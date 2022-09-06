Read full article on original website
Related
Spokane list of events taking place this weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — As temperatures leave the summer heat behind, plenty of events are taking place in Spokane this week to commemorate the emerging fall season. This week take your loved ones to the Spokane County Interstate Fair, a new exhibit for Mexican Masks or a free concert at the Museum of Arts and Culture (MAC). There's also Shakespeare in the Park, a trail run at Mt. Spokane, a classic car show in Browne's Addition, or a benefit concert at the Rocket Market.
KXLY
How to get discounted tickets to the Spokane County Interstate Fair
SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane County Fair begins Friday and you can get discounted tickets. nom nom convenience stores are pairing up with the fair. Customers can get $3 off admission to the fair by showing a receipt from nom nom. nom nom is also working to break a record...
Sandy Williams' life and legacy to be celebrated at First Interstate Center for the Arts
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Carl Maxey Center announced that they will be hosting a free event commemorating the life and legacy of Spokane Civil Rights Activist Sandy Williams. The free event is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 5-8 p.m. at the First Interstate Center for the Arts. According...
Here's a look at this year's rodeo events for the 2022 Spokane County Interstate Fair
SPOKANE, Wash. — This year's rodeo events at the Spokane County Interstate Fair will be held on Sept. 9 and 10. According to the fair website, the rodeo is sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboy's Association and the Women's Professional Rodeo Association. This year's rodeo performances are scheduled as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mama moose falls into a Spokane neighborhood pool
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane area residents woke up with an uninvited guest swimming in their backyard pool on Wednesday. A mama moose decided to bring her two calves to get some food from a Spokane neighborhood house's backyard before she accidentally fell into the pool. Mama moose fell...
‘Champions of Magic’ coming to Spokane September 25
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane, are you ready to be fooled?. The cast of the Champions of Magic is coming to Spokane on September 25 to put on a show of impossible illusions and spectacular special effects at the Fox Theater. This group has sold out shows across the globe...
Here's who is performing at the Spokane County Interstate Fair
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The 2022 Spokane County Interstate Fair will bring three artists to its concert lineup during the fair festivities. The theme for the 2022 Spokane County Interstate Fair is "All Systems Go." This year's concert artists include country singer Cole Swindell, country musician Elle King and rapper Nelly.
Coeur d’Alene Holiday Light Show tickets on sale now
COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. — Want to take a trip to the North Pole but don’t want to travel far?. Well, tickets for the Coeur d’Alene Holiday Light Show are on sale now!. The event on Lake Coeur d’Alene takes guests on cruises across the water where they can experience holiday magic on a 40-minute cruise ship ride.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brother of Sandy Williams reflects on sister's life and contributions to the Spokane community
SPOKANE, Wash. — Rick Williams is just 11 months older than his sister Sandy. "We've been partners in crime since we were born," Williams said. "Being in a military family, we moved every three years. So, it was Sandy and I against the world.”. He said the self-starter and...
Sit-and-lie v. Illegal camping: What's the difference between Spokane's two ordinances?
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward announced Wednesday that the city would begin enforcing its current sit-and-lie ordinance. She also announced that the city council would vote on a revised illegal camping ordinance during their next meeting on Monday. The announcement comes as the new homeless shelter on...
Vandalism on the rise in Coeur d'Alene, police say
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Cases of vandalism and graffiti are on the rise in Coeur d'Alene, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. City Parks Director Bill Greenwood said the city has had at least 50 instances of damage to city property this year. "According to...
Spokane resumes enforcement of sit and lie ordinance downtown
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward announced Wednesday that the city will begin enforcing its new sit and lie ordinance in the downtown area effective immediately. Under Spokane's current illegal camping ordinance, camping is not allowed on public property and a person cannot sit or lie on the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KREM
Homeless in Spokane | Sit & Lie, Trent Shelter, and homeless camp update
Homelessness is one of the biggest issues in Spokane. KREM 2 News brings more to the story with updates on sit & lie, the Trent Shelter, and the I-90 homeless camp.
'Nobody's going to go there' | Trent shelter officially opens to Spokane's homeless population
SPOKANE, Wash. — The new homeless shelter on Trent Avenue in Spokane is open. This has been anticipated for months as city officials and homeless advocates worked to secure the plan and the funding. On the first day of the Trent Shelter opening, about 20 people moved in. The...
Timeline: How the homeless encampment near I-90 grew to what it is today
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane's new homeless shelter on Trent Avenue opened on Tuesday, after months of negotiations and planning. When Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward first started campaigning in 2019, she did not want to add more shelter bed space. Now, however, she told KREM 2 that the new shelter is exactly what the city needs to try and turn the corner on homelessness in Spokane.
KHQ Right Now
Vandalism in city parks increases in CDA
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - Vandalism in city parks has reached an all-time high in Coeur d’Alene, meanwhile, city park staffing has reached an all-time low. This has been happening all season long and Coeur d’Alene City Parks Director Bill Greenwood is getting tired of it. “My staff...
KHQ Right Now
Reese Witherspoon visited The Well-Read Moose bookstore in CdA over the weekend
COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Reese Witherspoon visited The Well-Read Moose bookstore in Coeur d'Alene over the weekend, employees confirmed with KHQ. The "Legally Blonde" actress posted a video on Instagram of herself inside the store, browsing at books in her "happy place."
The Spokane County Interstate Fair has fun headed your way: here's what you need to know
SPOKANE, Wash — The Spokane County Interstate Fair has 'All Systems Go!' right around the corner. People will be flocking to the fairgrounds to get a taste of the food and to see the sights. Here's what you need to know to keep your fair going experience as smooth...
Spokane leaders and organizations weigh in on Gov. Inslee's COVID-19 updates
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thursday's announcement from Governor Jay Inslee on the rollback of the last of his emergency COVID-19 orders already has Spokane leaders and organizations talking. Soon, vaccinations won’t be required for healthcare workers, educators and first responders unless an employer requires it. Former Spokane firefighters credit...
Construction work picks up on Downtown Spokane Stadium
SPOKANE, Wash. — Groundwork for the Spokane Public School's (SPS) new downtown stadium has been laid and construction continues as the district looks forward to its newest addition. “This is the home stadium for Spokane Public Schools. This is where their home events will be played, whether it be...
KREM2
Spokane, WA
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 5