says anytime students miss school, they get behind in their classes.
Johnson City Press
Watch now: D-B students doing work-based learning for Eastman, Silgan
KINGSPORT — For the second year, a group of Dobyns-Bennett High School students, who plan to become engineers, welders or firefighters, are in a work-based learning program here at Eastman Chemical Co. And for the fifth year, Silgan Closures America has work-based learning students at its Kingsport operations, and...
Johnson City Press
Sullivan County director of schools search underway
BLOUNTVILLE — Wanted: director of schools for the largest school system in Northeast Tennessee or far Southwest Virginia. Salary is to be negotiated with the school board-chosen finalist. Apply to the Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) by Oct. 14. Just be sure you have at least five years administration...
Johnson City Press
Adopted Sullivan 2023-24 school calendar starts Aug. 7 for students, ends May 21
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Schools leaders have set the 2023-24 school year calendar, which starts for students Monday, Aug. 7, and wraps up for students with a half-day Tuesday, May 21. In between, the calendar adopted 7-0 by the Board of Education Thursday night includes an Oct. 9-13 fall...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County Schools proposes CTE expansion
ROGERSVILLE– The Hawkins County Board of education considered a Career and Technical Education expansion at the system’s three high schools using funds from the school system and an innovative schools grant, and they got an update on two properties they are looking to sell. The Hawkins County BOE...
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton City Council gives approval to new ARC grant for Bonnie Kate
ELIZABETHTON — The renovation work that has been done on the Bonnie Kate Theater that has been going on for several years should see a rapid increase, thanks to a $500,000 grant by the Appalachian Regional Commission and matching funds from the city of Elizabethton for $236,736. The total amount of the grant is $736,736.
Johnson City Press
Colonial Heights Middle auction set for Sept. 19-26
KINGSPORT — Anybody wanting to buy the former Colonial Heights Middle School via an internet auction later this month be forewarned: no outhouses, hogs, hog pens, beer sales or beer gardens allowed. And any residential housing built there must be at least 1,500 square feet per unit and use...
Johnson City Press
From Broadway to Broad Street: Kingsport Chamber to welcome Broadway stars for 75th Anniversary event
KINGSPORT — The starts will be out during the Kingsport Chamber’s 75-Year Celebration — Broadway stars, that is. The chamber will celebrate its 75th anniversary on Friday, Nov. 4, featuring Broadway performers Ben Davis, Dee Roscioli and Scarlett Strallen, chamber officials announced on Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Johnson City Press
Downtown Block Party will once again accompany Covered Bridge Days
ELIZABETHTON — This year’s Covered Bridge Days will once again include the Main Street Block Party, which will be held next to the festival on the third block of East Elk Avenue. The block party will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 4-9 p.m. and will be...
Johnson City Press
DA Letter to Johnson City
Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.
Johnson City Press
County funding for Petworks up for likely vote next week
BLOUNTVILLE — Officials with Petworks Animal Control Services are expected to give a presentation to the Sullivan County Commission next week to foster support for the non-profits request for $160,000 in funding from the county. The money would be used for day-to-day operations of Petworks, which is located on...
Johnson City Press
Go Tell organizers say Hawkins crusade brought hundreds to Christ
ROGERSVILLE — More than 350 people committed to Jesus during the Upper East Tennessee Go Tell Crusade Aug. 28-31, organizers said. The crusade was held at Cherokee High School’s football stadium and led by evangelist and founder of Go Tell Ministries, Rick Gage. He said the event was very successful.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Johnson City Press
Bristol, Virginia to start sending trash to Blountville landfill
BRISTOL, VIRGINIA - The city of Bristol, Virginia will soon close its landfill and start delivering its garbage to a private landfill in Sullivan County, a city official said. “We’re going to stop accepting trash this week,” Bristol, Virginia Vice Mayor Neal Osborne said.
Johnson City Press
Helen Lewis remembered
WISE – From starting two libraries in Wise County to advocating for a college social work program and against surface mining practices in the 1970s, Helen Lewis left a mark on Southwest Virginia still remembered today. Lewis, 97, died Sunday in Abingdon after complications from COVID-19, but students and...
Johnson City Press
Paving project to get underway for Colonial Heights, Lynn Garden
City officials said Thursday that there will be paving maintenance conducted in a section of Colonial Heights and on select roads in Lynn Garden. Pavement Management Technology of Cleveland, Ohio, is the contractor in charge of the paving.
Johnson City Press
Roundup: Lady 'Toppers pull off road win over Morristown East
MORRISTOWN — After falling behind a set in the early going, the Lady Hilltoppers rolled to a nonconference four-set road win over Morristown East23-25, 25-16, 25-19, 28-26 behind 21 kills and 18 digs from junior Autumn Holmes. The defense played a role for Science Hill as Molly Williams notched...
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 7
Sept. 7, 1922: A century ago today, The Johnson City Staff reported news with a dateline from Boston. Readers learned that “Miss Elizabeth Jones, of Johnson City, Tenn., who has been visiting Mrs. A. Rosses, of Charles Street, was badly hurt in a subway accident here in which many were injured. The accident was caused by two surface cars which entering the subway crashed into another car. Many women passengers fainted, but there were no fatalities. Ambulances responded and rushed the injured to hospitals.”
Johnson City Press
Wise County Supervisors discuss sunshine, education, emergency services
WISE – Emergency services funding solar power and higher education covered much of the Wise County Board of Supervisors agenda Thursday. Following a series of discussions and exchanges with Wise County-based emergency medical and fire fighting organizations over the summer, the supervisors voted unanimously to give another $15,000 to the 14 in-county agencies on top of $35,000 each already budgeted this year for them.
Johnson City Press
On the scent: ETSU researchers exploring treatments for loss of smell
The smell of rain or the scent of a fresh pie baking are luxuries that not all people are able to experience. The loss of the sense of smell has drawn attention in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this problem can occur as a result of injury, certain disorders or aging, affecting the quality of life for millions of people.
Johnson City Press
High school roundup: Lady Trailblazers stun D-B in soccer
KINGSPORT — Daniel Boone pulled off a big upset win Tuesday night. Shyra Phan scored off an assist from Cassidy Church in the 21st minute and made it stand up for a 1-0 win over Dobyns-Bennett in girls soccer.
Comments / 0