ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WFMJ.com

Two-alarm house fire sends smoke towering over Sharon

The state Fire Marshall is looking for the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a home in Sharon early Thursday. Smoke could be seen towering over the home on the 200 block of Cedar Avenue at just before 2 a.m. as flames raced through the home. A neighbor told...
SHARON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Youngstown, OH
Accidents
Youngstown, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WKBN

Update: Missing Canton man found

Don Freddrick Davidson, 61, was reported missing Thursday morning after he walked away from his home on 14th Street NW in Canton and did not return. Davidson has dementia and law enforcement was worried for his safety.
CANTON, OH
WYTV.com

Warren police investigate shooting

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren are investigating a shooting after a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Officers were called about 8 p.m. Sunday to Trumbull Memorial Hospital on reports of a gunshot victim. An 18-year-old man was brought there for treatment, according...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

20 dogs, one kitten rescued by Animal Charity in Youngstown

Twenty dogs and a kitten were all rescued by Animal Charity of Ohio in Youngstown Thursday afternoon. The animals were rescued from a home on Early Road on the city's east side. Animal Charity Coordinator, Jane MacMurchy tells 21 News that the property was in complete disarray, was covered in trash and had a lot of broken down vehicles and overgrown land.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duplex#West Side#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFMJ.com

Neighbors call for speed, driving enforcement after deadly crash

"It definitely scares us," says Faith Morlan of Canfield. The now-familiar scene of a deadly crash in her neighborhood is almost becoming too much for her. "There are families that live here, there are families that have children, and it's scary," Morlan said Wednesday. "Being the oldest of a lot of siblings and them learning how to drive and getting out there, seeing something like this sort of causes a little anxiety."
CANFIELD, OH
WTRF- 7News

10 shot, 1 killed in gunfire outside Ohio lounge

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say early morning gunfire outside a lounge in a Cleveland suburb wounded about 10 people, killing one of them. East Cleveland police reported multiple calls about the shots fired outside Just Us Lounge and Deli shortly before 3 a.m. Monday. Detectives said about 10 people were shot and one […]
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Hearing explosions? Don't worry, it's just a drill

Residents and businesses in Trumbull and Portage counties may hear some loud bangs and explosions... but no reason to worry... it is just part of a military readiness drill at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center. Beginning Friday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 11, explosives are scheduled to...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy