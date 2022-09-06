ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeWine makes stop, donation at lemonade stand

By Dave Sess
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local family ran a lemonade stand over the weekend to honor their Aunt Mimi, who died unexpectedly last month at the age of 47.

On Monday, the stand had a special visitor: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

Annalise Kenyon and her brother Jordan ran Aunt Mimi’s lemonade stand on Saturday. DeWine heard about it benefitting Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County and made a special stop on his way to the Canfield Fair. He also gave a donation to Annalise, but pulled the wrong bill out of his wallet.

“And it was a mistake because my husband was like, ‘He keeps looking at her hand.’ And then he came up later, he goes, ‘I think I gave you the wrong bill,'” says mother Melissa Kenyon.

He switched them – the donation was 10 times larger.

The stand had some sweet lemonade, and the governor heard about its No. 1 problem – “a lot of bees.”

“A couple of times we had to be like, ‘Oh, we can’t give you that lemonade because we’re waiting for the bee to come out of the spout.’ They were all over,” says Melissa Kenyon.

The stand raised $1,200 in donations, with more still to be counted. The money will help animals waiting to find forever homes, which Aunt Mimi would’ve loved – so did the governor.

“He said it was a good idea,” says Annalise Kenyon.

Annalise returns to third grade tomorrow. The governor’s visit was quite the story, and the family’s glad the timing worked out the way it did.

“We’re lucky he didn’t come yesterday, or else we would all be in the basement,” says Annalise.

“Of course, we made a tornado warning. It was a good thing he didn’t come yesterday,” says Melissa.

The stand had been taken down. The Kenyons talked with the governor in the driveway. It was a perfect meeting, except for one thing.

“We kind of forgot to give them lemonade though,” says Melissa.

Fran DeWine gave the Kenyon family two cookbooks, along with the money donation. The Kenyons gave them t-shirts, two towels and cookies.

The Kenyons had heard a visit from the governor was possible last week, but they had no idea he would show up until getting a call just minutes before he pulled in the driveway.

WYTV.com

Hometown Hero selflessly keeps Boardman Schools safe

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) — Aaron Miller knows how to build things and is willing to work crazy hours. That’s why he’s our Hometown Hero. Miller takes care of the buildings and grounds for the Boardman School District but that’s just a start. “He’s got such a...
BOARDMAN, OH
WKBN

Ohio bill aims to stop baby formula price gouging

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The baby formula shortage has been an alarming problem for parents nationwide, and inflation has only made the issue more difficult. Recently introduced House Bill 718 would prohibit price gouging for infant formula. The legislation was introduced by Representatives Jeff Crossman (D-Parma) and Shayla Davis (D-Garfield Heights), who said it will […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio bill could raise wages for people with disabilities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In Ohio, it is legal for people with disabilities to get paid below minimum wage. According to the Ohio Revised Code, the idea behind the sub-minimum wage is so people with disabilities have more opportunities for work. Lawmakers behind House Bill 716 say that shouldn’t be the case. “We should be […]
OHIO STATE
