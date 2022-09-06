Read full article on original website
hereisoregon.com
This fly shop in Bend has an 8-tap bar with beer, cider and wine
I recently sat down with Tye Krueger, owner of Confluence Fly Shop, to learn more about the eight-tap bar installed in the fly shop last January. “The bar has been really well received and we’re super excited to have it,” Krueger said, adding that it’s a much better use of the space.
bendmagazine.com
Tips for Styling a Front Porch in Bend
Sometimes overlooked as mere indoor access or a place to drop packages, the covered porch is an introduction to the home; it’s time that we put it to better use. While often small in space, the front porch can be transformed into an outdoor room, serving as an area for relaxing, light gardening or a place to entertain and socialize. With a few updates and decor additions, it can be easy to style this transitional space into a beautiful, welcoming area to enjoy during the summer and throughout the year.
KCBY
NEED TO KNOW: Cedar Creek Fire evacuation notices, fire closures, forecasts, and more
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Sign up here for AlertSense to receive public safety alerts and severe weather warnings in your area. The Cedar Creek Fire is now up to 31,486 acres and 18% containment. EVACUTION NOTICES. Level 3 - GO NOW. Evacuation levels for Deschutes County due to the Cedar...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Cedar Creek evacuation update: Level 2 for some areas around Twin Lakes
UPDATE: The area around South and North Twin Lakes west of Forest Road 4262 including Twin Lakes Lodge, Gull Point Campground, North Wickiup Campground and Sheep Bridge Campground have all been placed on Level 2 evacuation status. The Cedar Creek Fire that began some five weeks ago near Waldo Lake...
Small fire stopped in area of homeless campers off China Hat road south of Bend
Some southern Bend residents said they were awakened late Tuesday night by the sound of propane tanks exploding from a fire in a transient camp area off China Hat Road that officials said burned a camper and was stopped at 1/10th of an acre. The post Small fire stopped in area of homeless campers off China Hat road south of Bend appeared first on KTVZ.
bendsource.com
Butcher Counter Opens at Rancher Butcher Chef
The Grove in Northwest Crossing in Bend already has a number of new and unique food offerings—and since early August, that has included the new Rancher Butcher Chef, a combo of family-style steakhouse and meat counter. RBC partners with local ranchers to offer items for sale, but it also has a "home ranch," 7-Mile Creek Ranch, in Fort Klamath, near Crater Lake, part of the Country Natural Beef Cooperative of family ranches.
kbnd.com
Cultus Lake Resort Evacuated For Cedar Creek Fire
BEND, OR -- Cultus Lake Resort says it's under a Level 3 (Go Now!) evacuation order due to the Cedar Creek Fire. The Lane County Sheriff's Office increased evacuation levels Tuesday night. Click HERE for a full map of the evacuation area. Wednesday morning, resort managers sent this letter to guests:
KTVZ
New Covid-19 booster shots clinic brings a long line at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds
There was a long line on Thursday at the mass clinic for the new Covid-19 booster shot at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond. The vaccines are free, and no appointment is needed. The clinic is open Wednesday through Sunday through September 25th. It's closed Mondays and Tuesdays. The new...
Cedar Creek Fire nearly doubles in size to 31,500 acres in Central Oregon
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A wildfire burning roughly 60 miles east of Eugene nearly doubled in size to 31,500 acres overnight due to strong winds, prompting evacuations in the Willamette and Deschutes National Forests, fire officials with the U.S. Forest Service said Thursday morning. The Cedar Creek Fire started...
bendsource.com
Saving a Bend Sanctuary
Dear Readers, there is a move afoot to destroy a unique—and meaningful—little natural area in downtown Bend, and make it into a parking lot, for crying out loud!. Worrell Wayside, a county park set aside nearly 25 years ago, "preserved and protected for public use," sets on an outcropping of relatively recent volcanic rocks from the early times of Newberry Monument, and is presently occupied by a beautiful selection of native plants and animals. It's located just a stone's throw north from the courthouse.
KGW
Pianist brings classical music to the slopes of Mount Bachelor
BEND, Ore. — On a hot and breezy summer late afternoon, dozens of hikers trekked their way thousands of feet up Central Oregon's Mt. Bachelor, a world-class ski resort in the winter. Many took the Pine Marten chair lift partway up the volcano. Then, carrying camp chairs on their...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Updated ‘Go Now’ evacuations include long stretch of Cascade Lakes Highway
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office has issued updated evacuation levels due to the 18,000-acre Cedar Creek Fire. The new evacuations include a long stretch of the Cascade Lakes Highway. Here is the latest list as of 4:05 p.m. Wednesday as well as an interactive map below. Level 3 means...
Black bear cub spotted in NE Bend turns up at city facility, is tranquilized and taken into custody
A black bear cub spotted by several people near a busy northeast Bend intersection Tuesday evening turned up at the city of Bend’s Utility Department compound late Wednesday morning and was tranquilized and taken into custody, police said. The post Black bear cub spotted in NE Bend turns up at city facility, is tranquilized and taken into custody appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Bend city councilors reflect on Safeway tragedy and dive deeper into unsanctioned camping codes
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend residents have been feeling the effects of Safeway's shooting on Bend's Eastside that resulted in a tragedy, where three people died, including the gunman. Councilors Melanie Kebler and Barb Campbell will respond and reflect on the tragedy that happened on August 29th. Kebler said she...
Cedar Creek Fire tops 31,000 acres; crews tackle new fires near Brothers and Hole in the Ground
Days of hot, windy weather have caused the Cedar Creek Fire to nearly double in size, topping 31,000 acres, officials said Thursday after fire crews wrapped Cultus Lake Lodge in aluminum wrap and widened the Level 3 evacuation to include a wide area ahead of another red flag warning. The post Cedar Creek Fire tops 31,000 acres; crews tackle new fires near Brothers and Hole in the Ground appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Red flag warnings are in place all across C.O.
Our skies will be mostly clear Tuesday night. But the smoke will linger, as winds become light and variable. Lows will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s. The high-pressure center does not budge much, so we are expecting to stay hot and breezy Wednesday. We have several variations of fire weather watches and warnings in place over the next couple of days.
KTVZ
Deschutes County opening COVID-19 booster clinic at fairgrounds in Redmond
Deschutes County is opening a new clinic at the fairgrounds in Redmond to distribute the new COVID-19 booster vaccine; walk-in clinics should have them available starting Monday. Walk-in Bivalent Booster Dose Vaccine Clinic Opens at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds. Starting Thursday, September 8th, Deschutes County Health Services is partnering with...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Man running 200 miles for Bethlehem Inn forced inside by wildfire smoke
The weekend air quality in Central Oregon had an effect on a man taking on a physical challenge to help people struggling with homelessness. Brandon Stutzman spent the weekend running 200 miles and doing 2,000 pushups and 2,000 pull-ups to raise money for Bethlehem Inn. His original plan for the...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Earlier, aggressive attack on Cedar Creek Fire not necessarily possible
The Cedar Creek Fire, which has now forced Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations in Deschutes County, has been burning for more than five weeks. What some people may want to know is, could have this fire been fought more aggressively such as last month’s Miller Road Fire near Maupin?
cascadebusnews.com
News from Street Dog Hero
((Left) Lemon and Apricot (Right) Peaches | Photos courtesy of Street Dog Hero) This past July, Street Dog Hero got a call that someone here in Central Oregon was throwing two-week old puppies off of a bridge into the canal and was drowning them. Luckily, an amazing passerby was able to rescue the remaining seven puppies and brought them to safety at the Street Dog Hero facility in Bend. Street Dog Hero Foster and Medical Manager, Jaymie Friesner, took home all seven puppies and bottle fed them for several weeks until they were healthy enough to go to foster homes.
