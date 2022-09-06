Read full article on original website
Related
Report: CM Punk met with Tony Khan Tuesday, expected to be suspended or fired
The wild storm of speculation around the future of CM Punk with AEW could be cleared up today, and signs point toward either a suspension or departure for the AEW World Champion. Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated filed a story this morning reporting that Punk met with AEW CEO, GM and head of creative Tony Khan Tuesday to discuss what happens next after Punk unloaded on Hangman Adam Page and the company’s EVPs, the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, during a press conference after All Out in Chicago. That led to a physical altercation afterward, including Punk, the Bucks, Omega and longtime...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star And Others React To Doudrop Winning Rare Match
A lot of wrestlers and fans alike are thrilled to see Doudrop finally win a match on WWE TV. During the 9/6 episode of "NXT 2.0," Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H. defeated Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne), barely days after they lost to "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter at the Worlds Collide event.
wrestlinginc.com
One Of Braun Strowman's Former Tag Partners Reacts To His WWE Return
Braun Strowman is letting WWE control his narrative once again. The former WWE Universal Champion came back on last night's edition of "WWE Raw" by steamrolling the tag team division on the red brand. Strowman's former tag partner, Nicholas, took to Twitter to share an eyeball emoji. Strowman won the...
Yardbarker
At least 7 people suspended by AEW, including Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Christopher Daniels, third-party investigation underway
AEW has suspended Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Pat Buck, Chris Daniels, Michael Nakazawa, and Brandon Cutler following the backstage fight involving several top stars at AEW All Out this past Sunday night. Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN confirmed Justin Barrasso’s report on SI.com this morning regarding the names mentioned above...
RELATED PEOPLE
411mania.com
Bully Ray Says CM Punk Put Tony Khan In A Bad Spot & Buried Khan’s Decision Making, Says Khan Needs to Get Control of Punk, Young Bucks, & Kenny Omega
On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray discussed the backstage drama between CM Punk and The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) in AEW that led to an altercation between them in the locker room after AEW All Out on Sunday night. Bully felt that Punk went into business for himself and put Tony Khan in a bad spot by getting into his issues with Colt Cabana. He also said that Punk buried Khan’s decision making by trashing the EVPs that Khan put in place. Highlights from his comments are below.
411mania.com
Matt Hardy Recalls Backstage Tension Over CM Punk in WWE
– During the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, AEW star Matt Hardy spoke about tension surrounding CM Punk when they were both working for WWE. Matt Hardy said the following on Punk (via WrestlingInc.com):. “Some people in the office were very split on [Punk]. Paul Heyman...
411mania.com
More Details On Suspensions Following AEW Backstage Brawl Involving CM Punk, Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega, Note On Possible Creative Plans
As previously reported, there was a brawl backstage after AEW All Out featuring CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and others. The brawl reportedly resulted from comments made by Punk during his post-show media scrum. A report from yesterday noted that suspensions are coming and none of the participants would be featured on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Sports Illustrated has more details on the situation including who has been suspended from the company.
411mania.com
Ric Flair Reacts To CM Punk’s Comments After AEW All Out, Backstage Brawl With Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks
On a recent edition of To Be The Man, Ric Flair discussed his reaction to CM Punk’s comments after AEW All Out, the situation escalating into a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, and much more. You can read his comments below. Ric Flair on his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Tells WWE Legend That Roman Reigns Is Waiting For Him
Paul "Triple H" Levesque has envisioned the wrestling equivalent of a match made in heaven between Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson — but whether he can lure the former WWE icon-turned-Hollywood superstar back to the ring is another story. "When you are the maybe the most recognizable...
PWMania
Photos: Sasha Banks and Naomi Spotted With Two WWE Stars
Sasha Banks and Naomi were spotted at a New York Yankees game on Wednesday night with WWE’s Bayley and Titus O’Neil. On his Instagram story, O’Neil shared photos with Banks and Naomi. They also went to see a play together, as seen below. Following Vince McMahon’s retirement,...
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Celebrates Michael Cole Losing A Friend In WWE
Bayley has been a thorn in Michael Cole's side for quite a while now, pestering the WWE play-by-play man every chance she gets. For the past year and a half, Cole has been doing "WWE SmackDown" commentary alongside Pat McAfee, who also wrestles once in a while (McAfee has competed in three matches so far this year). Many have praised Cole and McAfee as a commentary duo, with Cole thanking McAfee and showing his gratefulness to the former Indianapolis Col's punter. However, McAfee recently accepted a position at ESPN College GameDay, which will temporarily take him away from his commentary role within WWE, effective immediately, and Bayley tweeted out her celebration of Cole not having McAfee on commentary for this season of WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Drew McIntyre Accuses Roman Reigns Of Listening To A Bunch Of 'Yes Men'
Drew McIntyre isn't letting his controversial loss to Roman Reigns at WWE's Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday take his eyes off the title prize. McIntyre appeared on the verge of ending Reigns' two-year run as World Champion, but Reigns pulled out the win with the help of Solo Sikoa, the youngest Uso brother. After the defeat, McInytre spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport to discuss Reigns again making his World Title run a family affair.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
Backstage Latest on WWE Plans for Dexter Lumis, Solo Sikoa and Imperium
Since taking over as WWE’s creative director, now known as Chief Content Officer, Triple H has made numerous changes to the company’s product. Former WWE superstars such as Braun Strowman, Hit Row, Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and others have returned. He has also made the product appear more genuine.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE’s Likely Replacement For Pat McAfee On SmackDown
That’s the logical way to go. Commentary is one of the most important parts of any wrestling show. Fans need a way to know what they are seeing and what they should be focusing on with any given show. Finding the right combination is a difficult effort but now it seems that we know where WWE is going to go to find a replacement for a departed commentary member.
ComicBook
Former WWE Superstar Appears on This Week's She-Hulk
This week's She-Hulk saw Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) test the dating pool in her green alter-ego and quickly discovers she's incredibly popular on dating apps. What follows is a montage of unsuccessful dates, though WWE fans will likely recognize the first person she goes on a date with. Going by "Derek," the man is none other than former WWE Tag Team Champion David Otunga. The Havard grad immediately tries to compare his deadlift to Jen's, brushing off the fact that she's a literal superhero and deadlifts a literal ton.
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns’ next opponent revealed after WWE Raw
WWE surprised a lot of fans when they had Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed Universal Title over Drew McIntyre at this past Saturday’s Clash at the Castle event in the UK, as many thought this is where Reigns would drop the title. It appears Kevin Owens will be Reigns’...
411mania.com
Dexter Lumis Kidnaps The Miz Again After WWE Raw Goes Off the Air (Video)
– As previously reported, Dexter Lumis appeared again tonight on WWE Raw and cost The Miz his match against Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage for the US Title. Also, after the match, Lumis choked out The Miz. WWE released a new video, showing what happened with Miz and Lumis after Raw went off the air.
PWMania
WWE Teases Another Tag Team Splitting Up on RAW, Possible Gimmick Makeover
Fans are getting hints from WWE about another tag team that has been having problems, and it appears that they will be breaking up in the near future. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop were defeated by Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on RAW. Nikki and Doudrop were seen arguing later on in the show, when Damage CTRL was shown walking in the backstage area towards the ring. In addition to this, you see Nikki take off her mask and hurl it in Doudrop’s direction before turning and walking away.
411mania.com
Spoilers for This Week’s WWE Main Event
– PWInsider reported the following results for last night’s WWE Main Event tapings before Raw:. * Shelton Benjamin picked up a win over Reggie. The crowd was said to be very much behind Benjamin, but they also popped for Reggie during his entrance with a trampoline. * T-Bar picked...
Comments / 0