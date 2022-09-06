Read full article on original website
cw34.com
Man killed in shooting in Fort Pierce, second man critical
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — Police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead in Fort Pierce. The shooting happened Wednesday night on N. 21st Street and Avenue E. Police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency crews took both men to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital...
WPBF News 25
23-year-old dies, another man injured after shooting in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — One person died and another was injured after a Wednesday evening shooting in Fort Pierce. Police responded to North 21st Street and Avenue E for a shooting. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. When they arrived, they found two men who had been...
veronews.com
Man critical after self-inflicted gunshot wound near Wabasso Beach Park
WABASSO BEACH — A man was in critical condition Thursday after deputies said he shot himself while on a surfboard in the water not far from Wabasso Beach County Park. The incident led law enforcement to close the beach for several hours. The shooting was an isolated incident. There...
Deadly Palm Springs crash 'flipped my life upside down,' wife says
Still many unanswered questions into the investigation of a deadly crash in Palm Springs two weeks ago that police said involved alcohol and/or drugs.
cw34.com
Man dies after being taken into custody by deputies: BSO
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said its investigating the death of a man who was into the custody of Broward County deputies on Thursday. The sheriff's office says at around 1 a.m. deputies responded to a reported sexual assault off N.W. 27th...
cw34.com
Family says woman shot in Boynton Beach had a three week old baby
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Boynton Beach Police Department is looking for any information regarding the murder of a young mother. Investigators say Iyani Jackson, 18, was shot inside her boyfriend's house in Boynton Beach on June 27. Multiple bullets pierced through Jackson's home, hitting her. Her mother, April Jackson said four bullets killed her.
NBC Miami
Death Investigation After Reported Confrontation Between Man and Broward Deputies
A death investigation was underway after a reported confrontation between a man and Broward Sheriff's deputies Thursday morning. The encounter happened near a bus stop in the area of Sistrunk Boulevard and Northwest 27th Avenue around 3 a.m. Few details have been released but Broward Sheriff's Office officials confirmed that...
VIDEO: Woman attacked, robbed while entering Florida grocery store with 3 children
A man who was seen violently attacking a woman with three children at a grocery store in North Lauderdale last month remains at large, authorities say.
WPBF News 25
Retired educator makes first appearance for attempted murder in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A retired educator and co-founder of a West Palm Beach-based charter school made his first appearance Thursday for attempted murder. Amefika Geuka, 82, is charged with attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, which is a 25-year minimum sentence if he is charged. This comes...
West Palm man faces attempted murder charge after shooting pool maintenance man
An 82-year-old man accused of shooting a pool maintenance man is facing an attempted second-degree murder charge.
1 killed, 1 seriously injured, 3 others shot during Indiantown street gathering
One man was killed, a second seriously injured, and three others struck by gunfire in a shooting during a large street gathering Sunday night in Indiantown.
Police investigating double shooting in Fort Pierce
The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. near 21st Street and Avenue E. Police responded to the scene and found two people shot in a car. Their condition is unknown.
850wftl.com
Local police search for suspect who fatally shot mother of a newborn
Authorities are asking for the public’s help regarding the shooting death of a young mother. Iyani Jackson was found shot to death inside of her home along Ocean Breeze Circle on June 27. The Boynton Beach Police say the shooter shot from outside of the home but multiple bullets...
850wftl.com
Hit-and-run crash leaves one pedestrian dead in Jupiter
(JUPITER, Florida)– A man was struck and killed by a car Sunday night and, according to the Jupiter police, the driver fled the scene. The hit-and-run occurred just before midnight in the southbound lanes of Alternate A1A, south of Indiantown Road. The victim was rushed to St. Mary’s Medical...
Click10.com
‘Wrong Exit:’ 2 Miami men caught stealing ‘Right Side’ boat from local business in Martin County
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were arrested Tuesday night after allegedly traveling to Martin County and stealing a boat from a local business, Miami-Dade police said. According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Luis Eloy Betancourt-Molina, 35, and Jose Rodriguez Abreu, 33 hooked up the 40-foot catamaran, named “The Right Side” to their SUV during the night and took off.
WPBF News 25
'Look at where the system is failing': West Palm Beach police on criminal investigations, felony arrests
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police in West Palm Beach have announced the results in their effort to get guns off the streets and keep the community safe. Deputy Police Chief Rick Morris said over the past three years, they've seized 1,710 illegal guns and in just the past 30 days, they were able to confiscate 52 guns and arrest about a dozen felons.
West Palm Beach police seize 52 illegal guns in 30-day period
The West Palm Beach Police Department held a news conference to outline the recent arrests of felons and confiscation of illegal guns.
cw34.com
Driver in deadly DUI said he drank 'one beer,' according to arrest report
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A 30-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash and the other driver is now charged with DUI manslaughter. The crash happened in Wellington at about 8:20 Sunday night. An investigator with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Sean Cole of Loxahatchee was driving...
Palm Beach County Man Dies In Wellington Crash
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County man is dead following a crash in Wellington where another driver may have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Sean Cole, 30, of Loxahatchee, died […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WPBF News 25
Family of missing Vero Beach boater files complaint against FWC investigators alleging negligence
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Months after Dale Hossfield’sempty boat ran aground in Melbourne Beach, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released its investigative report concluding the 68-year-old Vero Beach man fell off his boat half a mile offshore. Despite a massive, six-day search by the Coast Guard,...
