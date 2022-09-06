Read full article on original website
Related
Biden unveils new nickname for Trump fans as he replies to heckler: ‘Everyone is entitled to be an idiot’
President Joe Biden quipped that a heckler was “entitled to be a idiot” when he was interrupted during a speech on Monday.Mr Biden was giving remarks in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to mark the Labor Day public holiday, where he used the nickname “Trumpies” to describe followers of his predecessor.As he addressed the crowd at LaborFest — a family-focused event themed on the labour union promise to “organise for the future — a man could be heard shouting from the crowd.Reporters say that the man was seated near the stage, but it was unclear what he was yelling.The heckler was quickly...
Rudy Giuliani says Trump will 'raid every one of Biden's houses' if the former president wins the 2024 presidential election
Giuliani says Trump will "raid every one of Biden's houses" if the ex-president runs and wins in 2024. "Breaking into the home of a former president is a political act," Giuliani told The New York Post. The FBI is probing Trump for potential violations of the Espionage Act and obstruction...
Latest Poll: Trump vs Biden 2.0 in PA, Biden’s Home State
Emerson College has conducted a new poll in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Among their questions, between Biden and Trump, which would win PA today? Here’s what they found.
Ex-Special Master Kenneth Feinberg Foresees Problem With Trump's Case
The man brought in to oversee 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund says candidates who match the criteria and are willing to go against the DoJ may be hard to find.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Federal judge orders WH to turn over emails sent by Karine Jean-Pierre and Fauci to social media platforms after they were accused of 'trying to censor stories on Hunter Biden, COVID and mail-in voting'
A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday in ordering the White House to turn over messages discussing misinformation and content censorship with social media companies. US District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief...
Washington Examiner
Trump blasts Biden MAGA speech, accuses him of being 'insane' and having 'dementia'
Former President Donald Trump blasted President Joe Biden's prime-time speech calling for voters to unite against "Make America Great Again" Republicans. The former president characterized Biden's address as "awkward and angry" on his social media platform on Friday. He also accused Biden of threatening the United States and alleged the president is "suffering from late stage dementia."
CNET
State Stimulus Payments 2022: These States Are Sending Out Checks in September
Residents of many states are receiving supplemental tax rebates and stimulus payments to help combat ongoing inflation. Hawaii and Illinois are issuing tax refunds in early September and residents of Illinois should receive rebates of up to $400 starting next week. Direct deposits for Indiana's Automatic Taxpayer Refund started in...
Trump leads Biden in Pennsylvania in 2024 poll
Almost half of Pennsylvanian voters would support former President Donald Trump over President Joe Biden if the two sought a rematch in 2024, a recent poll shows.
RELATED PEOPLE
Donald Trump blasts Philadelphia, President Biden during rally for Doug Mastriano, Dr. Oz in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (CBS) -- Former President Donald Trump took the stage on Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, to back candidates for two major Pennsylvania races: GOP candidate for governor, Doug Mastriano, and Republican senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz. Before Trump stepped on stage, thousands of his staunch supporters anxiously waited...
Biden's 'body man' set to depart White House
Stephen Goepfert, President Joe Biden's "body man," will depart his role at the White House at the end of the week and take up a new post at the Department of Transportation.
Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision
Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
Why are Joe Biden and Donald Trump both going to this small Pennsylvania city?
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden is travelling to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, to discuss gun violence. Then, on Saturday, former president Donald Trump will head to the same small town to hold a rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena to support Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.On the surface, it might be surprising to see two presidents visit a city with less than 41,000 residents that is a two-hour drive from Philadelphia.But while these trips are ostensibly about Mr Biden promoting his agenda and Mr Trump attempting to rally voters for his preferred candidates, both men...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trump Arrives for Pennsylvania Rally Under Pressure
The former president is set to stump for his endorsed candidates including Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, who are floundering in polls in the state.
Trump-backed Mehmet Oz says he would have certified Biden's presidential victory in 2020: 'I would not have objected to it'
"By the time the delegates and those reports were sent to the US Senate, our job was to approve it, which is what I would have done," Oz, who is running for the US Senate in Pennsylvania, said.
Trump blasts Biden's anti-MAGA speech: 'He's the enemy of the state'
Former President Donald Trump blasted President Joe Biden’s address to the nation earlier in the week calling it the most "vicious" speech ever given by an American president. "This week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia to give the most vicious, hateful, and divisive speech ever delivered by an American...
Trump Suggests John Fetterman Lived Off His Dad and mom Funds
Former President Donald Trump attacked Democrat candidate John Fetterman at a Pennsylvania rally. He identified as Fetterman spoiled and stated he “leeched off his parents’ cash.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Examiner
Biden to hit the campaign trail in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania for Labor Day
President Joe Biden will spend Labor Day in campaign mode, with events planned in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania to showcase his pro-union record and celebrate "the dignity of American workers." The commander in chief will depart Washington, D.C., Monday morning for Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he will attend a major union festival...
CBS News
War of words: Trump blasts Biden at rally
At a rally in Pennsylvania last night, former President Donald Trump delivered his first speech since the FBI search of his Mar-A-Lago estate. During the two-hour address, he blasted President Biden just a few days after the president called Republicans influenced by Trump, “a threat to democracy.”
Biden to give primetime speech Thursday on 'continued battle for the soul of the nation' in Philadelphia
President Biden has accused 'MAGA' Republicans of 'semi-fascism' and argues democracy is on the ballot in November midterms, with early voting near.
International Business Times
Biden Visit To Intel Semiconductor Plant To Test His Appeal In Deep-red Ohio
President Joe Biden will make an election-year visit to an overwhelmingly Republican part of Ohio on Friday for the groundbreaking of a semiconductor plant that he will promote as evidence that his economic policies are working. Biden will travel to Licking County, near Columbus, Ohio, to speak at the site...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
178K+
Followers
74K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 1