Mildred “Millie” Arnos (1921-2022)
Mildred (Millie) Martha Arnos of Defiance, Ohio, 101, died Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Vancrest Health Care Center of Holgate, Ohio. She was born in Ridgeville Township, Henry County, Ohio, on May 23, 1921 to Emil J. and Clara (Genter) Wendt. After graduating from Ridgeville High School in 1939, Millie...
Margaret Beck (1932-2022)
Margaret Ann (nee Malone) Beck went home to her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, after a short illness/recurrence of cancer. She was 90 years old. Margaret was born August 21, 1932, the first child of Clarence and Clarice (nee Mercer) Malone of Montpelier, Ohio. She was a...
September BDF “Spotlight Award” Goes To Justin Downing
AWARD WINNER … Justin Downing receives the September Spotlight Award from BDF member, Ann Spangler. (PHOTOS PROVIDED) To recognize local investment in buildings, landscaping, and other improvements, the Bryan Development Foundation has created a monthly “Spotlight Award.”. September’s recipient is Justin Downing for his house refurbishment at 319...
Unis Foster (1935-2022)
Unis Anna Foster, age 86, of Wauseon, passed away on September 3, 2022, at the Ayden Healthcare Center of Wauseon. Unis cared for her family and her home all of her life. Unis was born on December 20, 1935, in Detroit, MI, to the late Laurence Albert and Genevieve Marie (Adermons) Summerfield.
Fulton County Museums Participate In Ohio Open Doors
Wauseon, OH – Discover Fulton County Ohio’s amazing heritage Fri., Sept. 16 from noon to 7:00pm, as historic buildings open their doors for tours during the statewide Ohio History Connection event Ohio Open Doors. Locally, this event is being sponsored by the county’s Heritage Alliance (Bean Creek History...
James “Jim” Davis (1951-2021)
James R. “Jim” Davis, age 71, of Delta, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at his home with his family by his side. He was born on July 1, 1951 to Lloyd and Mary (Reed) Davis in Beverly, Ohio. After high school Jim enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving honorably in the Vietnam War.
High School Football Look Ahead: Week 4 Preview
FIGHTING FOR YARDS … Wauseon receiver Sam Smith stiff arms a defender after a first quarter reception in last week’s win over Napoleon. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) Teams get into league play this week with many intriguing matchups throughout the area. The NWOAL, after a 17-7 nonleague record, kicks thing off with league favorite Liberty Center traveling to Wauseon while last season’s league champ Archbold plays host to Bryan.
Families wait years to get coveted camping spots at Fulton County Fair
WAUSEON, Ohio — The Fulton County Fair is one of the most popular fairs in the state and it continues to grow. "It's the best fair in Ohio. who wouldn't want to come here?" camper Cory Sheller said. Families come from all over and camp on the fairgrounds, which...
St. Mary To Hold Drive-Thru Chicken & Ham Dinner
On Sunday, September 25, beginning at 11:00 a.m. St. Mary’s Catholic Church will be holding a Chicken and Ham dinner. Meals will be adult size, with a free will donation which can be accepted through cash or check. Meals will be served until 2:00 p.m. and will be drive-thru pick up only.
Five Generations Of The Colon Family
FAMILY … Seated are Burdell (90 years of age) and Diane Colon (88). Standing left to right is Amanda (Moats) Wieland (39), Dakoda Moats (19) holding Saige Moats (10 days) and Kelly (Colon) Priester (61). Burdell and Diane are the parents of Kelly, Kelly is the mother of Amanda, Amanda is the mother of Dakoda and Dakoda is the father of Saige. Burdell and Diane have lived in West Unity their entire lives with Burdell owning a business and Diane formerly drove school bus for Hilltop until retirement. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
Bryan Area Foundation Awards Final Scholarship Of Year
Congratulations to Patrolwoman Ashley Eberly with the Village of Edgerton Police Department on receiving the Robert F. Flightner Memorial Law Enforcement Scholarship. This annual scholarship is for the training and education of law enforcement officers in Williams County. Pictured is Ashley (left) accepting the scholarship from Bryan Area Foundation Scholarship...
ARCHBOLD VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Discusses Bulk Trash Pickup
VANDAL … Archbold Village Council discusses the closure of the investigation into who vandalized the mural downtown. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) Archbold Village Council began their regular meeting on September 6 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting was called to or... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ...
FULTON COUNTY COMISSIONERS: Commissioners Award Bid For New Senior Center
The Fulton County Commissioners held their first meeting of the week on Tuesday, August 30th. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer. Commissioners first moved to approve the minutes from the previous meeting held on August 25th.... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION...
MYSTERY OF PAYNE’S MISSING TIME CAPSULE
Payne’s event committee are entering the final stages of Payne’s Sesquicentennial Celebration planning. The planning committee had been discussing different rumors of the 1972 Centennial time capsule that was supposed to be unveiled at the 150th celebration. Several of the local government leaders have stated it was already dug up. However, nobody could remember when exactly it was dug up, who removed it, or what may have happened to the items inside? The committee researched the local newspaper archives and all that was found was an article that stated that “colored slides from the Centennial would be shown at the August 1972 Chamber meeting and then added to the time capsule”. They also contacted the John Paulding Historical Society to see if maybe the contents were donated to them to display but no records were found. Chad Benschneider went through the Chamber records from 1972-2002 and nothing was found. None of the recent event planners remember digging it up including Jim Hooker, Gary Cadwallader, and Chad Benschneider, who together cover well over 40 years of Payne festival history. Unfortunately, many of the early members are either deceased or were not present when it was deposited.
Updated: BGSU student killed in crash
FREMONT — A Bowling Green State University student died in a Sunday vehicle crash, which also injured three other students. An impaired driver reportedly tried to pass vehicles on U.S. 6 in Sandusky County and struck a car head on, killing David Walker II, 20, of Vermilion, according to the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Toledo Air National Guard Unit Performing Night Flying
(Swanton, Ohio) – The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights Thurs. Sept. 8, weather permitting. Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until about 11:00 p.m. Training flights normally take place during daylight hours, but F-16 pilots and maintenance.
New credit union branch breaks ground in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A new location of TRUE Community Credit Union is coming to northern Jackson County. Construction on the new branch at 1309 W. Parnall Road broke ground on Sept. 1. The new stand-alone site will be 2,570 square feet and become the new home of the Country Market branch, officials said.
Fulton County Fair Continues To Bring The Fun
1001 NACHTS… A Fulton County Fair staple, the 1001 Nachts swings down with riders on it. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Fulton County Fair began this past week on Friday, September 2nd. Continuing until Thursday the 8th, the fair gives a week-long opportunit... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A...
High School Sports Roundup For September 6, 2022
SWANTON – Sofie Taylor recorded 34 assists and added 18 digs a Swanton remained unbeaten after a stra... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID NEWSPAPER CONTENT. A NOTE FROM THE PUBLISHER: Though the name has changed throughout the years from newspaper mergers and territory expansion, our...
Forbidden Wheels Hosting an All-Wheel Ride this Weekend
Tipton, MI – Forbidden Wheels will be hosting an all wheel ride starting at The Grasshopper in Adrian and finishing at Lenawee Forbidden Wheels in Tipton. Registration will start the day of at 11am with the last bike or vehicle out at Noon on Saturday, September 10th. The cost is a $10 registration fee per person.
