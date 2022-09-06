Read full article on original website
Former England and Juventus boss Fabio Capello reveals who he believes is the greatest Italian manager of all time
FORMER England and Juventus boss Fabio Capello has revealed his pick as the best Italian manager of all time. Capello won four Serie A titles at AC Milan and lifted two LaLiga trophies with Real Madrid. But he named Carlo Ancelotti - who also had title-winning reigns in Milan and...
Lionel Messi draws level with Cristiano Ronaldo in race for incredible Champions League record as PSG beat Juventus
LIONEL MESSI became the fourth player to feature in 19 editions of the Champions League as PSG beat Juventus. The forward, 35, is now just one shy of Iker Casillas' record of 20. But in starting against Juventus Messi has equalled Cristiano Ronaldo and Ryan Giggs on 19. Messi made...
Jaap Stam Exclusive: Why Erik Ten Hag Is Picking Tyrell Malacia Over Luke Shaw For Manchester United
Manchester United legend Jaap Stam has spoken about why Erik Ten Hag is picking Tyrell Malacia over Luke Shaw and his knowledge of the 22-year-old after working with him at Feyenoord.
Watch: Kylian Mbappe's Stunning Goal After Neymar Linkup | PSG v Juventus | Champions League
Kylian Mbappe and Neymar linkup incredibly for PSG's opening goal against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League.
Report: Five-Year Deal Expected For Graham Potter
Graham Potter is set to sign a five-year contract at Chelsea today, with the Englishman replacing Thomas Tuchel as Blues head coach.
Report: Chelsea Owners Didn't Believe Thomas Tuchel Wanted To Work With Them
Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital took over the club from Roman Abravmovich at the beginning of the year and already ruling with an iron fist.
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Graham Potter to Chelsea, Man United’s transfer talks with striker + more
Welcome to my latest Daily Briefing – read on for the latest on Graham Potter’s move to Chelsea, insight into where it went wrong for Thomas Tuchel, plus the latest news from Liverpool, Barcelona, and more!. Xavi: “I’m more than happy for Ousmane Dembele. He’s at the same...
BBC
Atletico Madrid 2-1 Porto: Late drama with three goals in stoppage time
Atletico Madrid scored a 101st-minute winner to defeat Porto in a Champions League thriller with all three goals scored in stoppage time. After Porto's Mehdi Taremi was sent off in the closing stages of normal time, Mario Hermoso thought he had won it for Atletico in the 91st minute. But...
BBC
Barcelona 5-1 Viktoria Plzen: Robert Lewandowski warms up for Bayern return with hat-trick
Robert Lewandowski warmed up for next week's meeting with former club Bayern Munich by scoring a magnificent hat-trick in Barcelona's crushing Champions League win over Viktoria Plzen. The 34-year-old Poland forward demonstrated his value by making it eight goals in five games since leaving Bayern in July. Lewandowski, who helped...
Yardbarker
Club Director Opens Up On Failed Transfer For Manchester United Star
Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli has opened up on reported talks about a move with Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. The Portugal international wanted to leave his current club in the summer transfer window after enduring a disastrous season with the Red Devils which saw the club finish in the sixth place in the Premier League and get relegated to the UEFA Europa League.
Todd Boehly And Thomas Tuchel's Relationship Became Distant During The Summer
Since the news of Thomas Tuchel's sacking this morning, it has become clear this afternoon that the relationship between the German and Chelsea owner Todd Boehly was not perfect in recent months.
ESPN
Erling Haaland scores brace as Manchester City sink struggling Sevilla
Erling Haaland scored twice as Manchester City opened their Champions League campaign with a 4-0 victory away at out-of-form Sevilla on Tuesday. Haaland turned home Kevin De Bruyne's cross mid-way through the first half and, after Phil Foden doubled City's lead early in the second period, the Norway striker scored his 12th goal in seven matches to deal Sevilla a fourth defeat from their last five outings.
BBC
Which Old Firm club is likelier to progress?
So, out of the two Scottish clubs, who has the best chance of making it out of their respective Champions League group? Any guesses?. Well, according to people who have much more of a clue than I do, apparently it's Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers. Stats experts at Gracenote have predicted...
BBC
RB Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar Donetsk: Ukrainians claim memorable victory
Shakhtar Donetsk, the first Ukrainian side to compete in the Champions League since their country was invaded by Russia, secured a memorable victory against German Cup winners RB Leipzig. Former Celtic winger Marian Shved netted either side of Mohamed Simakan's strike for 2-1. And the visitors claimed a superb 4-1...
Alan Pardew, 61, set to be named boss of Greek side Aris Thessaloniki following turbulent 34-day stint at CSKA Sofia
ALAN PARDEW is set to be appointed as manager of Greek side Aris Thessaloniki, according to reports. The former Newcastle boss, 61, has been out of work since leaving CSKA Sofia. Now Pardew is on the verge of joining Aris Thessaloniki and is expected in the Greek city tomorrow. According...
Report: New Liverpool Signing Arthur 'Agrees' Potential Contract
Recent information has been revealed, where a potential long term contract for Liverpool's latest midfield signing Arthur is said to be already 'agreed'.
ESPN
Teenager Sylla earns Club Brugge winning start in Group B
Teenager Abakar Sylla scored the only goal just before half-time as hosts Club Brugge beat Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday. The 19-year-old scored in the 42nd minute when his flicked header from a corner to the near post was caught by Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky, but he fell back over the line with ball in hand to give the Belgian champions a winning start to their Group B campaign.
Newcastle in advanced talks to sign former Liverpool calamity keeper Loris Karius on free transfer after Darlow injury
NEWCASTLE are set to sign former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius on a free transfer. The Magpies signed England international Nick Pope, 30, this summer for £10million from Burnley. It paved the way for Martin Dubravka, 33, to join Manchester United on loan with Karl Darlow providing backup to Pope.
Yardbarker
McKennie, Miretti and the most interesting numbers from Juve’s UCL opener
On Tuesday night, Juventus began their European campaign with a defeat at the hands of their hosts Paris Saint Germain. Kylian Mbappé struck twice in the first half and Weston McKennie grabbed one back for the visitors in the second period. The Bianconeri’s official website provided us with some...
ESPN
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski hailed as 'spectacular' after history-making Champions League hat trick
Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez says he is already running out of praise for the "spectacular" Robert Lewandowski after the striker's hat trick in Wednesday's 5-1 Champions League win against Viktoria Plzen. Lewandowski, 34, took his tally for Barca to eight in five games since his €45 million move from Bayern...
