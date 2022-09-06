Wildfire smoke from Cedar Creek Fire to degrade eastern Lane County air quality

Wildfire smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire is expected to drift in eastern Lane County on Tuesday and Wednesday, Lane Regional Air Protection Agency warns. Areas to the east, closer to the fire, will see worse impacts.

Smoke can irritate the eyes and lungs and worsen some medical conditions. For people in the Eugene and Springfield area, morning air quality may degrade to unhealthy for sensitive groups on the Air Quality Index, which includes children, people older than 65, pregnant people and those with heart disease or respiratory conditions. For those in Oakridge and Westfir, air quality may degrade to unhealthy on the Air Quality Index.

"The smoke that we're expecting to move on in, it's really kind of a smoke intrusion," LRAPA spokesperson Travis Knudsen said Monday evening. "What I mean by that is there's an area of more heavier, dense smoke, burning over the Cascades currently this evening and as we head into the evening hours tonight, we're going to see a little bit of a subtle wind shift."

Monday night and Tuesday night, smoke-polluted air is forecast to move east and sink into the valley. As the days warm, the air will expand and clear up.

Those who leave their windows open in the evening for cool air should close them before 2 a.m. if they don't want to wake up to smoke in their house, Knudsen said.

The AQI is a measurement that runs from 0 to 500. The higher the AQI value, the more air pollution and the greater the health concern. An AQI value of 50 or below represents good air quality and an AQI value over 300 represents hazardous air quality.

Update: New closures for Cedar Fire at Waldo Lake

LRAPA advises the following when smoky conditions worsen air quality:

Stay inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed. If it’s too hot, run air conditioning on recirculate or consider moving to a cooler location.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

Use high-efficiency particulate air filters, known as HEPA filters, in indoor ventilation systems or portable air purifiers.

Be aware of smoke in your area and avoid places with the highest levels.

When air quality improves to moderate or healthy, yellow or green on the Air Quality Index, open windows and doors to air out homes and businesses.

If you have a breathing plan for a medical condition, be sure to follow it and keep any needed medications refilled.

Check current air quality conditions and advisories on the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality’s Air Quality Index webpage at https://oraqi.deq.state.or.us/home/map and from LRAPA, www.lrapa.org

Contact reporter Tatiana Parafiniuk-Talesnick at Tatiana@registerguard.com or 541-521-7512, and follow her on Twitter @TatianaSophiaPT.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Wildfire smoke from Cedar Creek Fire to degrade eastern Lane County air quality