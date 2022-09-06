Read full article on original website
Drive-by Paintball Shooting Targets Homeless
Sawtelle, Los Angeles, CA: A group of homeless individuals were targeted in a drive-by paintball shooting Thursday, Sept. 8, at 1:45 a.m. Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Division officers responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of Sawtelle Boulevard and Graham Place in the Sawtelle neighborhood of Los Angeles.
New information to be released in slaying of 16-year-old in Lynwood
Detectives on Thursday planned to release new information they received about the 2016 slaying of 16-year-old Danah Rojo-Rivas in Lynwood. The information was received through an anonymous tip and will be shared during a 3 p.m. news conference that will be streamed on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. Detectives also […]
Surveillance video captures alarming smash-and-grab robbery in DTLA Jewelry District
New video shows an alarming smash-and-grab robbery attempt at a jewelry store in downtown Los Angeles.
‘It went too far’: Harbor City teen upset about violent detention by LAPD after filming another arrest
An event designed to bring the Los Angeles Police Department and community members closer together in Harbor City may have done the opposite. Saturday night, 19-year-old Robert Cortez came to the Harbor City Community Center to help set up for an LAPD-sponsored movie night. However, when officers handcuffed another man, Cortez began filming with his […]
Families of South LA pursuit crash victims announce wrongful death lawsuit against LAPD
The families of two innocent victims who were killed in a pursuit crash want the Los Angeles Police Department to be held accountable, and say they would still be alive if police hadn't initiated the chase.
Man Killed in South Los Angeles Shooting
A man was shot and killed in South Los Angeles Wednesday evening.
Police in Watts say mysterious stranger not a threat
The LAPD says they know who the man was in the ring doorbell video at Joahnn Ramirez’s apartment. They said he’s somebody who lives in the neighborhood who has a mental health issue and cannot remember where he lives.
Teen girl arrested for San Pedro double shooting
LOS ANGELES - Police Wednesday said that a 15-year-old girl was arrested in the shooting of a 19-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy in San Pedro. The shooting was reported at 11:55 p.m. on Aug. 23 in the area of Mesa and First streets, east of Pacific Avenue. Investigators later learned the shooting occurred during an altercation with the suspect and the 19-year-old victim, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Oakland Rapper Kamaiyah Arrested for Bringing Gun Into Hollywood Airport
According to a report from the Burbank Police Department, Oakland rapper Kamaiyah was arrested for carrying a loaded handgun in her purse while at the Hollywood Burbank Airport. The report from the Burbank Police reads, “Ms. Johnson was detained by TSA in the passenger screening area of the airport after...
Rapper Kamaiyah Arrested, Allegedly Had Loaded Gun at Airport
Cali rapper Kamaiyah might be sticking to her guns a little too closely these days -- according to cops the Oakland native was busted at an airport with a loaded gun. Burbank police sources tell TMZ Hip Hop ... Kamaiyah was catching a flight from Burbank, CA to Oakland on August 31 when TSA agents say they found a loaded .380 semi-automatic pistol inside her purse.
LAPD officers under question after video of rough arrest goes viral
Los Angeles Police Department officers are being openly criticized online after a video showing them tackling and arresting a 19-year-old went viral over the weekend. The 19-year-old, Robert Cortez, says he was videotaping his two friend's arrests when one of the officers turned on him. Cortez and his friends were in the area of Harbor City Park at around 5 p.m. to attend an LAPD-sponsored movie night designed to strengthen relationships between police and the community. He said he volunteered to help set up the event before the incident occurred. He said that he and his group were approached by officers before they...
Girl, 15, arrested in shooting of 13-year-old boy, 19-year-old woman in San Pedro
The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested a 15-year-old girl who is accused of shooting a 13-year-old boy and 19-year-old woman in San Pedro two weeks ago. The unidentified girl, a resident of Los Angeles, was arrested Tuesday and faces charges of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, the LAPD said in a news release. In […]
3 men seen driving away from fatal downtown LA shooting in a white Rolls Royce
A man was found shot to death in front of a high-rise hotel in downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday.The shooting was first reported at about 4:50 a.m. in the 800 block of West Olympic Boulevard, the same block that's home to Lucky Strike Bowling and the JW Marriott Los Angeles at LA Live.The man, believed to be about 25 years old, was found unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Three people were seen leaving the scene in a white Rolls Royce. They were described only as three males, two of them wearing white shirts and white pants. A third suspect was described as being 6-foot-2.No weapon was found at the scene.This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.
3 Injured In Horrible Major Crash | Los Angeles
09.05.2022 | 10:15 PM | LOS ANGELES – Three were injured and one was miraculously uninjured after a horrific wreck near the intersection of Gage and Normandie. LAPD was in the area when a vehicle ran a red light and slammed into multiple other cars. Several were transported to local area trauma centers in unknown condition. The cause of the crash is unknown. No further details are known at this time. It is unknown why the driver ran the red light. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
‘It’s very scary’: Pair found living in vacationing woman’s home
LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - A California woman says she was victimized by a pair of squatters who took over her apartment while she was on vacation – wearing her clothes, using her shower and claiming the place was theirs when police came calling. Virginia Pinto says she and her...
Police Investigate Eagle Rock Shooting at Inn
Eagle Rock, Los Angeles, CA: A shooting occurred at the “Welcome Inn” on the 1800 block of Colorado Boulevard in the Eagle Rock neighborhood of Los Angeles… Read more "Police Investigate Eagle Rock Shooting at Inn"
Families of 2 killed in South LA pursuit crash announce plans for legal action
LOS ANGELES - High-profile attorney Ben Crump and his team announced plans Wednesday to pursue legal action following the deaths of two people whose car was struck by a driver fleeing from a Los Angeles Police Department pursuit. The families of Janisha Harris, 35, and Jamarae Keyes, 38, believe LAPD...
Person Found Dead in Parked Van in Center Divider Area of 710 Freeway
A person was found dead Thursday inside a parked van near the center divider of the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in the East Los Angeles area, authorities said.
Glendora PD, LASD investigating deadly shooting
GLENDORA, Calif. - Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the Glendora Police Department are teaming up to investigate a deadly shooting. The shooting was reported Thursday around 8:10 a.m. in a residential area in the 600 block of Birdwell Street West, located near the intersection of South Grand Avenue and Historic Route 66.
Person shot outside downtown L.A. hotel; suspects flee in Rolls-Royce
Police are investigating a shooting outside of the JW Marriott hotel in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the 800 block of West Olympic Boulevard around 4:50 a.m. where they found a victim unconscious and not breathing, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said. Police would not confirm the victim had died, however, […]
