WWE's Reported Plans for Braun Strowman Following His WWE Raw Return
Braun Strowman made his surprise return to the WWE on this week's Monday Night Raw, attacking the four tag teams in the No.1 contender's match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships and eventually powerslamming Angelo Dawkins through the commentary table. He then explained in a backstage interview that he'll be on this week's Friday Night SmackDown as well. PWInsider is now reporting that Strowman will be a member of the Blue Brand going forward and that he'll be positioned as a babyface.
Former WWE Superstar Appears on This Week's She-Hulk
This week's She-Hulk saw Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) test the dating pool in her green alter-ego and quickly discovers she's incredibly popular on dating apps. What follows is a montage of unsuccessful dates, though WWE fans will likely recognize the first person she goes on a date with. Going by "Derek," the man is none other than former WWE Tag Team Champion David Otunga. The Havard grad immediately tries to compare his deadlift to Jen's, brushing off the fact that she's a literal superhero and deadlifts a literal ton.
Latest Report on CM Punk's Future in AEW
CM Punk found himself at the center of controversy at All Out on Sunday night, and it had nothing to do with him winning back the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley in the show's main event. Punk's explosive comments during the post-show media scrum instantly became headline news, as did the alleged fight that took place in his locker room afterward involving The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Ace Steel. Numerous reports and details about the incident have since been made public, though none of the people involved have commented publicly. News that a legal situation could be brewing from it popped up on Tuesday morning.
Former NFL Executive Joins WWE, Will Report to Triple H
World Wrestling Entertainment has brought another talent into the company, this time coming in an executive capacity. Adam Schefter reports that former Las Vegas Raiders President Dan Ventrelle has joined WWE as Executive Vice President, Talent. This role will see Ventrelle report directly to WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. This comes just days after Levesque was promoted, as his responsibilities with creative and talent relations have been seemingly been categorized under one banner, that being Chief Content Officer.
AEW: Injury Updates for Multiple Stars
It's been a chaotic few days for AEW following Sunday's All Out pay-per-view, CM Punk's now infamous post-show media scrum, the locker room fight that involved him and the company's EVPs, suspensions getting handed down to everyone involved and this week's AEW Dynamite where the world and trios champions were stripped. But aside from all of that, a number of wrestlers on the roster are currently dealing with injuries and updates were made available on Thursday.
AEW Fans Notice Significant Change About Upcoming AEW Rampage Episodes
AEW Rampage has been All Elite Wrestling's second weekly cable program since its premiere back in Aug. 2021. And while initial episodes like Christian Cage beating Kenny Omega for the Impact World Championship and CM Punk's debut for the company in Chicago were massive, the show has lost quite a bit of steam since the start of the year. AEW President Tony Khan addressed that during the media call leading up to the All Out pay-per-view, saying that a big reason for the show's struggles had to do with AEW's roster being hit by the injury bug.
WWE Attitude Era Star Explains Why He Belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame
Ken Shamrock was a staple of WWE programming during the early years of the Attitude Era. And while his run with the promotion only lasted from 1997-99 he still went on to have an accomplished career with multiple runs in TNA (Impact Wrestling) and a stint in New Japan. Shamrock's list of accomplishments in the squared circle includes reigns as WWF Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion and the NWA World Heavyweight Champion as the first man to win the gold under the TNA banner.
MultiVersus Tease Reveals Some of Gizmo's Moves
MultiVersus players already know of several characters that are coming to the game in the future, and one of those is Gizmo, the Gremlins protagonist who's been teased and even shown off once or twice already. Though Gizmo isn't going to be releasing at the originally planned time, the fighter is still on the way with yet another preview revealed this week. This time, we got a first look at some of the moves Gizmo will boast in MultiVersus.
Twitch Is Dropping a Beloved Feature for Viewers and Streamers
Twitch is dropping one of its most beloved features, but the reasoning does make some sense. Twitch is one of the most dominant platforms on the internet, even for non-gamers. Although it started as a place for people to stream their games and is still widely used for that very reason, it has become a general live streaming platform. Talk shows, game shows, movie watch parties, and more all help fill out the wide variety of streams available on the platform and as Twitch continues to grow, the platform is trying to find ways to highlight creators. One of the ways that Twitch previously supported this was by allowing streamers to host another creator, basically letting their viewers watch another stream without leaving their channel.
AEW Suspensions, CM Punk Situation Will Reportedly Be Addressed on AEW Dynamite Tonight
AEW handed down suspensions to Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and a number of backstage officials for the backstage fight that took place following the post-All Out media scrum on Sunday night. Numerous details about the incident have since been reported on, though none of the people involved nor Tony Khan have officially commented on the situation. There's also no word yet on what will happen to AEW World Champion CM Punk and backstage coach Ace Steel, both of whom were heavily involved in the incident as Punk's scrum comments sparked the outrage from Omega and the Bucks while Steel allegedly escalated the situation by throwing a chair at Nick Jackson and biting Omega.
Major Changes Made to AEW Dynamite
The future of All Elite Wrestling will become a little clearer tonight. While Sunday's AEW All Out seemed to operate as planned, the post-show press conference sent the young promotion into a frenzy. Re-crowned AEW World Champion CM Punk blasted many of his peers including former rival "Hangman" Adam Page and AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, which spurred a backstage confrontation. The Bucks reportedly kicked down Punk's locker room door when he didn't answer, and things quickly turned physical. Punk and trainer Ace Steel came to blows with Omega and the Bucks, leaving Nick Jackson knocked loopy and Omega with a bite mark.
John Cena Shares Image From AEW All Out
John Cena may be a World Wrestling Entertainment lifer, but that hasn't stopped All Elite Wrestling from making the odd reference to the other company's franchise player. CM Punk has utilized Cena's Five-Knuckle Shuffle during a pay-per-view match, MJF has alluded to Cena's "hustle, loyalty, and respect" monicker in a televised promo, and Max Caster has even name-dropped Cena during one of his entrance raps. Caster in particular has drawn multiple comparisons to Cena due to his freestyle gimmick, which bears resemble to Cena's early Doctor of Thuganomics monicker from his first years in WWE.
Shawn Michaels Receives New Promotion From WWE
The Heartbreak Kid is moving up in WWE once again. Shawn Michaels, one of the biggest stars in WWE's history, has been running things for NXT for some time now, taking over after the departure of Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Now, Triple H is running creative for all of WWE, and he's handing more responsibility to Michaels moving forward into this new era of the entire company, as well as NXT.
CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks Removed From AEW Intro
All Elite Wrestling is moving forward without CM Punk and The Elite. That's not to say that the four men will never be back in an AEW ring, but for the time being, Tony Khan's young promotion is not acknowledging the aforementioned men. In the opening signature of AEW Dynamite, Punk, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks were nowhere to be seen. On top of that, Punk was completely absent from the highlights of MJF's return segment. Fans who watched AEW All Out will know that MJF and Punk had a stare down to end the pay-per-view.
AEW: Latest Update on CM Punk's Status, Why He Wasn't Mentioned on AEW Dynamite
Even more details from locker room brawl after Sunday's All Out pay-per-view have made their way online. At this point, we've heard the retelling of the story from CM Punk and Ace Steel's perspective and from The Elite's perspective via sources connected to both parties. The differences between the two are quite apparent, with major differences being who threw the first punch and whether or not the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega kicked in the door of Punk's locker room to confront him.
AEW Rampage Spoilers: Jon Moxley's Opponent Revealed
Following the chaotic AEW All Out pay-per-view on Sunday, All Elite Wrestling returned to television to produce its two weekly shows at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. The double taping kicked off with a live edition of AEW Dynamite, where AEW President Tony Khan addressed the world title situation. Khan revealed that he has vacated the AEW World Title and that a "tournament of champions" would be held, with the winner emerging as the new AEW World Champion. Former AEW World Champions Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley each received a first round bye, while fellow former titleholders like "Hangman" Adam Page, Bryan Danielson, Sammy Guevara, and Darby Allin would compete in first round match-ups.
AEW: Legal Issues Pending After Backstage Fight With CM Punk, Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Ace Steel
AEW's situation regarding CM Punk, the All Out post-show media scrum and the alleged fight that took place afterward is far from over, according to the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer. For those who missed it, Punk fired off some explosive comments after winning back the AEW World Championship regarding Hangman Page and the company's EVPs (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) for allegedly spreading lies to reporters about how he tried to force Colt Cabana out of the company.
WWE's Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. Score Bloody Win Against NXT's Toxic Attraction
WWE's Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. faced NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance at Worlds Collide, and at one point they were quite close to taking those Titles for themselves, but their shot was ruined by Toxic Attraction. That led to a match between the two teams during tonight's NXT, and Doudrop and Nikki were out for some payback. Unfortunately, the match didn't start out that smoothly for Doudrop and Nikki, as Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne were in control for a substantial part of the match. Doudrop and Nikki would rally though and come back with a vengeance, and while Doudrop was sporting some blood from her nose afterwards, she and Nikki came away with the win, and now perhaps Toxic will look for some payback on Monday Night Raw.
Pat McAfee Confirms His WWE Future After Taking ESPN College GameDay Role
Pat McAfee will be joining ESPN College GameDay as a full-time member this season, as confirmed on Tuesday night. It was unclear at the time what this meant for McAfee's role as a color commentator for WWE's Friday Night SmackDown, a position he has held since April 2021. He explained on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday that his role at the commentary desk has been put on hold. It's unclear what WWE will do with the Blue Brand's commentary desk in the meantime, though the easiest solution would be to reunite Michael Cole with color commentator Corey Graves.
Ronda Rousey Argues She Doesn't Need Another Championship in WWE
Ronda Rousey doesn't think she needs to be a champion in WWE again. The UFC Hall of Famer has held gold in the company twice, first as Raw Women's Champion from 2018-2019 and the SmackDown Women's Championship from this year's WrestleMania Backlash to Money in the Bank. Her reign abruptly ended in early July when Liv Morgan cashed in Money in the Bank and her attempt to win back the title at SummerSlam controversially ended when she forced Morgan to tap out with an armbar but still had her shoulders counted to the mat for a pinfall.
