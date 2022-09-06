ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WJCL

New Georgia law combats saw palmetto berry thefts

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Small saw palmetto berries are causing some big problems. They grow naturally in South Georgia and thieves try to steal them in the middle of the night. That's why one state representative introduced a new law. Jonathan Reed has owned Brantley Saw Palmetto for the...
wfxl.com

Understanding Georgia's "slow poke law"

If you’ve ever driven on roadways through Southwest Georgia, chances are you have been behind someone going slow in the left lane. The "slow poke" law that went into effect in Georgia in 2014 aims at decreasing traffic crashes as a result of road rage. "Basically you're slowing down...
WSB Radio

Poison ivy becoming more potent in Georgia

With all the rain in Georgia, be aware! Poison ivy is thriving right now due to the moisture and warm temperatures, as well as an increase in carbon dioxide in the air. Along with being more prolific, the vine is also becoming more potent here in Georgia. Ashley Frasca, host...
State
Local
Georgia Cars
Local
Georgia Government
WRDW-TV

Abrams coming to Augusta as Ga. governor’s race heats up

AUGUSTA, Ga. - With two months until Georgia’s nationally watched midterm elections, Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are stepping up their efforts, with Abrams making an appearance in Augusta. She hasn’t yet announced the exact location, but Abrams will be in town for a “One Georgia”...
fox5atlanta.com

New bivalent COVID-19 booster shot to be offered in Georgia

ATLANTA - Starting this week, Georgia residents can get the new bivalent COVID-19 booster provided by the Georgia Department of Public Health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, Pfizer is the recommended booster for ages 12 and up. Moderna is recommended for adults ages 18 and up.
Person
Levi
WRDW-TV

Ga. officials to send mail to voters who may have moved

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Voters throughout Georgia may be receiving official election mail as part of what Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office is calling a comprehensive effort to improve the accuracy of Georgia’s voter rolls. About 208,000 active voters may have moved within Georgia, according to data...
WRDW-TV

Grants going to local programs to boost literacy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina and Georgia nonprofits, libraries and schools – including three in the CSRA – are getting grants to help narrow the gap between learners and programs. The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded the funds as part of a larger $3 million grant program...
cobbcountycourier.com

COVID in Cobb County: September 7, 2022

The Georgia Department of Public Health now reports the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday September 7, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
41nbc.com

Rainy pattern set to begin Thursday afternoon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Beginning later this afternoon a wet pattern will take hold over the Peach State for a few days. It was a slightly cooler and drier morning around Middle Georgia to begin our Thursday. A handful of clouds overhead made for decent sunrises, however they were not as pretty as yesterday. A decent amount of sun is with us once again through the mid morning hours, however cloud cover is likely to quickly fill in as we go through the lunch hours. Highs for today are going to be warm, however not as hot as yesterday as they peak in the mid 80s around the region.
WRDW-TV

Georgia man raising up the next generation of beekeepers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Working with Honey Bees might seem scary to some, but a Georgia man is using the pollinators to raise up the next generation of beekeepers. He is also trying to make sure the beekeeping space, is open to everyone. “You have to come out here with...
