Margaret Beck (1932-2022)
Margaret Ann (nee Malone) Beck went home to her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, after a short illness/recurrence of cancer. She was 90 years old. Margaret was born August 21, 1932, the first child of Clarence and Clarice (nee Mercer) Malone of Montpelier, Ohio. She was a...
September BDF “Spotlight Award” Goes To Justin Downing
AWARD WINNER … Justin Downing receives the September Spotlight Award from BDF member, Ann Spangler. (PHOTOS PROVIDED) To recognize local investment in buildings, landscaping, and other improvements, the Bryan Development Foundation has created a monthly “Spotlight Award.”. September’s recipient is Justin Downing for his house refurbishment at 319...
Funeral home offers new service -- turning ashes of loved ones into keepsake stones
SALINE, MI -- Although Dr. Diana Little died in 2021, she can still be found with loved ones all across the country -- only now as different stones. Little, who practiced obstetrics and gynecology in the Ann Arbor area -- where she and husband, Jim Mulchay lived -- died after a prolonged illness, according to her obituary.
MYSTERY OF PAYNE’S MISSING TIME CAPSULE
Payne’s event committee are entering the final stages of Payne’s Sesquicentennial Celebration planning. The planning committee had been discussing different rumors of the 1972 Centennial time capsule that was supposed to be unveiled at the 150th celebration. Several of the local government leaders have stated it was already dug up. However, nobody could remember when exactly it was dug up, who removed it, or what may have happened to the items inside? The committee researched the local newspaper archives and all that was found was an article that stated that “colored slides from the Centennial would be shown at the August 1972 Chamber meeting and then added to the time capsule”. They also contacted the John Paulding Historical Society to see if maybe the contents were donated to them to display but no records were found. Chad Benschneider went through the Chamber records from 1972-2002 and nothing was found. None of the recent event planners remember digging it up including Jim Hooker, Gary Cadwallader, and Chad Benschneider, who together cover well over 40 years of Payne festival history. Unfortunately, many of the early members are either deceased or were not present when it was deposited.
St. Mary To Hold Drive-Thru Chicken & Ham Dinner
On Sunday, September 25, beginning at 11:00 a.m. St. Mary’s Catholic Church will be holding a Chicken and Ham dinner. Meals will be adult size, with a free will donation which can be accepted through cash or check. Meals will be served until 2:00 p.m. and will be drive-thru pick up only.
Forbidden Wheels Hosting an All-Wheel Ride this Weekend
Tipton, MI – Forbidden Wheels will be hosting an all wheel ride starting at The Grasshopper in Adrian and finishing at Lenawee Forbidden Wheels in Tipton. Registration will start the day of at 11am with the last bike or vehicle out at Noon on Saturday, September 10th. The cost is a $10 registration fee per person.
Michael Sauder (1963-2022)
Michael E. Sauder, age 59, a lifelong resident of Archbold passed away unexpectedly on August 30, 2022. He was born on May 26, 1963 in Peoria, Illinois to Charles and Sandra Sauder. He married Pamela (Klopfenstein) on November 10, 1984. Before graduating from Archbold High School in the class of...
Antwerp UMC Casts Vote
Antwerp United Methodist Church (AUMC) members made a historic decision on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Their members voted in favor (73-1) to leave the United Methodist Church denomination. This disaffiliation will be official as of December 31, 2022. Speaking with Pastor Mike Schneider and AUMC trustee chair, Benny Wyckoff, the...
Phyllis Griffin (1930-2022)
Phyllis Heisler Griffin, 92, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance. Phyllis was born January 31, 1930, in Edgerton, Ohio, daughter of the late Clarence and Blanche (Haase) Heisler. She was a 1948 graduate of Farmer High School. She married...
Fulton County Museums Participate In Ohio Open Doors
Wauseon, OH – Discover Fulton County Ohio’s amazing heritage Fri., Sept. 16 from noon to 7:00pm, as historic buildings open their doors for tours during the statewide Ohio History Connection event Ohio Open Doors. Locally, this event is being sponsored by the county’s Heritage Alliance (Bean Creek History...
Lenawee County Philanthropist, Frank Dick, has Passed Away
Adrian, MI – One of Lenawee County’s great philanthropists passed away this holiday weekend. World War II veteran, retired educator, and insurance executive Frank Dick died at the age of 96. Frank had a long list of accomplishments, including serving his country in the Battle of the Bulge...
Unis Foster (1935-2022)
Unis Anna Foster, age 86, of Wauseon, passed away on September 3, 2022, at the Ayden Healthcare Center of Wauseon. Unis cared for her family and her home all of her life. Unis was born on December 20, 1935, in Detroit, MI, to the late Laurence Albert and Genevieve Marie (Adermons) Summerfield.
James “Jim” Davis (1951-2021)
James R. “Jim” Davis, age 71, of Delta, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at his home with his family by his side. He was born on July 1, 1951 to Lloyd and Mary (Reed) Davis in Beverly, Ohio. After high school Jim enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving honorably in the Vietnam War.
ARCHBOLD VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Discusses Bulk Trash Pickup
VANDAL … Archbold Village Council discusses the closure of the investigation into who vandalized the mural downtown. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) Archbold Village Council began their regular meeting on September 6 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting was called to or... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ...
Maumee police sergeant appears on Oath Keepers membership list
MAUMEE, Ohio — A sergeant in the Maumee Police Division has strong ties and offered to provide support to far-right extremist organization the Oath Keepers, according to a report issued Tuesday by the Anti-Defamation League based on leaked membership rolls. Greg Westrick was promoted to sergeant in August 2021...
Tom Monaghan Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Kids/Children Name: Barbara Monaghan, Susan Monaghan, Mary Monaghan and Margaret Monaghan. Everyone has seen Domino’s Pizza showroom, but few of them know that Thomas Stephen Monaghan is the person behind creating a worldwide chain of restaurants. In 1960, he founded the company. The businessman was the owner of the Detroit Tigers. The philanthropist sold his company so that he can focus on charitable causes. Tom pledged that he would donate his money to philanthropic causes. He is considered one of the most successful businessmen in the world. In the long journey of life, Tom has ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Local police sergeant on Oath Keepers membership rolls, documents show
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A local police sergeant sought membership with what the Anti-Defamation League calls an anti-government extremist group, according to documents obtained from a nonprofit coalition of journalists. Maumee Police Sgt. Greg Westrick appeared on internal membership rolls for the Oath Keepers, according to documents obtained by 13abc...
Ohio egg farm forced to euthanize 3 million chickens
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An outbreak of bird flu that has led to the deaths of 43 million chickens and turkeys this year across the U.S. has been found at a giant egg-laying operation in Ohio, state and federal agriculture officials said Wednesday. The case confirmed over the weekend in Ohio’s Defiance County has affected […]
DORA sending wrong message? Perrysburg school board debates
PERRYSBURG — A resolution to limit Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area access to the Commodore Building school yard property was discussed by the board of education during the regular working group meeting on Tuesday. Members of the public have brought up concerns about the recently expanded DORA. “I’m struggling with...
Families wait years to get coveted camping spots at Fulton County Fair
WAUSEON, Ohio — The Fulton County Fair is one of the most popular fairs in the state and it continues to grow. "It's the best fair in Ohio. who wouldn't want to come here?" camper Cory Sheller said. Families come from all over and camp on the fairgrounds, which...
