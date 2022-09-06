ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

hereisoregon.com

This fly shop in Bend has an 8-tap bar with beer, cider and wine

I recently sat down with Tye Krueger, owner of Confluence Fly Shop, to learn more about the eight-tap bar installed in the fly shop last January. “The bar has been really well received and we’re super excited to have it,” Krueger said, adding that it’s a much better use of the space.
bendmagazine.com

Tips for Styling a Front Porch in Bend

Sometimes overlooked as mere indoor access or a place to drop packages, the covered porch is an introduction to the home; it’s time that we put it to better use. While often small in space, the front porch can be transformed into an outdoor room, serving as an area for relaxing, light gardening or a place to entertain and socialize. With a few updates and decor additions, it can be easy to style this transitional space into a beautiful, welcoming area to enjoy during the summer and throughout the year.
bendsource.com

Butcher Counter Opens at Rancher Butcher Chef

The Grove in Northwest Crossing in Bend already has a number of new and unique food offerings—and since early August, that has included the new Rancher Butcher Chef, a combo of family-style steakhouse and meat counter. RBC partners with local ranchers to offer items for sale, but it also has a "home ranch," 7-Mile Creek Ranch, in Fort Klamath, near Crater Lake, part of the Country Natural Beef Cooperative of family ranches.
kbnd.com

Cultus Lake Resort Evacuated For Cedar Creek Fire

BEND, OR -- Cultus Lake Resort says it's under a Level 3 (Go Now!) evacuation order due to the Cedar Creek Fire. The Lane County Sheriff's Office increased evacuation levels Tuesday night. Click HERE for a full map of the evacuation area. Wednesday morning, resort managers sent this letter to guests:
bendsource.com

Saving a Bend Sanctuary

Dear Readers, there is a move afoot to destroy a unique—and meaningful—little natural area in downtown Bend, and make it into a parking lot, for crying out loud!. Worrell Wayside, a county park set aside nearly 25 years ago, "preserved and protected for public use," sets on an outcropping of relatively recent volcanic rocks from the early times of Newberry Monument, and is presently occupied by a beautiful selection of native plants and animals. It's located just a stone's throw north from the courthouse.
KGW

Pianist brings classical music to the slopes of Mount Bachelor

BEND, Ore. — On a hot and breezy summer late afternoon, dozens of hikers trekked their way thousands of feet up Central Oregon's Mt. Bachelor, a world-class ski resort in the winter. Many took the Pine Marten chair lift partway up the volcano. Then, carrying camp chairs on their...
KTVZ News Channel 21

Black bear cub spotted in NE Bend turns up at city facility, is tranquilized and taken into custody

A black bear cub spotted by several people near a busy northeast Bend intersection Tuesday evening turned up at the city of Bend’s Utility Department compound late Wednesday morning and was tranquilized and taken into custody, police said. The post Black bear cub spotted in NE Bend turns up at city facility, is tranquilized and taken into custody appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ News Channel 21

Cedar Creek Fire tops 31,000 acres; crews tackle new fires near Brothers and Hole in the Ground

Days of hot, windy weather have caused the Cedar Creek Fire to nearly double in size, topping 31,000 acres, officials said Thursday after fire crews wrapped Cultus Lake Lodge in aluminum wrap and widened the Level 3 evacuation to include a wide area ahead of another red flag warning. The post Cedar Creek Fire tops 31,000 acres; crews tackle new fires near Brothers and Hole in the Ground appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ

Red flag warnings are in place all across C.O.

Our skies will be mostly clear Tuesday night. But the smoke will linger, as winds become light and variable. Lows will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s. The high-pressure center does not budge much, so we are expecting to stay hot and breezy Wednesday. We have several variations of fire weather watches and warnings in place over the next couple of days.
KTVZ

Deschutes County opening COVID-19 booster clinic at fairgrounds in Redmond

Deschutes County is opening a new clinic at the fairgrounds in Redmond to distribute the new COVID-19 booster vaccine; walk-in clinics should have them available starting Monday. Walk-in Bivalent Booster Dose Vaccine Clinic Opens at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds. Starting Thursday, September 8th, Deschutes County Health Services is partnering with...
cascadebusnews.com

News from Street Dog Hero

((Left) Lemon and Apricot (Right) Peaches | Photos courtesy of Street Dog Hero) This past July, Street Dog Hero got a call that someone here in Central Oregon was throwing two-week old puppies off of a bridge into the canal and was drowning them. Luckily, an amazing passerby was able to rescue the remaining seven puppies and brought them to safety at the Street Dog Hero facility in Bend. Street Dog Hero Foster and Medical Manager, Jaymie Friesner, took home all seven puppies and bottle fed them for several weeks until they were healthy enough to go to foster homes.
BEND, OR

