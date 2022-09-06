ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game #136 Nats have a good thing going!

The Washington Nationals have won three games in a row, and while it won’t change much for the team’s last place status, it is better late than never in a quest to avoid 100 losses this season. Can the Nats go 15-12 to finish the season? It is a big ask for a team that has a tough schedule ahead. But hey, that’s why we play the games.
Game #137 Nats are going 6-man rotation

With Cory Abbott inserted back into the starting rotation, the Washington Nationals get their first-time with a 6-man rotation by design. With 25-games remaining after tonight, there is essentially four starts remaining for most of the starters unless the team inserts two of the injured starters: Cade Cavalli and MacKenzie Gore. So yes, it is hard to tell who gets what in the final 25-games.
The #Nats are setting records — the good type — finally!

At one point in this season the Washington Nationals were on pace for the worst infield defense in baseball history since they started keeping statistics on groundball infield defense. But a simple change at shortstop from Luis Garcia to CJ Abrams has turned the tide from ineptitude to eptitude (okay, that’s not a real word).
We cover all of the news of the Washington Nationals baseball team including breaking news, player notes, and statistics.

