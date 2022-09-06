ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiantown, FL

cw34.com

Man killed in shooting in Fort Pierce, second man critical

FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — Police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead in Fort Pierce. The shooting happened Wednesday night on N. 21st Street and Avenue E. Police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency crews took both men to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital...
FORT PIERCE, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Crime & Safety
cw34.com

Man dies after being taken into custody by deputies: BSO

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said its investigating the death of a man who was into the custody of Broward County deputies on Thursday. The sheriff's office says at around 1 a.m. deputies responded to a reported sexual assault off N.W. 27th...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Family says woman shot in Boynton Beach had a three week old baby

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Boynton Beach Police Department is looking for any information regarding the murder of a young mother. Investigators say Iyani Jackson, 18, was shot inside her boyfriend's house in Boynton Beach on June 27. Multiple bullets pierced through Jackson's home, hitting her. Her mother, April Jackson said four bullets killed her.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Martin Luther King
#Shooting#Violent Crime
850wftl.com

Hit-and-run crash leaves one pedestrian dead in Jupiter

(JUPITER, Florida)– A man was struck and killed by a car Sunday night and, according to the Jupiter police, the driver fled the scene. The hit-and-run occurred just before midnight in the southbound lanes of Alternate A1A, south of Indiantown Road. The victim was rushed to St. Mary’s Medical...
JUPITER, FL
Click10.com

‘Wrong Exit:’ 2 Miami men caught stealing ‘Right Side’ boat from local business in Martin County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were arrested Tuesday night after allegedly traveling to Martin County and stealing a boat from a local business, Miami-Dade police said. According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Luis Eloy Betancourt-Molina, 35, and Jose Rodriguez Abreu, 33 hooked up the 40-foot catamaran, named “The Right Side” to their SUV during the night and took off.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

'Look at where the system is failing': West Palm Beach police on criminal investigations, felony arrests

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police in West Palm Beach have announced the results in their effort to get guns off the streets and keep the community safe. Deputy Police Chief Rick Morris said over the past three years, they've seized 1,710 illegal guns and in just the past 30 days, they were able to confiscate 52 guns and arrest about a dozen felons.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Palm Beach County Man Dies In Wellington Crash

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County man is dead following a crash in Wellington where another driver may have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Sean Cole, 30, of Loxahatchee, died […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

