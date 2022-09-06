Read full article on original website
Related
9-year-old, mother die in house fire
A 9-year-old girl and her mother could not escape an overnight house fire and have died, according to officials.
Home to family of 5 heavily damaged by fire in Lawrence County
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The home of a family of five suffered heavy damage after it caught on fire. Emergency crews were dispatched to the 600 block of Houk Road in Slippery Rock Township at around 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning. Slippery Rock Township’s fire chief, Charles Peak, said...
WFMJ.com
Two-alarm house fire sends smoke towering over Sharon
The state Fire Marshall is looking for the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a home in Sharon early Thursday. Smoke could be seen towering over the home on the 200 block of Cedar Avenue at just before 2 a.m. as flames raced through the home. A neighbor told...
Fire destroys Youngstown duplex, displaces tenants
An officer had to be treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Update: Missing Canton man found
Don Freddrick Davidson, 61, was reported missing Thursday morning after he walked away from his home on 14th Street NW in Canton and did not return. Davidson has dementia and law enforcement was worried for his safety.
20 dogs, 1 cat rescued from Eastside home
Nearly two dozen animals are in the care of Animal Charity of Ohio after being rescued Thursday afternoon.
WYTV.com
Warren police investigate shooting
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren are investigating a shooting after a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Officers were called about 8 p.m. Sunday to Trumbull Memorial Hospital on reports of a gunshot victim. An 18-year-old man was brought there for treatment, according...
WFMJ.com
20 dogs, one kitten rescued by Animal Charity in Youngstown
Twenty dogs and a kitten were all rescued by Animal Charity of Ohio in Youngstown Thursday afternoon. The animals were rescued from a home on Early Road on the city's east side. Animal Charity Coordinator, Jane MacMurchy tells 21 News that the property was in complete disarray, was covered in trash and had a lot of broken down vehicles and overgrown land.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Memorial site of woman killed in Youngstown vandalized
Armani’s grandfather is devastated. He says he feels powerless.
Struthers police take man into custody on gun, felonious assault charges
A Youngstown man was taken into custody Wednesday on warrants related to a July 24 incident at a Perry Street home.
Victim identified in fatal Boardman crash
One person was killed and others, including a child, were hurt in a crash in Boardman Wednesday morning.
Woman sentenced for hammer attack on South Side
Jamela Chatman, 28, of Youngstown, received the sentence from Judge Maureen Sweeney in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on a charge of felonious assault.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMJ.com
Neighbors call for speed, driving enforcement after deadly crash
"It definitely scares us," says Faith Morlan of Canfield. The now-familiar scene of a deadly crash in her neighborhood is almost becoming too much for her. "There are families that live here, there are families that have children, and it's scary," Morlan said Wednesday. "Being the oldest of a lot of siblings and them learning how to drive and getting out there, seeing something like this sort of causes a little anxiety."
Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in Youngstown
East Indianola Avenue was blocked off from South Avenue to Rush Boulevard while police investigated.
Youngstown neighborhood watch groups facing struggles
Youngstown neighborhood watch and community groups have been struggling throughout the pandemic.
10 shot, 1 killed in gunfire outside Ohio lounge
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say early morning gunfire outside a lounge in a Cleveland suburb wounded about 10 people, killing one of them. East Cleveland police reported multiple calls about the shots fired outside Just Us Lounge and Deli shortly before 3 a.m. Monday. Detectives said about 10 people were shot and one […]
In-Depth: How gun violence impacts the family left behind
In this segment of our In-Depth interview, WKBN's Community Affairs Director Dee Crawford will look at the impact gun violence has on family members left behind.
Man killed, 2 injured in weekend head-on crash in Mercer County
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed and two people were hurt in a car crash that happened over the weekend in Mercer County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident happened around 11:40 p.m. on Mercer Road just north of Line Road in Delaware Township. Police said...
WFMJ.com
Hearing explosions? Don't worry, it's just a drill
Residents and businesses in Trumbull and Portage counties may hear some loud bangs and explosions... but no reason to worry... it is just part of a military readiness drill at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center. Beginning Friday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 11, explosives are scheduled to...
Mahoning County dog pound’s longest resident finds forever home
The longest doggie resident at the Mahoning County Dog Warden's kennel just got adopted to its forever home.
Comments / 0