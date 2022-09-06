ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

BBC

Atletico Madrid 2-1 Porto: Late drama with three goals in stoppage time

Atletico Madrid scored a 101st-minute winner to defeat Porto in a Champions League thriller with all three goals scored in stoppage time. After Porto's Mehdi Taremi was sent off in the closing stages of normal time, Mario Hermoso thought he had won it for Atletico in the 91st minute. But...
Yardbarker

Club Director Opens Up On Failed Transfer For Manchester United Star

Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli has opened up on reported talks about a move with Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. The Portugal international wanted to leave his current club in the summer transfer window after enduring a disastrous season with the Red Devils which saw the club finish in the sixth place in the Premier League and get relegated to the UEFA Europa League.
ESPN

Erling Haaland scores brace as Manchester City sink struggling Sevilla

Erling Haaland scored twice as Manchester City opened their Champions League campaign with a 4-0 victory away at out-of-form Sevilla on Tuesday. Haaland turned home Kevin De Bruyne's cross mid-way through the first half and, after Phil Foden doubled City's lead early in the second period, the Norway striker scored his 12th goal in seven matches to deal Sevilla a fourth defeat from their last five outings.
BBC

Which Old Firm club is likelier to progress?

So, out of the two Scottish clubs, who has the best chance of making it out of their respective Champions League group? Any guesses?. Well, according to people who have much more of a clue than I do, apparently it's Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers. Stats experts at Gracenote have predicted...
BBC

RB Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar Donetsk: Ukrainians claim memorable victory

Shakhtar Donetsk, the first Ukrainian side to compete in the Champions League since their country was invaded by Russia, secured a memorable victory against German Cup winners RB Leipzig. Former Celtic winger Marian Shved netted either side of Mohamed Simakan's strike for 2-1. And the visitors claimed a superb 4-1...
ESPN

Teenager Sylla earns Club Brugge winning start in Group B

Teenager Abakar Sylla scored the only goal just before half-time as hosts Club Brugge beat Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday. The 19-year-old scored in the 42nd minute when his flicked header from a corner to the near post was caught by Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky, but he fell back over the line with ball in hand to give the Belgian champions a winning start to their Group B campaign.
Yardbarker

McKennie, Miretti and the most interesting numbers from Juve’s UCL opener

On Tuesday night, Juventus began their European campaign with a defeat at the hands of their hosts Paris Saint Germain. Kylian Mbappé struck twice in the first half and Weston McKennie grabbed one back for the visitors in the second period. The Bianconeri’s official website provided us with some...
