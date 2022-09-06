ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KREM2

Spokane list of events taking place this weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. — As temperatures leave the summer heat behind, plenty of events are taking place in Spokane this week to commemorate the emerging fall season. This week take your loved ones to the Spokane County Interstate Fair, a new exhibit for Mexican Masks or a free concert at the Museum of Arts and Culture (MAC). There's also Shakespeare in the Park, a trail run at Mt. Spokane, a classic car show in Browne's Addition, or a benefit concert at the Rocket Market.
Mama moose falls into a Spokane neighborhood pool

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane area residents woke up with an uninvited guest swimming in their backyard pool on Wednesday. A mama moose decided to bring her two calves to get some food from a Spokane neighborhood house's backyard before she accidentally fell into the pool. Mama moose fell...
Here's who is performing at the Spokane County Interstate Fair

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The 2022 Spokane County Interstate Fair will bring three artists to its concert lineup during the fair festivities. The theme for the 2022 Spokane County Interstate Fair is "All Systems Go." This year's concert artists include country singer Cole Swindell, country musician Elle King and rapper Nelly.
Vandalism on the rise in Coeur d'Alene, police say

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Cases of vandalism and graffiti are on the rise in Coeur d'Alene, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. City Parks Director Bill Greenwood said the city has had at least 50 instances of damage to city property this year. "According to...
Spokane resumes enforcement of sit and lie ordinance downtown

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward announced Wednesday that the city will begin enforcing its new sit and lie ordinance in the downtown area effective immediately. Under Spokane's current illegal camping ordinance, camping is not allowed on public property and a person cannot sit or lie on the...
Timeline: How the homeless encampment near I-90 grew to what it is today

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane's new homeless shelter on Trent Avenue opened on Tuesday, after months of negotiations and planning. When Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward first started campaigning in 2019, she did not want to add more shelter bed space. Now, however, she told KREM 2 that the new shelter is exactly what the city needs to try and turn the corner on homelessness in Spokane.
KHQ Right Now

Vandalism in city parks increases in CDA

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - Vandalism in city parks has reached an all-time high in Coeur d’Alene, meanwhile, city park staffing has reached an all-time low. This has been happening all season long and Coeur d’Alene City Parks Director Bill Greenwood is getting tired of it. “My staff...
Spokane leaders and organizations weigh in on Gov. Inslee's COVID-19 updates

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thursday's announcement from Governor Jay Inslee on the rollback of the last of his emergency COVID-19 orders already has Spokane leaders and organizations talking. Soon, vaccinations won’t be required for healthcare workers, educators and first responders unless an employer requires it. Former Spokane firefighters credit...
Construction work picks up on Downtown Spokane Stadium

SPOKANE, Wash. — Groundwork for the Spokane Public School's (SPS) new downtown stadium has been laid and construction continues as the district looks forward to its newest addition. “This is the home stadium for Spokane Public Schools. This is where their home events will be played, whether it be...
Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/

