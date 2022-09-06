Read full article on original website
Youngstown’s Our Lady of Mount Carmel Italian Fest raises $55K
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday was a night of celebration and recognition at Youngstown’s Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica. Dozens of volunteers and sponsors came together to be recognized by the church for another successful Italian Festival. WKBN General Manager Dave Coy and the First News team...
Local Junior Achievement turns 70, announces new name
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A local chapter of a national nonprofit organization geared toward student success has announced a name change. Junior Achievement of Mahoning Valley is celebrating its 70th anniversary with a new name: Junior Achievement of Eastern Ohio. The update reflects the organization’s commitment to a geographic...
Hometown Hero selflessly keeps Boardman Schools safe
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) — Aaron Miller knows how to build things and is willing to work crazy hours. That’s why he’s our Hometown Hero. Miller takes care of the buildings and grounds for the Boardman School District but that’s just a start. “He’s got such a...
COVID-19 memorial dedication at local hospital
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Thursday, Mercy Health in Youngstown dedicated a memorial to those affected by COVID-19. Health care workers, those who suffered from COVID-19, those who died, those who still live with the long-term effects and the loved ones left behind were honored. In a half-hour ceremony,...
Youngstown neighborhood watch groups facing struggles
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown neighborhood watch and community groups have been struggling throughout the pandemic. Derrick McDowell, community engagement and inclusion coordinator for the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, calls them the front lines of our community. They are out every day doing revitalization and beautification projects throughout the city,...
Columbiana Street Fair begins Thursday
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The 135th Columbiana Street Fair begins on Thursday. The event runs through Saturday. You’ll find food, vendors and a special needs day on Friday at noon. There will also be shuttle services on Friday and Saturday.
Mahoning County milkweed collection effort underway to save monarch butterflies
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Mahoning County residents are encouraged to harvest milkweed seed pods as part of a statewide effort to establish habitats for the rapidly declining monarch butterfly. The Mahoning County Soil and Water Conservation District office and its offices across the state are collecting the pods now...
Mahoning County Treasurer to get help with audit error fix
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County treasurer is getting help after an audit found some errors. Mahoning County commissioners passed an agreement for an independent consulting firm to review the work in the report. The firm will also examine issues found by the state auditor. The audit found...
Austintown business celebrates 20 years, continued growth
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A business in Austintown is celebrating 20 years of providing businesses with important information. SenSource is a people-counting company, and Thursday, it held a special celebration. It uses sensors to help businesses compile data about foot traffic. During the pandemic, it came up with applications...
Canfield Fair attendance down, board director blames rain
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Even though the event ended Monday night, the Canfield Fairgrounds is still a busy place as crews take apart all the rides..put away all the tents and concessionaires get their trailers ready to leave. After a sunny start, the weekend’s rains made an impact.
Local library celebrates ‘Read-a-Book’ Day
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday is the perfect day to pick up your favorite book or a new one. It’s national “read a book” day. Carnegie Public Library in East Liverpool has various ways to get involved. The Ohio digital library is available for online...
Tour of Homes set for Poland
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland Historical Society is hosting a Tour of Homes featuring six 19th Century homes. The fundraiser is set for Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and will benefit the society. They are available at the following places:. Consign...
Mahoning County dog pound’s longest resident finds forever home
(WKBN) — The longest doggie resident at the Mahoning County Dog Warden’s kennel just got adopted to its forever home. Annie, a stray from Youngstown’s Northside, had been at the kennel for seven months. She was scared when she arrived but the volunteers and enrichment programs brought...
Ohio flags at half staff for Queen Elizabeth II
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor DeWine is joining with President Joe Biden in ordering flags to fly at half staff in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II who died Thursday. DeWine has ordered that the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff...
All-inclusive park to be built in Champion Township
CHAMPION TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Building a new park in Champion Township has been a topic of discussion for many years now. The township plans to use some American Rescue Plan money to put this dream into action. The park will be built on a 60-acre soybean farm between...
Veterans honored at local Patriots’ Day event
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Thursday at the Austintown Quaker Steak and Lube, the community came together to honor veterans. 13 brave men and women who served in the military received plaques and were recognized for their service. For 16 years Ken Jakubec has been organizing Patriots’ Day — a...
Ohio registered voters to receive absentee ballot applications
(WKBN) – Every registered voter in Ohio is getting an application for a mail-in absentee ballot from the Secretary of State’s Office in Columbus. The goal is to make the November election more accessible and reduce lines at the polls. If you get more than one form, it...
Warren city prosecutor fired
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren City Prosecutor placed on unpaid leave due to an “ongoing investigation” has been fired. Nicholas Graham was terminated last week. Graham was notified in a letter dated September 2 from City Law Director Enzo Cantalamessa. Graham had been on unpaid administrative...
Group looking for volunteers from Mercer County for Lyme disease study
(WKBN) – A new group is looking for people in Mercer County to take part in a study. Care Access wants to bring vaccine studies to rural areas dealing with Lyme disease. The group is testing new ways to prevent the disease and is interested in people who spend any amount of time outside.
Youngstown man sentenced in human trafficking case
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who was caught up in a state-wide human trafficking investigation was sentenced Tuesday. Dwayne Sellers, Jr., was sentenced Tuesday in Trumbull County Court to 12 months in prison after pleading guilty Aug. 23 to four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. He was originally indicted on 12 counts.
