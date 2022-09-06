Twitch is dropping one of its most beloved features, but the reasoning does make some sense. Twitch is one of the most dominant platforms on the internet, even for non-gamers. Although it started as a place for people to stream their games and is still widely used for that very reason, it has become a general live streaming platform. Talk shows, game shows, movie watch parties, and more all help fill out the wide variety of streams available on the platform and as Twitch continues to grow, the platform is trying to find ways to highlight creators. One of the ways that Twitch previously supported this was by allowing streamers to host another creator, basically letting their viewers watch another stream without leaving their channel.

