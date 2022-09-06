Read full article on original website
Amal Clooney Gleams in Mirrored Green Dress & Sparkly Pumps With George Clooney at ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Premiere
Amal Clooney made a refreshing statement with George Clooney while at the world premiere of his new film, “Ticket to Paradise.” The romantic comedy, starring Clooney, Julia Roberts, Billie Lourd and Kaitlyn Dever, will be released in U.S. theaters on Oct. 21. While at the London premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, the international human rights lawyer was formally dressed in a mint green dress. Her floor-length number featured a sleeveless silhouette with thin straps and a V-shaped neckline, given a glitzy spin when covered in shiny embroidered mirrors. Completing Amal’s outfit was a metallic gold leather clutch, as well...
The Queen gave a 'brilliantly-timed comic performance,' says writer of Paddington movie made to mark Jubilee
The Queen's wildly popular short movie taking tea with Paddington showed her "true happiness" and her excellent comic timing, its writer said.
We Used AI To Show What "Percy Jackson" Characters Would Look Like In Real Life Based On The Books, And I'm Enraged About The Movie All Over Again
With the new Disney+ series coming out soon, it's time to go back to the books and remember that Chiron does not look like Pierce Brosnan.
Joe Arroyo Salsa Biopic Goes to Latido (EXCLUSIVE)
“Rebellion,” from José Luis Rugeles whose “Alias María” competed at Cannes Un Certain Regard and was Colombia’s Oscar entry, has been acquired for international sales by Latido Films. Latido will be bringing the title onto the market at Toronto. In the film, Rugeles takes a non-linear approach to the narrative drifting through moments in Arroyo’s life and psyche from childhood through to the end of his life. “Rebellion” explores memory, addiction and Arroyo’s deep connection to the composition of song. It shows the birth of legendary melodies being recorded obsessively by Arroyo into multiple tape recorders as he layers ideas upon each other. These fragments...
