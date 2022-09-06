Read full article on original website
Deerfield Beach works to Maintain High-Quality Water- Pepperidge Farm Remembers Deerfield Beach Water Treatment Plant Had Issues In The Past-
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-Those that follow Deerfield-News.com know this is a pet project of ours. Keeping the city of Deerfield Beach honest on our water quality. Those that have read Deerfield-News.com from the beginning know that some years back we discovered the horrible shape of our water treatment plant and that we had failed many of the state Of Florida Department of Health tests.
