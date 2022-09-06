"It definitely scares us," says Faith Morlan of Canfield. The now-familiar scene of a deadly crash in her neighborhood is almost becoming too much for her. "There are families that live here, there are families that have children, and it's scary," Morlan said Wednesday. "Being the oldest of a lot of siblings and them learning how to drive and getting out there, seeing something like this sort of causes a little anxiety."

CANFIELD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO