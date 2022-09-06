Cougar escapes capture at Randall Park despite officers tracking with drones, K9s

YAKIMA, Wash. — Local, county and state authorities searched for a cougar spotted in Randall Park for several hours Monday, but were not able to capture it.

“We are unable to track the animal down, so we’re pretty confident it has moved on from the area,” Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife law enforcement Capt. Bob Weaver said.

Weaver said while they mostly see cougar sightings in rural areas, they have more reports coming out of urban areas than people might think, especially areas that have creeks running through them, like at Randall Park.

“At times you’ll have animals or bears that may follow a creek into urban interfaces … I mean, we’re pretty close on the edge of the city here, so it’s not unusual that this happens,” Weaver said.

Several families had their Labor Day plans for a day in the park cut short when just after 10 a.m., someone called to report a cougar spotted at Randall Park off of South 48th Avenue. Weaver said multiple people, including one of the first officers on scene, saw the cougar.

However, despite the use of K9s, drones and a collection of law enforcement from WDFW, Yakima Police Department, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and Washington State Patrol, the only thing they found were racoons.

Weaver said there’s no indication the cougar has attacked anyone, but it’s important to be careful, keeping kids and pets close and being aware of your surroundings.

If you do see a cougar, Weaver said it’s important to grab any children or pets up off the ground and call 911. If the animal is close, do not approach.

“Make yourself look as big as possible and raise your hands above you and talk sternly and just back away from the animal,” Weaver said. “Leave it an exit route so it can leave. The majority of time they just leave.”

Weaver said while sightings are fairly common, incidents of cougars actually attacking humans are rare, with only about 20 reported in Washington state over the past 100 years

If the cougar does attack, Weaver said it’s important to fight back aggressively, make as much noise as possible and do not run, because it may trigger their prey instincts.

