Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Game #136 Nats have a good thing going!
The Washington Nationals have won three games in a row, and while it won’t change much for the team’s last place status, it is better late than never in a quest to avoid 100 losses this season. Can the Nats go 15-12 to finish the season? It is a big ask for a team that has a tough schedule ahead. But hey, that’s why we play the games.
Randal Grichuk’s two homers lead Rockies’ rally vs. Brewers
Randal Grichuk hit two homers, including a three-run, walk-off shot in the 10th inning, and the Colorado Rockies rallied to
Game #137 Nats are going 6-man rotation
With Cory Abbott inserted back into the starting rotation, the Washington Nationals get their first-time with a 6-man rotation by design. With 25-games remaining after tonight, there is essentially four starts remaining for most of the starters unless the team inserts two of the injured starters: Cade Cavalli and MacKenzie Gore. So yes, it is hard to tell who gets what in the final 25-games.
The #Nats are setting records — the good type — finally!
At one point in this season the Washington Nationals were on pace for the worst infield defense in baseball history since they started keeping statistics on groundball infield defense. But a simple change at shortstop from Luis Garcia to CJ Abrams has turned the tide from ineptitude to eptitude (okay, that’s not a real word).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Francisco Lindor drops groundbreaking strategy Mets must employ to hold off Braves in division race
Fresh off a dominant 10-0 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the New York Mets just regained their division lead over the Atlanta Braves, with the 87-51 Mets holding a mere 0.5 game advantage over the 86-51 Braves for the NL East lead. During such a pressure-packed situation, it’s always useful for players to have a […] The post Francisco Lindor drops groundbreaking strategy Mets must employ to hold off Braves in division race appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB roundup: Cards score 5 in 9th to rally past Nats
Tommy Edman’s two-run double capped St. Louis’ five-run, ninth-inning rally as the Cardinals overtook the visiting Washington Nationals for a
MLB・
Philadelphia 76ers Land Cam Reddish In Bold Trade Scenario
The three-pointers are coming! The three-pointers are coming! The NBA’s three-point revolution may not have the same geopolitical implications that the American revolution once did. Nonetheless, it’s had a widespread, sweeping impact on basketball. All around the globe, young men and women are launching three-pointers from a range...
NBA・
FOX Sports
St. Louis Cardinals play the Washington Nationals Wednesday
Washington Nationals (48-88, fifth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (80-56, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Cory Abbott (0-2, 4.39 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (8-3, 3.15 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -311, Nationals +252; over/under is 8...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Yankees could have to fend off arch-rival for Aaron Judge on monster extension
The New York Yankees may be struggling to put together wins at the present moment, but star slugger Aaron Judge continues to rake, hitting his 54th homer of the season against the Minnesota Twins on Monday afternoon. In fact, Judge has elevated his batting average to .302, tied for 11th...
NBC Sports
Scherff praises Commanders’ D-Line, downplays return to Washington
The more things change, the more they stay the same. This upcoming Sunday will mark the first time in Brandon Scherff's NFL career he takes the field for a team other than Washington. Scherff's first game as a Jaguar will be in a familiar setting, though, as Jacksonville is set to face his former team, the Commanders, in Week 1 at FedEx Field.
Arizona’s MLB Issues Can’t Be Swept Under the Roof
The Arizona Diamondbacks are at a crossroads. Like most mid- to small-market Major League Baseball franchises, the D-backs have suffered since the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out all non-media revenue during a 2020 season shortened to 60 games. The losses in 2020 and 2021, when attendance at Chase Field was either eliminated or greatly curtailed, ran to more than $100 million. Meanwhile, the 25-year-old stadium and the mobility of its flip-top roof remains an issue. The D-backs took over operations and maintenance a few years ago in settling a lawsuit against Maricopa County. In exchange, the team earned the right to search outside downtown Phoenix...
Yardbarker
The Yankees might have their new shortstop-third base combination
The New York Yankees escaped by the skin of their teeth on Wednesday in the first game of the doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins. Taking it to the bottom of the 12th inning, the Yankees scraped by 5–4, courtesy of an Aaron Judge solo homer in the bottom of the 4th, a Gleyber Torres homer in the bottom of the 6th, and two runs in the 12th.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Giants Select Luis Ortiz
The Giants have selected the contract of right-hander Luis Ortiz today. The club already had a vacancy on their 40-man roster after catcher Andrew Knapp was designated for assignment yesterday. Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle mentioned that Ortiz appeared to be about to join the club with Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area relaying that Ortiz had a locker for today’s game. Slusser also relays that outfielder Bryce Johnson has been optioned in a corresponding move to get Ortiz onto the active roster. Evan Webeck of the San Jose Mercury News relays that the moves are official.
MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason bracket, schedule and format
The 2022 Major League Baseball season is underway with a month of games already behind us. That means it’s already
MLB・
Talk Nats
Washington, DC
328
Followers
1K+
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT
We cover all of the news of the Washington Nationals baseball team including breaking news, player notes, and statistics.http://www.TalkNats.com
Comments / 0