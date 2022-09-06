WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police in West Palm Beach have announced the results in their effort to get guns off the streets and keep the community safe. Deputy Police Chief Rick Morris said over the past three years, they've seized 1,710 illegal guns and in just the past 30 days, they were able to confiscate 52 guns and arrest about a dozen felons.

