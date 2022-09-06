Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Big Alligator Strapped To Car On I-95 Spotted By Tampa WomanBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
McDonald's in Tampa Brings Back an Item From the 80sBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Gov. DeSantis Promises to Keep Florida Free if ReelectedToni KorazaFlorida State
A Florida Man Is Going to Court To Fight a $116 Ticket Received for Using an Umbrella on an Exclusive BeachToby HazlewoodPinellas County, FL
Local Dunedin bar plays host to feature filmRose BurkeDunedin, FL
Yardbarker
Former Pro Bowl RB LeSean McCoy says Bill Belichick is 'regular coach' who will get exposed this season
Former Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy said Wednesday on FS1's Speak that Bill Belichick will get "exposed" this season and is a "regular coach" without Tom Brady. McCoy pointed to Belichick's 17-16 record over the last two seasons, along with the Patriots' blowout loss to the Bills in the playoffs last season. "He's not what the world thinks he is," McCoy said.
Ozzy Osbourne Fans Furious After NBC Only Shows Seconds of Rams vs. Bills Halftime Performance
Ozzy Osbourne was the halftime entertainment for the Rams and Bills season opener. NFL fans might have barely noticed if they weren’t paying attention. The Prince of Darkness was shown on stage performing his newest single, and NBC cut away almost immediately. It was strange and not a usual NFL halftime show. Fans saw probably 10 seconds, and that’s being generous. Then it filled in as background music.
Bucs vs. Cowboys injury report: Good news, bad news for Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys have updated their injury reports for Sunday night’s regular-season opener, and there are some big names among the changes in practice participation. Here’s the latest report from both teams following Thursday’s practices:. Bucs WR Chris Godwin. Bucs CB Zyon McCollum.
NFL Fans Confused by ‘National Anthem’ Performance Ahead of Rams vs. Bills Game
In the moments leading up to kickoff between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams to open the 2022 NFL season, fans were treated to a rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”. Grammy-nominated artist Halle Bailey performed the song, also known as the “Black National Anthem.”. Some...
Mike Tirico on Cowboys vs. Bucs, NFC East favorite
The voice of NBC Sunday Night Football, Mike Tirico, joined Shan and RJ to preview Cowboys vs. Bucs in Week 1. He also gave his thoughts on where the Cowboys stand in the NFC East, the Cowboys’ popularity and much more.
Tom Brady weighs in on Bucs replacing Rob Gronkowski
Tom Brady will be playing this season without his longtime teammate, Rob Gronkowski. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is under no illusion that his longtime tight end is remotely replaceable. Brady was asked if he felt the Buccaneers’ current group of tight ends could compensate for Gronkowski after the veteran...
TNF: What Channel, What Time is Thursday Night Football?
Are you ready for some football? This week officially marks the end of the offseason… The post TNF: What Channel, What Time is Thursday Night Football? appeared first on Outsider.
Bucs vs. Cowboys injury report: Latest updates after Wednesday's practices
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys are set to kick off their 2022 regular-season slate Sunday night in front of a national audience. Here’s how the injury report looks for both teams following Wednesday’s practices:. Bucs WR Julio Jones. Bucs CB Zyon McCollum. Cowboys WR Michael Gallup.
Tinashe Performs National Anthem Ahead of Rams vs. Bills NFL Season Opener, Social Media Weighs In
One of the best young singers out there, Tinashe, just performed the National Anthem at… The post Tinashe Performs National Anthem Ahead of Rams vs. Bills NFL Season Opener, Social Media Weighs In appeared first on Outsider.
LOOK: Von Miller’s Wild Haircut Has NFL Fans Losing It
When you’re Von Miller, you can pretty much do anything you want. That apparently applies… The post LOOK: Von Miller’s Wild Haircut Has NFL Fans Losing It appeared first on Outsider.
Raiders’ Davante Adams Says He, Derek Carr ‘Almost Died’ While Whitewater Rafting
Las Vegas Raiders teammates Davante Adams and Derek Carr have a special connection. It dates back to when they played college football together at Fresno State and extends past the field of play. The wide receiver recently revealed that he and his quarterback went through a near-death experience in their college years.
Former Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick Addresses Possibility of NFL Return
Don’t call it a comeback for Ryan Fitzpatrick. No, seriously — the former NFL quarterback said he’s officially done with football and looks forward to the next chapter of his life. Speaking with TMZ Sports recently, Fitzpatrick said his playing days have come to an end. He...
Rams Post Fire ‘House of the Rams’ TNF Gameday Photo
Do you smell that, Outsiders? It’s football season, the best of all sports seasons. The… The post Rams Post Fire ‘House of the Rams’ TNF Gameday Photo appeared first on Outsider.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 1: Best bets, why you should back Tom Brady and the Bucs
I always say that time flies when you're having football, and it's true. Week 1 of the NFL season is here, and it's been a long time coming. I hope all you bettors and fans are looking forward to another great season of football gambling fun. As everyone remembers, from...
NFL agents cast doubt on Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder ever being forced to sell the team
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has brought plenty of unwanted attention to his franchise in recent years. From resisting a
