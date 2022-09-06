Read full article on original website
Related
How Columbia is reacting to the passing of Queen Elizabeth
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As Queen Elizabeth II's death was announced across the world, families in the Midlands were paying close attention. Jenni Wilson, who lives in Columbia, says she first saw the news as a banner alert on her phone. "My families started texting about it pretty quickly. Two...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
“P” is for Peachtree Rock
“P” is for Peachtree Rock (Lexington County). Peachtree Rock is the namesake of a 305-acre South Carolina Nature Conservancy preserve located on the Sandhills of Lexington County, sixteen miles west of Columbia. The rock (an inverted triangle) was a highly eroded remnant of sandstone that was perched on a small, tapered base. Peachtree Rock and the surrounding sandstones were formed in a marine environment during the Middle Eocene epoch. The nature of the fossils found in the area give evidence that they were formed in shallow water near shore. By the Pleistocene epoch the sea levels had fallen, and the Peachtree Rock area was above water. In 2013 a hiker observed that Peachtree Rock had tumbled off its base and the decision was made to leave it lying on its side where it had fallen.
wach.com
Swimming advisory issued for Broad River
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A swimming advisory has been issued for the section of the Broad River from I-20 to the Broad River Road Bridge after the water sample did not meet the standard for swimming, according to Columbia Water. Officials say swimming, wading, tubing, and paddling is not...
Student from Greenville found dead on UofSC campus
A student from Greenville was found dead Friday morning on the University of South Carolina campus.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abcnews4.com
Second body found at USC identified by coroner
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified a second body found at the University of South Carolina on Friday, Sept. 2. According to Rutherford, the body discovered has been identified as Stephen J. Black, 20, of Greenville, SC. Officials say the body was discovered around...
Columbia Star
Publix donation supports Lexington District One students
The Lexington County School District One Educational Foundation recently received a generous gift of $15,560 from Publix to support students who may not have basic learning materials to start the school year off successfully with all the school supplies they need. The kind donation is a result of the Publix “Tools for Back to School” register campaign.
abccolumbia.com
Fallen Richland Deputy Ryan Rawl to be honored at Memorial Soccer Tournament
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hitting the soccer field to honor one of their fallen brothers. The Ryan Rawl Memorial Soccer Tournament kicks off Saturday, November 12 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Garners Ferry Sports Complex on 8620 Garners Ferry Road in Hopkins.
Arrest made in August Broad River Road murder
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A 23-year-old man is in jail following a shooting that left another man dead just weeks earlier outside of Columbia. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said that Taquarie Weathers had been taken into custody on Sept. 2 as a suspect in a shooting death that occurred on Aug. 20 at 3315 Broad River Rd. The address is that of the Widewater Square shopping center near St. Andrews Road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: Jazz on the River, plus Jubilee Festival
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, get ready for some Jazz on the river. It kicks off Thursday at the West Columbia Riverwalk Amphitheater. The ‘Jazz on the River’ series runs each Thursday through November 10th. this Thursday it all kicks off at 6pm....
Uniting the community of Cameron
CAMERON, S.C. — Residents describe Cameron as a quaint, friendly town. Some say the town has potential for more and some are exploring what that could look like. “One railroad track, a gas station, a couple stores, simple," said sales executive at Recovered Dreams Glenn Pooser. That's how Pooser...
Company selected for Railroad Corner redevelopment project in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The City of Orangeburg has selected the Orangeburg University District Partners as the developer for its Railroad Corner redevelopment project. “We look forward of working with all of you as well as the citizens of the city of Orangeburg, the business community of the city of Orangeburg, and the two HBCU’s to yield a fantastic, great project," said partner Bob Jenkins.
James H. Green exhibit opens in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — James H. Green, Jr. is a name that may be unfamiliar to many. Art historians in Orangeburg say although the late artist wasn't very social, his art spoke for itself, and now the public will have the chance to see it. “He had a natural talent...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Labor Day in Columbia: How families spent the last day of summer
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As quickly as it came, summer 2022 is ending before our eyes. Steven Crapps owns land on the bank of Lake Murray in Lexington County. He has been going to the lake since he was a boy and says Labor Day always brings around the end of boating season.
Meet Joe Mistretta: Chapin man who revives old photos
CHAPIN, S.C. — Restoring memories one photo at a time is what Joe Mistretta's specialty is. This self-taught Long Island native, now living in Chapin, tells News 19 he's always loved photography, taking after his father, who created a photographic dark room in the house Mistretta grew up in.
Orangeburg County Disabilities & Special Needs Board hiring support staff
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — In Orangeburg County, there's a need for support staff to assist people living with disabilities. The Orangeburg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board is hiring people in Holly Hill, Santee, and Elloree to fill about 10 to 12 vacancies for people living in group homes.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia’s 35th annual Greek Festival kicks off next week!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia’s 35th Annual Greek Festival is next week! It’s September 15th—18th at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral on Sumter Street. You can learn a little bit about Greece while enjoying music, food, and more!
Portion of Columbia's Saluda Riverwalk to close for maintenance
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A portion of the downstream end of Saluda Riverwalk will be closed so that crews with City of Columbia's Parks and Recreation Department can make needed repairs. Work is scheduled to begin Wednesday, Sept. 7, and go through Friday, Sept. 9, on the downstream portion of...
Student found dead on University of South Carolina campus
A student from Greenville was found dead Friday morning on the University of South Carolina campus.
New homes, businesses possible for Town of Irmo
IRMO, S.C. — The Town of Irmo is growing. 1191 Dutch Fork Road, near Walmart, has now been rezoned general commercial, paving the way for new development off the busy street. "I love the fact that people are coming from outside of the area looking at the Town of...
WIS-TV
Columbia hobby store robbed of more than $10,000 in cards
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pillar of Columbia’s game hobby community was robbed over the holiday weekend. Firefly Toys and Games, located on St. Andrews Rd., reported a group of shoplifters had taken a high-end binder of Magic the Gathering cards from an employee-only area on Sept. 1. It is valued at least $10,000. The business said there have been arrests but the binder has yet to be recovered.
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 1