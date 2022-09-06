People across Chattooga County help those impacted by weekend floods as more rain could hit area

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — As people across Chattooga County work to clean up after flash flooding from this weekend’s storms, more rain is expected across North Georgia throughout Monday evening.

Forecasters say the Summerville area got more than one foot of rain over the weekend.

Channel 2 Action News reporter Audrey Washington traveled to the city Monday where she found a church giving out water to people because much of the county is now without from the floods.

Members of the North Summerville Baptist Church bought cases of water and canned food to hand out to those in need.

Then, they loaded up any car that drove up to help anyone and everyone impacted by this weekend’s flooding.

“We had 64 trailers that were completely submerged. Houses that were completely flooded, so we’ve been here since 8 o’clock yesterday morning, nonstop,” said Pastor Sammy Barrett with the North Summerville Baptist Church.

Crystal Clark received some donations for herself and her children.

“Some water, canned food and macaroni and cheese,” Clark said is what she received. “We have no water. A lot of the businesses are flooded out.”

Over the weekend heavy rain caused mass flooding throughout much of North Georgia.

Floyd and Chattooga counties were hit particularly hard. Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency for both counties.

“It was heartbreaking, it really was,” Clark said about the flooding. (The water rising) was really quick, it really was,” Clark said.

Church organizers said the drive-thru water pick up was to continue throughout the evening Monday, and resume again Tuesday morning.

Chattooga County Schools said Monday that classes are canceled across the county on Tuesday and Wednesday because most of the schools had no water.

The district said it would evaluate whether or not to have classes on Thursday and Friday later in the week.

